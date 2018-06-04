



The names of candidates invited for medical screening have been posted on the commission’s website.



No fewer than 133,324 candidates applied for the job, but the figure has since dropped to 5,059 after various screening processes.



The list, which was released according to states, has Kano with the highest number of candidates with 308, followed by Katsina with 238 and Oyo with 225 candidates. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has the least number of candidates with 45, followed by Bayelsa with 54 and Gombe with 75.



Details of others states with the number of candidates invited for the medicals include: Abia (114), Adamawa (140), Anambra (146), Bauchi (133), Benue (157), Borno (189), Cross River (122), Delta (166), Ebonyi (91), Edo (125), Ekiti (84), Enugu (119) and Imo (181).



Others are: Jigawa (189), Kaduna (161), Kebbi (144), Kogi (140), Kwara (110), Lagos (136), Nasarawa (89), Niger (169), Ogun (140), Ondo (125), Osun (211), Plateau (116), Rivers (138), Sokoto (161), Taraba (112), Yobe (110) and Zamfara (99).



The information on the commission’s website reads: “2018 Police constable recruitment: List of candidates invited for medical screening.



“Invited candidates should check the list for their names. All candidates are hereby directed to go for the medical screening at the Zonal Police Command Headquarters of their respective state of origin between May 31 to June 3, 2018.



“Zone 1 Kano (Jigawa, Kano and Katsina), Zone 2 Lagos (Lagos and Ogun), Zone 3 Yola (Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba), Zone 4 Makurdi (Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau), Zone 5 Benin (Bayelsa, Edo and Delta), Zone 6 Calabar (Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi) and Zone 7 Abuja (Kaduna, Niger and FCT).



“Zone 8 Lokoja (Kogi, Ekiti and Kwara), Zone 9 Umuahia (Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo), Zone 10 Sokoto (Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara), Zone 11 Osogbo (Osun, Ondo and Oyo), Zone 12 Bauchi (Bauchi, Borno and Yobe).”



When The Nation contacted the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, to know why the figure was not up to the 6,000 as advertised, he said: “Maybe this is the first batch. You know they just finished their exams recently. Maybe another batch will come out.



“We have been empowered to recruit 6,000 and we are going to recruit that. You should know that if the number is not up to, there is going to be subsequent list of candidates.”



Ani added that after medicals, successful candidates would be mobilised for training.



A highly placed source in the police also told The Nation that the commission is trying to hasten the recruitment process because the recruits would be used for election next year.



He said: “These people would be used for election next year and so the earlier they start training, the better for the country.”



