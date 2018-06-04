Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter (10303 Views)

Nigerian men are scum - Lady crys out on Twitter / After Ignoring Me, She Contacted Me Years Later For Financial Assistance / Inside Kenya's Sex Orgy Parties Where "No One Goes Back Home A Virgin" (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She tweeted :



My life is over. My friends suggested we have a private orgy which I agreed to because we knew the guys already. lt’s like exes and close friends so they were people we were familiar with. In total 5 ladies, 5 guys. We asked them to do std tests which they did before the orgy.We did everything she and didn’t use condoms We had bomb S*x which i have never experienced my whole life on earth but this is where the wahala started. Days later and I started itching and pains all around my vagina , after I started noticing rashes i became furious , I went to do a test and confirmed l had genital herpes. Turns out, one of my friends who is a lady had the herpes and kept quiet about It. The guy had sex with her he contacted it . The guy had sex with her first then had sex with me next so somehow transferred It to me. I am mentally down and I hope I find a cure This is just a warning for everyone that you can only trust yourself.



https://www.1960ng.com/2018/06/04/i-contacted-herpes-through-orgy-sx-with-my-friends-lady-crys-out/ A Nigerian Twitter user Named TheDamilola posted on twitter how get contacted Herpes having Orgy S*x with her friends.She tweeted :My life is over. My friends suggested we have a private orgy which I agreed to because we knew the guys already. lt’s like exes and close friends so they were people we were familiar with. In total 5 ladies, 5 guys. We asked them to do std tests which they did before the orgy.We did everything she and didn’t use condoms We had bomb S*x which i have never experienced my whole life on earth but this is where the wahala started. Days later and I started itching and pains all around my vagina , after I started noticing rashes i became furious , I went to do a test and confirmed l had genital herpes. Turns out, one of my friends who is a lady had the herpes and kept quiet about It. The guy had sex with her he contacted it . The guy had sex with her first then had sex with me next so somehow transferred It to me. I am mentally down and I hope I find a cure This is just a warning for everyone that you can only trust yourself. 1 Share

CONGRATULATIONS OOO!! 23 Likes 1 Share

The senselessness of some girls de run on 16G network....SMH 26 Likes

Even dogs don't and can't do this. People becoming more degraded than animals. Fooooooooooool! 28 Likes 1 Share

MANNABBQGRILLS:

CONGRATULATIONS OOO!!

Always on every thread... Not for promoting your business, but for dropping shiit.



From being a pro Buhari supporter to arguing shiit all the time.



What time do you have to do BBQ for customers? Always on every thread... Not for promoting your business, but for dropping shiit.From being a pro Buhari supporter to arguing shiit all the time.What time do you have to do BBQ for customers? 33 Likes 1 Share





Na so them dey take pass infection ? Like stretching your hand to collect butter from your mum and then passing it down to your younger bro afters few minutes I just pity the young girl this idiot used her picture in opening that fake account.Na so them dey take pass infection? Like stretching your hand to collect butter from your mum and then passing it down to your younger bro afters few minutes 19 Likes

...





Stupid Girl!



Your Pussy should Have Been Infected With Ebola.

I hope say no be another person pishure you use de talk this nonsense for twitter. 4 Likes

So they only asked d guys to run a test.... But dint go for one themselves. Why is she complainingSo they only asked d guys to run a test.... But dint go for one themselves. 4 Likes

PurplePatch:

Even dogs don't and can't do this. People becoming more degraded than animals. Fooooooooooool!

I tell you. So so so shameless and disgusting. I tell you. So so so shameless and disgusting. 1 Like

BiafranBushBoy:





Always on every thread... Not for promoting your business, but for dropping shiit.



From being a pro Buhari supporter to arguing shiit all the time.



What time do you have to do BBQ for customers? ... It's as if you read my mind. ... It's as if you read my mind. 3 Likes

eezeribe:



... It's as if you read my mind.

Dude is just a low budget scam.



Prolly in the BMC, but using BBq as a cover up.



Wonders just started. Dude is just a low budget scam.Prolly in the BMC, but using BBq as a cover up.Wonders just started. 6 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:

I hope say no be another person pishure you use de talk this nonsense for twitter. lol u expect her to be so foolish and splash her real pix lol u expect her to be so foolish and splash her real pix 2 Likes 1 Share



God will help you. change ur ways.



Today is my birthday.



guys biko send likes, how can i be in nairaland for 5yrs and just 30 likes ?

oya make una still sorry 4 me. na like i ask o abi make i send acct number?

Wasted indomie children of doom.God will help you. change ur ways.Today is my birthday.guys biko send likes, how can i be in nairaland for 5yrs and just 30 likes ?oya make una still sorry 4 me. na like i ask o abi make i send acct number? 26 Likes

all women are hoes except my mom, female relatives and sisters

"Big trouble in the little China"

You are now in a mess and you are crying out. If you can open your legs, you can open your brain to find a cure. 1 Like

Well thanks to the young lady for sharing her story. Thats why its important to always insist on safe sex life no get duplicate.

Hmmm

see d bascard warning us o. who wan try am b4? u Neva see

see d bascard warning us o. who wan try am b4? u Neva see

Goldmaxx:

all women are hoes except my mom, female relatives and sisters shebi u wan make we mention, if I say dat statement of urs now, u no see ur people na ashawo shebi u wan make we mention, if I say dat statement of urs now, u no see ur people na ashawo 1 Like

Her lips are so sumptuous feel like sucking on them any way may God help her in Jesus name.

NwaChibuzor100:

That's why you should fear these girls . 80% of Nigerian girls carry at least one form of STD. Out of that 80% , 95% of carriers are usually the innocent looking ones. Survey shows that the highest carriers of chlymidia, gonorrhea, herpes, genital warts and syphilis in Nigeria are the Yoruba's, followed by the idomas/TIV/Igede, then the Hausa's.



Please play safe. Always use a condom.

Ah Bros, where are our Professional Sisters from the land of the Flying Beings? - your list is incomplete.

Besides if no tribe from Kaduna, Plateau and Taraba States appear in your list - ah no go believe am Ah Bros, where are our Professional Sisters from the land of the Flying Beings? - your list is incomplete.Besides if no tribe from Kaduna, Plateau and Taraba States appear in your list - ah no go believe am

Sex orgy is great, almost always. Do not discourage others with your sorry story.

NwaChibuzor100:

That's why you should fear these girls . 80% of Nigerian girls carry at least one form of STD.



ANSWER ME HONESTLY.



DO THESE GIRLS GET THE STD FROM MEN, OR IT'S DOWNLOADED LIKE AN APP FROM PLAY STORE? ANSWER ME HONESTLY.DO THESE GIRLS GET THE STD FROM MEN, OR IT'S DOWNLOADED LIKE AN APP FROM PLAY STORE? 7 Likes

mejai:



shebi u wan make we mention, if I say dat statement of urs now, u no see ur people na ashawo except my family í ½í¸ í ½í¸ lol mejai:



shebi u wan make we mention, if I say dat statement of urs now, u no see ur people na ashawo except my family í ½í¸ í ½í¸ lol except my family í ½í¸ í ½í¸ lolexcept my family í ½í¸ í ½í¸ lol

Some pple are useless, i have seen this gal on insta . dis profile is fake 1 Like

Make I see how e dey, pissure