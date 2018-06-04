₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 04:40 PM
|I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by 1960ng(m): 9:45am
A Nigerian Twitter user Named TheDamilola posted on twitter how get contacted Herpes having Orgy S*x with her friends.
She tweeted :
My life is over. My friends suggested we have a private orgy which I agreed to because we knew the guys already. lt’s like exes and close friends so they were people we were familiar with. In total 5 ladies, 5 guys. We asked them to do std tests which they did before the orgy.We did everything she and didn’t use condoms We had bomb S*x which i have never experienced my whole life on earth but this is where the wahala started. Days later and I started itching and pains all around my vagina , after I started noticing rashes i became furious , I went to do a test and confirmed l had genital herpes. Turns out, one of my friends who is a lady had the herpes and kept quiet about It. The guy had sex with her he contacted it . The guy had sex with her first then had sex with me next so somehow transferred It to me. I am mentally down and I hope I find a cure This is just a warning for everyone that you can only trust yourself.
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:45am
CONGRATULATIONS OOO!!
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by austyn0(m): 9:54am
The senselessness of some girls de run on 16G network....SMH
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by PurplePatch(m): 9:55am
Even dogs don't and can't do this. People becoming more degraded than animals. Fooooooooooool!
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by BiafranBushBoy: 9:59am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Always on every thread... Not for promoting your business, but for dropping shiit.
From being a pro Buhari supporter to arguing shiit all the time.
What time do you have to do BBQ for customers?
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by Flamezzz: 10:09am
I just pity the young girl this idiot used her picture in opening that fake account.
Na so them dey take pass infection? Like stretching your hand to collect butter from your mum and then passing it down to your younger bro afters few minutes
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by HeWrites(m): 10:13am
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by IamPlato(m): 10:13am
...
Stupid Girl!
Your Pussy should Have Been Infected With Ebola.
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by Evablizin(f): 10:19am
I hope say no be another person pishure you use de talk this nonsense for twitter.
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by GoldenJAT(m): 10:22am
Why is she complaining So they only asked d guys to run a test.... But dint go for one themselves.
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by SoapQueen(f): 10:41am
PurplePatch:
I tell you. So so so shameless and disgusting.
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by eezeribe(m): 10:44am
BiafranBushBoy:... It's as if you read my mind.
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by Saviour22(m): 10:46am
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by BiafranBushBoy: 10:54am
eezeribe:
Dude is just a low budget scam.
Prolly in the BMC, but using BBq as a cover up.
Wonders just started.
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by lefulefu(m): 10:56am
Evablizin:lol u expect her to be so foolish and splash her real pix
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by skywalker240(m): 11:01am
Wasted indomie children of doom.
God will help you. change ur ways.
Today is my birthday.
guys biko send likes, how can i be in nairaland for 5yrs and just 30 likes ?
oya make una still sorry 4 me. na like i ask o abi make i send acct number?
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by Goldmaxx(m): 11:05am
all women are hoes except my mom, female relatives and sisters
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by deanoffaculty: 11:11am
"Big trouble in the little China"
You are now in a mess and you are crying out. If you can open your legs, you can open your brain to find a cure.
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by Reski(m): 11:15am
Well thanks to the young lady for sharing her story. Thats why its important to always insist on safe sex life no get duplicate.
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by nanauju(f): 11:48am
Hmmm
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by mejai(m): 11:58am
see d bascard warning us o. who wan try am b4? u Neva see
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by mejai(m): 11:58am
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by mejai(m): 12:00pm
Goldmaxx:shebi u wan make we mention, if I say dat statement of urs now, u no see ur people na ashawo
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by Mandrake007(m): 12:14pm
Her lips are so sumptuous feel like sucking on them any way may God help her in Jesus name.
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by BabbanBura(m): 12:14pm
NwaChibuzor100:
Ah Bros, where are our Professional Sisters from the land of the Flying Beings? - your list is incomplete.
Besides if no tribe from Kaduna, Plateau and Taraba States appear in your list - ah no go believe am
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by Maldek666: 12:17pm
Sex orgy is great, almost always. Do not discourage others with your sorry story.
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by CAPSLOCKED: 12:43pm
NwaChibuzor100:
ANSWER ME HONESTLY.
DO THESE GIRLS GET THE STD FROM MEN, OR IT'S DOWNLOADED LIKE AN APP FROM PLAY STORE?
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by Goldmaxx(m): 12:59pm
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by yeyerolling: 1:10pm
Some pple are useless, i have seen this gal on insta . dis profile is fake
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by deafeyez: 1:15pm
Make I see how e dey, pissure
|Re: I Contracted Herpes From Sex Party With My Friends - Lady Cries Out On Twitter by wayne4loan: 1:27pm
what a wonderful world
