@YomzzyBlog



Nollywood Actor and Producer, Kenneth Okonkwo shared this adorable photo as he and his son, Kenechukwu rocked matching outfits to church yesterday.



Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/06/actor-kenneth-okonkwo-twinning-with-his.html Nollywood Actor and Producer, Kenneth Okonkwo shared this adorable photo as he and his son, Kenechukwu rocked matching outfits to church yesterday. 1 Like







See more photos here >> Cute kidSee more photos here >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/06/actor-kenneth-okonkwo-twinning-with-his.html

Miracle boy!



So lovely... 6 Likes 1 Share

He is so cute 3 Likes 1 Share













More gist

U look s€x starved, fans react to adorable makeup photo of Opetola Dolapo >>> Cute kidMore gist>>> http://www.praizenews.com/u-look-sex-starved-fans-react-to-adorable-makeup-photo-of-opetola-dolapo/ 1 Like 1 Share

Awwwww

With that his wide lips like waterfall.



Cute boy there

Cool

Lovely

Nice one





[

Adorable

Ken my man this your shoe was made in Aba oh.





Ken my man this your shoe was made in Aba oh.

Jesus, how is this news?? Is there no end to the inanity that we see on Nairaland these days??

Nollywood ritualist in church, the lord is our strength.

this man still get small pikin like this.



i thought he would be a grand dad by now. 1 Like

Wow! So cute!!!

Don't use the boy for rituals o!

alphaconde:

this man still get small pikin like this.



i thought he would be a grand dad by now.

Not only grand dad..........Ancestor.

Don't mind your business. Not only grand dad..........Ancestor.Don't mind your business.

BabylonCruise:



Not only grand dad..........Ancestor.

Don't mind your business.

you should be teaching me how to mind my business by minding your business you should be teaching me how to mind my business by minding your business 1 Like

alphaconde:

this man still get small pikin like this.



i thought he would be a grand dad by now.



You wanted him to manufacture kids that will not have any inheritance like the rest of you. Some humans plan their lives before going into baby making so the kids can live good lives on auto-pilot. You wanted him to manufacture kids that will not have any inheritance like the rest of you. Some humans plan their lives before going into baby making so the kids can live good lives on auto-pilot. 1 Like

Maldek666:





You wanted him to manufacture kids that will not have any inheritance like the rest of you. Some humans plan their lives before going into baby making so the kids can live good lives on auto-pilot.

lol planning life till you are 50 while smart guys get thier life running before 30.



oga u are obviously a mentally lazy person.



what does it take to keep a wife and train a kid.



lousy monkey like u



auto pilot my foot lol planning life till you are 50 while smart guys get thier life running before 30.oga u are obviously a mentally lazy person.what does it take to keep a wife and train a kid.lousy monkey like uauto pilot my foot 1 Like

alphaconde:





lol planning life till you are 50 while smart guys get thier life running before 30.



oga u are obviously a mentally lazy person.



what does it take to keep a wife and train a kid.



lousy monkey like u



auto pilot my foot

It is not everyone that does Yahoo Yahoo like you my dear. Movie industry do not pay much. Abeg free the man. If it took him 50 years to get his life in order, what is your own problem ? It is not everyone that does Yahoo Yahoo like you my dear. Movie industry do not pay much. Abeg free the man. If it took him 50 years to get his life in order, what is your own problem ?

This is the love father showers on the son, elsewhere we hear that son beat up father or maim father or even stabbed father to death.



It will never be my portion.

[color=#006600

Maldek666:





It is not everyone that does Yahoo Yahoo like you my dear. Movie industry do not pay much. Abeg free the man. If it took him 50 years to get his life in order, what is your own problem ?

jealousy is one of man's biggest problem and you have it.



i graduate 22 got a job at 25 and married at 30.



be there waiting for who will teach you yahoo.



ode jealousy is one of man's biggest problem and you have it.i graduate 22 got a job at 25 and married at 30.be there waiting for who will teach you yahoo.ode

Ishilove:

Jesus, how is this news?? Is there no end to the inanity that we see on Nairaland these days??





why did you relinquish your position as a moderator? I heard during your days there was sanity in pushing threads to the promised land. why did you relinquish your position as a moderator? I heard during your days there was sanity in pushing threads to the promised land. 1 Like

alphaconde:





jealousy is one of man's biggest problem and you have it.



i graduate 22 got a job at 25 and married at 30.



be there waiting for who will teach you yahoo.



ode





You must be living in America, and your salary is worth a pint in carbon. Thank God your landlord has not pushed you out yet and your wife is no longer sleeping with Ex for assistance. Kenneth Okonkwo had to build a home before marriage so his wife would not have to sleep with others while he begs a landlord to buy more time before the next salary shows up.



If yahoo is not paying again you will face your hardships so stop mocking a hardworking man who married late to escape heart breaks.



Do not respond to me dear lying and boasting scammer. You must be living in America, and your salary is worth a pint in carbon. Thank God your landlord has not pushed you out yet and your wife is no longer sleeping with Ex for assistance. Kenneth Okonkwo had to build a home before marriage so his wife would not have to sleep with others while he begs a landlord to buy more time before the next salary shows up.If yahoo is not paying again you will face your hardships so stop mocking a hardworking man who married late to escape heart breaks.Do not respond to me dear lying and boasting scammer.

unapapadeycraze:









why did you relinquish your position as a moderator? I heard during your days there was sanity in pushing threads to the promised land. There was so much bullshit a sister could take so she walked.



All water under the bridge There was so much bullshit a sister could take so she walked.All water under the bridge

Maldek666:





You must be living in America, and your salary is worth a pint in carbon. Thank God your landlord has not pushed you out yet and your wife is no longer sleeping with Ex for assistance. Kenneth Okonkwo had to build a home before marriage so his wife would not have to sleep with others while he begs a landlord to buy more time before the next salary shows up.



If yahoo is not paying again you will face your hardships so stop mocking a hardworking man who married late to escape heart breaks.



Do not respond to me dear lying and boasting scammer.

from all u have written here u can never make it. you are already a problem to your self. tell your mum to tell u who your father really is from what u have confessed your mum was sleeping with your landlord when your dad was facing financial challenges.



i am so sorry about what u have gone tru.



take heart. from all u have written here u can never make it. you are already a problem to your self. tell your mum to tell u who your father really is from what u have confessed your mum was sleeping with your landlord when your dad was facing financial challenges.i am so sorry about what u have gone tru.take heart.