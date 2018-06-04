Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor (8794 Views)

What a country, someone can not speak his mind again.





http://www.godofnews.com/timi-dakolo-banned-from-performing-in-abuja/ Pity for the innocent Timi,What a country, someone can not speak his mind again.

Duchess Ayo even blame Timi for not praying for the spiritual father that's doing the thing... 5 Likes

Dis is d problem with Nigerian Christians.. Pastors and Church leaders can do no wrong... D moment U talk about their wrongs U are accused of being a judge and den reminded of how Christ commands us not to judge.... So he can't perform any longer in abuja becos he spoke d truth? 22 Likes 2 Shares

This is a clear indication that Nigeria is finished

.. you be mumu.... its just one blinded zombie 2 kobo opinion that you are making it look like it's one big deal...no body can ban timi from performing in Abuja...he is a citizen of Nigerian he has the right to move and express him self in any part of the country. 6 Likes

once you started saying the truth, you will start receiving series of attacks. all is well oooo

Nigerians Christians are the worst in the world..tufiakwa 9 Likes

A comment caught me eyes..."what happens when people choose to idolize their pastors, instead of following God"...this is a sad truth...people follow their pastors blindly, using his life as their standard, whereas, as a Christian, the bible is our only manual(standard). Instead of living off words said by pastors read your bible confirm these words before gullibly following like fools. Christianity isn't a synonym for stupidity, upon baptism our brains weren't removed and handed over to our pastors...even Paul called out other apostles he considered "fake". #readyourbible #knowthingsforyourself 6 Likes

That duchess Ayo is a slowpoke of the highest order! Disgusting piece of sh*t trying to sound all poised and all talking crap... imagine the oaf sounding condescending "picked up from the gutter" while she's still in the gutter! In Abj, who the f* is she? Who the f* is Fatoyinbo? They and their goons can't do Jack to Timi nor he's career...they are nothing. 6 Likes

exactly! If the Pastor is indeed a Pastor and not an hireling, his soul is equally important too if indeed he is of GOD hence the need for elders even to call him to order to repent of his wicked ways. Some of these MOG, the blood GOD will require of their hands plenty sha

Pastors are having a field day scamming and practically banging the living daylights out of gullible churchgoers because they know there's no God anywhere to hold them to account.



Let's keep leaving 'God' to judge while they keep throwing us back to the slave trade days.



Those that wait for the Lord, shall wait forever.

Gullible citizens of the world... So because a pastor is involved, we should leave judgement for God...If it was a parishioner/ ordinary member, you would be first to call the police. When would Nigerians learn that pastors are humans like the rest of us and are thus subject to the laws governing this nation. That God would judge them "one day" doesn't mean that their ills shouldn't be spoken against. After all, he would judge us too. 1 Like

exactly! If the Pastor is indeed a Pastor and not an hireling, his soul is equally important too if indeed he is of GOD hence the need for elders even to call him to order to repent of his wicked ways. Some of these MOG, the blood GOD will require of their hands plenty sha God bless you, I once told a friend that only gullible people fall for silly things some pastors say... I read one that said they shouldn't inject her husband who was in coma because her pastor said otherwise, i was like please if your pastor was to do your thinking for you, why do you have sense in the first place,...pastor too told the doctors not to do anything till he gets there, baba gave up the ghost and i was like if only the pastor could display by raising the dead man up, instead he took his right to live....many are living under bondage of their mentality disguised as religion... Most of these MOG turn personal principles into general rules...read your bible and know things for yourself. God bless you, I once told a friend that only gullible people fall for silly things some pastors say... I read one that said they shouldn't inject her husband who was in coma because her pastor said otherwise, i was like please if your pastor was to do your thinking for you, why do you have sense in the first place,...pastor too told the doctors not to do anything till he gets there, baba gave up the ghost and i was like if only the pastor could display by raising the dead man up, instead he took his right to live....many are living under bondage of their mentality disguised as religion... Most of these MOG turn personal principles into general rules...read your bible and know things for yourself. 2 Likes 1 Share

@Duchessayo sounds feminine. If she is, I am very very ashamed of her



She should fall at Timi Dakolo's feet and kiss it for the rest of her life



Timi Dakolo just did what other celebrities including nonentity self couldn't do all for the sake of money and connections



Tah! She should go and sit down he cannot perform in Abuja again, she be God





Is she the landlord of Abuja mbok?

she has a very shallow brain

Always shifting the goal post. Would she had come up with such shitty defense if it was her daughter? Just imagine her asking him to pray for the pastor as if he does not know what he is doing, Stupid hypocrite

PROB. she's one of them that the pastor ......... you know you know 1 Like

I want you all to know two things.



1. Abuja is not owned by anybody or group. the only people and group that owns Abuja are called Nigerians.



Its now confirmed that COZA pastor is the one involve in the child molestation and rape





Respect Timi for indirectly speaking out. 2 Likes

I would be straffing someone on the altar and the last thing to happen is I would be condemned. Lol. My Church members would cover up for me well.





I don't understand the line of reasoning that calling out useless or defaulting pastors is a "blow to the body of Christ". But it's because it's a Pentecostal. People are quick to report Catholic priests or accuse them of homosexuality or paedophilia, but the Pentecostal pastor is revered more than the God he preached about.



So how is Christianity supposed to move forward if we are discouraged from calling out erring pastors? SMH.



Religion really hit Africans so hard they lost their sense of reasoning. This is why I said I must be a pastor.I would be straffing someone on the altar and the last thing to happen is I would be condemned. Lol. My Church members would cover up for me well.I don't understand the line of reasoning that calling out useless or defaulting pastors is a "blow to the body of Christ". But it's because it's a Pentecostal. People are quick to report Catholic priests or accuse them of homosexuality or paedophilia, but the Pentecostal pastor is revered more than the God he preached about.So how is Christianity supposed to move forward if we are discouraged from calling out erring pastors? SMH.Religion really hit Africans so hard they lost their sense of reasoning. 1 Like

i think she must be the pastors sidechick

