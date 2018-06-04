₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by alexhl(m): 10:38am
Pity for the innocent Timi,
What a country, someone can not speak his mind again.
http://www.godofnews.com/timi-dakolo-banned-from-performing-in-abuja/
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by Ezigboune(f): 10:43am
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by alexhl(m): 10:57am
Duchess Ayo even blame Timi for not praying for the spiritual father that's doing the thing...
5 Likes
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by Nbote(m): 11:09am
Dis is d problem with Nigerian Christians.. Pastors and Church leaders can do no wrong... D moment U talk about their wrongs U are accused of being a judge and den reminded of how Christ commands us not to judge.... So he can't perform any longer in abuja becos he spoke d truth?
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by alexhl(m): 11:16am
As it is now, everyone has different point of views on this subject matter
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by GOFRONT(m): 11:50am
This is a clear indication that Nigeria is finished
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by DCONE1(m): 11:53am
Op why are you misleasing us
.. you be mumu.... its just one blinded zombie 2 kobo opinion that you are making it look like it's one big deal...no body can ban timi from performing in Abuja...he is a citizen of Nigerian he has the right to move and express him self in any part of the country.
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by Johnnyessence(m): 12:54pm
once you started saying the truth, you will start receiving series of attacks. all is well oooo
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by JohnFrankling(m): 1:09pm
Nigerians Christians are the worst in the world..tufiakwa
9 Likes
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by emeralddayo(f): 1:31pm
A comment caught me eyes..."what happens when people choose to idolize their pastors, instead of following God"...this is a sad truth...people follow their pastors blindly, using his life as their standard, whereas, as a Christian, the bible is our only manual(standard). Instead of living off words said by pastors read your bible confirm these words before gullibly following like fools. Christianity isn't a synonym for stupidity, upon baptism our brains weren't removed and handed over to our pastors...even Paul called out other apostles he considered "fake". #readyourbible #knowthingsforyourself
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by Houseofglam7(f): 1:55pm
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by BlaqCoffee109(f): 2:00pm
That duchess Ayo is a slowpoke of the highest order! Disgusting piece of sh*t trying to sound all poised and all talking crap... imagine the oaf sounding condescending "picked up from the gutter" while she's still in the gutter! In Abj, who the f* is she? Who the f* is Fatoyinbo? They and their goons can't do Jack to Timi nor he's career...they are nothing.
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by BlaqCoffee109(f): 2:03pm
emeralddayo:exactly! If the Pastor is indeed a Pastor and not an hireling, his soul is equally important too if indeed he is of GOD hence the need for elders even to call him to order to repent of his wicked ways. Some of these MOG, the blood GOD will require of their hands plenty sha
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by oglalasioux(m): 2:11pm
Pastors are having a field day scamming and practically banging the living daylights out of gullible churchgoers because they know there's no God anywhere to hold them to account.
Let's keep leaving 'God' to judge while they keep throwing us back to the slave trade days.
Those that wait for the Lord, shall wait forever.
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by expialidocious: 2:53pm
Gullible citizens of the world... So because a pastor is involved, we should leave judgement for God...If it was a parishioner/ ordinary member, you would be first to call the police. When would Nigerians learn that pastors are humans like the rest of us and are thus subject to the laws governing this nation. That God would judge them "one day" doesn't mean that their ills shouldn't be spoken against. After all, he would judge us too.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by alexhl(m): 2:55pm
DCONE1:
Do you mean that the opinions of common Nigerians don't matter anylonger?
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by emeralddayo(f): 3:00pm
BlaqCoffee109:God bless you, I once told a friend that only gullible people fall for silly things some pastors say... I read one that said they shouldn't inject her husband who was in coma because her pastor said otherwise, i was like please if your pastor was to do your thinking for you, why do you have sense in the first place,...pastor too told the doctors not to do anything till he gets there, baba gave up the ghost and i was like if only the pastor could display by raising the dead man up, instead he took his right to live....many are living under bondage of their mentality disguised as religion... Most of these MOG turn personal principles into general rules...read your bible and know things for yourself.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:28pm
@Duchessayo sounds feminine. If she is, I am very very ashamed of her
She should fall at Timi Dakolo's feet and kiss it for the rest of her life
Timi Dakolo just did what other celebrities including nonentity self couldn't do all for the sake of money and connections
Tah! She should go and sit down he cannot perform in Abuja again, she be God
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by Abbeyme: 3:32pm
Is she the landlord of Abuja mbok?
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by chuks34(m): 3:33pm
she has a very shallow brain
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by Apina(m): 3:33pm
Always shifting the goal post. Would she had come up with such shitty defense if it was her daughter? Just imagine her asking him to pray for the pastor as if he does not know what he is doing, Stupid hypocrite
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by Sirpaul(m): 3:34pm
PROB. she's one of them that the pastor ......... you know you know
1 Like
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by AutoSpaNg: 3:34pm
I want you all to know two things.
1. Abuja is not owned by anybody or group. the only people and group that owns Abuja are called Nigerians.
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by Benekruku(m): 3:34pm
Its now confirmed that COZA pastor is the one involve in the child molestation and rape
Respect Timi for indirectly speaking out.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by davibid: 3:34pm
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by TheUbermensch: 3:34pm
This is why I said I must be a pastor. .
I would be straffing someone on the altar and the last thing to happen is I would be condemned. Lol. My Church members would cover up for me well.
I don't understand the line of reasoning that calling out useless or defaulting pastors is a "blow to the body of Christ". But it's because it's a Pentecostal. People are quick to report Catholic priests or accuse them of homosexuality or paedophilia, but the Pentecostal pastor is revered more than the God he preached about.
So how is Christianity supposed to move forward if we are discouraged from calling out erring pastors? SMH.
Religion really hit Africans so hard they lost their sense of reasoning.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by kaen1317: 3:35pm
i think she must be the pastors sidechick
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by Lilimax(f): 3:35pm
|Re: Lady Bans Timi Dakolo From Performing In Abuja For 'Disgracing' Popular Pastor by safarigirl(f): 3:35pm
Lol.....so all this noise is about Fatoyinbo the motivational speaker?
I even thought she was talking of an actual Man of God. Mtcheeewwwew
2 Likes
