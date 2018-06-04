₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Police Recruitment: 5,059 Shortlisted For Medical Screening
THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has released the names of candidates shortlisted for medical screening as part of processes to recruit 6,000 constables into the force.
The names of candidates invited for medical screening have been posted on the commission’s website.
No fewer than 133,324 candidates applied for the job, but the figure has since dropped to 5,059 after various screening processes.
The list, which was released according to states, has Kano with the highest number of candidates with 308, followed by Katsina with 238 and Oyo with 225 candidates. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has the least number of candidates with 45, followed by Bayelsa with 54 and Gombe with 75.
Details of others states with the number of candidates invited for the medicals include: Abia (114), Adamawa (140), Anambra (146), Bauchi (133), Benue (157), Borno (189), Cross River (122), Delta (166), Ebonyi (91), Edo (125), Ekiti (84), Enugu (119) and Imo (181).
Others are: Jigawa (189), Kaduna (161), Kebbi (144), Kogi (140), Kwara (110), Lagos (136), Nasarawa (89), Niger (169), Ogun (140), Ondo (125), Osun (211), Plateau (116), Rivers (138), Sokoto (161), Taraba (112), Yobe (110) and Zamfara (99).
The information on the commission’s website reads: “2018 Police constable recruitment: List of candidates invited for medical screening.
“Invited candidates should check the list for their names. All candidates are hereby directed to go for the medical screening at the Zonal Police Command Headquarters of their respective state of origin between May 31 to June 3, 2018.
“Zone 1 Kano (Jigawa, Kano and Katsina), Zone 2 Lagos (Lagos and Ogun), Zone 3 Yola (Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba), Zone 4 Makurdi (Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau), Zone 5 Benin (Bayelsa, Edo and Delta), Zone 6 Calabar (Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi) and Zone 7 Abuja (Kaduna, Niger and FCT).
“Zone 8 Lokoja (Kogi, Ekiti and Kwara), Zone 9 Umuahia (Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo), Zone 10 Sokoto (Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara), Zone 11 Osogbo (Osun, Ondo and Oyo), Zone 12 Bauchi (Bauchi, Borno and Yobe).”
When The Nation contacted the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, to know why the figure was not up to the 6,000 as advertised, he said: “Maybe this is the first batch. You know they just finished their exams recently. Maybe another batch will come out.
“We have been empowered to recruit 6,000 and we are going to recruit that. You should know that if the number is not up to, there is going to be subsequent list of candidates.”
Ani added that after medicals, successful candidates would be mobilised for training.
A highly placed source in the police also told The Nation that the commission is trying to hasten the recruitment process because the recruits would be used for election next year.
He said: “These people would be used for election next year and so the earlier they start training, the better for the country.”
http://kikiotolu.com/police-recruitment-5059-shortlisted-for-medical-screening/
Re: Police Recruitment: 5,059 Shortlisted For Medical Screening
Buharis election Arabic police being recruited to breath fear into any Nigerian that wants to protest the outrageous result Buhari plans to release ... Buhari must remember that bad men fan only propose evil but the God will ultimately dispose their evil plans ... Buhari and his zombies should be rest assured by the Name of the Mighty God I serve that this is Buharis very last tenure whether they like it or not ...
Re: Police Recruitment: 5,059 Shortlisted For Medical Screening
Re: Police Recruitment: 5,059 Shortlisted For Medical Screening
Re: Police Recruitment: 5,059 Shortlisted For Medical Screening
,Hausa and Yoruba recruitment.
Nigeria and kwaruption
Re: Police Recruitment: 5,059 Shortlisted For Medical Screening
okay o. who know person matters.
Na Nigerian police dey that picture for real?
Connection to shaprapara
BigSarah:
Any other tribe apart from Hausa and Yoruba in Nigeria? Excluding South-South.
Where is Akwa Ibom?... Are they not part of the
BigSarah:
Yes, Hausa and Yoruba recruitment. Anything wrong with that IPOB??
And moreso, the other SE states in that writeup are Somalia states right?
Remember this is Nigeria, and only the citizens are entitled to serve in the Nigerian police force
Wishing them the very best
more troubles for the common man
And they still made it despite allegedly compelled to write Arabic.
Re: Police Recruitment: 5,059 Shortlisted For Medical Screening
Benekruku:.
The only south in Nigeria is Southwest
Iyajelili:
Yes, na Nigerian Police Officers, they are on UN mission.
That is in a sane climate where everything they need to perform optimally is been provided. They perform excellently anytime they go out of the country on any assignment.
Re: Police Recruitment: 5,059 Shortlisted For Medical Screening
Iblad0994:
I'm not ipob, I'm being factual
Hahahahahahaha u no go kill me
Trendy247:
