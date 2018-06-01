₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Yomzzyblog: 9:19am
@YomzzyBlog
Nollywood Actor and Producer, Kenneth Okonkwo shared this adorable photo as he and his son, Kenechukwu rocked matching outfits to church yesterday.
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Yomzzyblog: 9:19am
Cute kid
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by BleSSedMee(f): 9:26am
Miracle boy!
So lovely...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by sinaj(f): 9:33am
He is so cute
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by itspzpics(m): 9:51am
Cute kid
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Houseofglam7(f): 10:01am
Awwwww
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by handsomeclouds(m): 11:52am
With that his wide lips like waterfall.
Cute boy there
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by CaptainG00D: 11:52am
Cool
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Burgerlomo: 11:52am
Lovely
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by debossng: 11:52am
Nice one
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by ugoc12: 11:52am
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by BigSarah(f): 11:52am
[
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Gangster1ms: 11:53am
Adorable
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Nairalandmentor(m): 11:54am
Yomzzyblog:
Ken my man this your shoe was made in Aba oh.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Ishilove: 11:56am
Jesus, how is this news?? Is there no end to the inanity that we see on Nairaland these days??
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Gten(m): 11:56am
Nollywood ritualist in church, the lord is our strength.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by alphaconde(m): 11:57am
this man still get small pikin like this.
i thought he would be a grand dad by now.
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Engineeriyke(m): 11:57am
Wow! So cute!!!
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by GistFullGround: 12:00pm
Don't use the boy for rituals o!
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by BabylonCruise(m): 12:01pm
alphaconde:Not only grand dad..........Ancestor.
Don't mind your business.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by alphaconde(m): 12:04pm
BabylonCruise:
you should be teaching me how to mind my business by minding your business
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Maldek666: 12:06pm
alphaconde:
You wanted him to manufacture kids that will not have any inheritance like the rest of you. Some humans plan their lives before going into baby making so the kids can live good lives on auto-pilot.
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by alphaconde(m): 12:09pm
Maldek666:
lol planning life till you are 50 while smart guys get thier life running before 30.
oga u are obviously a mentally lazy person.
what does it take to keep a wife and train a kid.
lousy monkey like u
auto pilot my foot
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Maldek666: 12:10pm
alphaconde:
It is not everyone that does Yahoo Yahoo like you my dear. Movie industry do not pay much. Abeg free the man. If it took him 50 years to get his life in order, what is your own problem ?
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by iAudio: 12:11pm
This is the love father showers on the son, elsewhere we hear that son beat up father or maim father or even stabbed father to death.
It will never be my portion.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Engineeriyke(m): 12:13pm
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by alphaconde(m): 12:16pm
Maldek666:
jealousy is one of man's biggest problem and you have it.
i graduate 22 got a job at 25 and married at 30.
be there waiting for who will teach you yahoo.
ode
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by unapapadeycraze: 12:18pm
Ishilove:
why did you relinquish your position as a moderator? I heard during your days there was sanity in pushing threads to the promised land.
1 Like
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Maldek666: 12:20pm
alphaconde:
You must be living in America, and your salary is worth a pint in carbon. Thank God your landlord has not pushed you out yet and your wife is no longer sleeping with Ex for assistance. Kenneth Okonkwo had to build a home before marriage so his wife would not have to sleep with others while he begs a landlord to buy more time before the next salary shows up.
If yahoo is not paying again you will face your hardships so stop mocking a hardworking man who married late to escape heart breaks.
Do not respond to me dear lying and boasting scammer.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Ishilove: 12:24pm
unapapadeycraze:There was so much bullshit a sister could take so she walked.
All water under the bridge
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by alphaconde(m): 12:26pm
Maldek666:
from all u have written here u can never make it. you are already a problem to your self. tell your mum to tell u who your father really is from what u have confessed your mum was sleeping with your landlord when your dad was facing financial challenges.
i am so sorry about what u have gone tru.
take heart.
|Re: Kenneth Okonkwo And His Son, Kenechukwu, In Matching Outfits by Benekruku(m): 12:27pm
GistFullGround:
Thats my fear
