₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,751 members, 4,277,911 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 04:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) (10688 Views)
|Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by vondaman: 2:56pm
The Instagram celebrity took to her Instagram stories to proudly show off her gigantic buttocks in a sexy G-string while posing on a bed
http://www.vondanews.com/roman-goddess-flaunts-her-gigantic-buttocks-in-a-sexy-g-string-photo/
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by tyson98: 2:57pm
God abeg just blow Trumpet
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by ebuk4real(m): 2:58pm
Person pickin
2 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by IamMissMarvel(f): 2:59pm
So @Op, you sit down, think about these pictures before you post them?
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by NwaChibuzor100: 3:01pm
Grabs a handful.
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 3:04pm
Hmmm ok
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by chuks34(m): 3:29pm
if I post my favorite Porn star nude pix here make nobody barn me oo
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by MxFactor: 3:29pm
dirty
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by zombieHUNTER: 3:29pm
Vaseline crew over to you
Am out
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by Nairalandmentor(m): 3:29pm
Stop posting rubbish @OP
Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my signature No advanced payments required
3 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by Kemisolabadmus(f): 3:29pm
I reserve my comment
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by slawomir: 3:29pm
all these yanshh nor dey make my dickk stand
my dickk only stand if you talk about money
4 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by Ellabae(f): 3:29pm
Ok girl seen
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by obowunmi(m): 3:29pm
Business must be slow.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 3:30pm
...
9 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by kaen1317: 3:30pm
you will go bankrupt if this one works for u
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by McCobble(m): 3:30pm
ghrrrrr! puke.
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by seanswitch(m): 3:30pm
Click not if you don't want temptation
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by Divay22(f): 3:30pm
Na wa o
And they say she's married
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by safarigirl(f): 3:30pm
I thought this one is married.....no wonder she settled with that weak oyibo, she don put am inside bottle finish.
Yansh that will wrinkle in 20 years....anyway, make she flex, na her time
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by galaxy365: 3:30pm
as in the time of Sodom and Gomorrah. daughter of Jezebel
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by Based: 3:30pm
Mr. Seun, we got an issue. The fact that you are an athesit shouldn't warrant this non challancy, or should it.? This making a front-page is a dwindle-dum to us nairalanders and an exposure to unfair explicity to our kids. Nairaland should be educative, not a porn site biko. Sit with your mods Sir.
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by lilfreezy: 3:31pm
Brothers show we
2 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by Sijo01(f): 3:31pm
Look at what was brought to a forum front page. Shame on the mod that did this.
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by Jiikye1: 3:32pm
Typing
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by Chubhie: 3:32pm
Soft porn on FP.
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by davibid: 3:32pm
Like
If you agree with me that the end time is already here
1 Like
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by Sultty(m): 3:32pm
3 Likes
|Re: Roman Goddess Slays In G-string (Photo) by WowSweetGuy(m): 3:33pm
See Yansh
Her shitbox is well carved
1 Like
African Beauty Queens Show Off Their National Costumes At The 2011 Miss Universe / 16 Years Old Modern Family Star With large Bosoms (pics) / Psquare Missing Normal Life, How They Share Money And Store Wealth
Viewing this topic: 6pax, flowmama, SniperSmurf, bobosydney, Blacklight, seribroo56(m), Tolbanks(f), Dreyl(m), kenny4christ(m), Aristo3146(m), Leap4sure(m), Boycool1(m), jowhyte(m), TheGodFather1(m), lizzynicole, beey2(m), andrewozed, Electroweb(m), Chukabiz1961(m), Cosmore9(m), gbajeboy, fabian063(m), WowSweetGuy(m), ready2learn, Chimok, horlus(m), Aventis, urchmania, stillondmatter, kollysnut(m), seguno2, Harmored(m), Descholar, richmind, mrAlhaji, Inik(m), barayci(m), ken6488(m), Tooniee12, Erotex(m), FocusedDiva(f), Princesaha, Willexmania, uplay(m), ohynedar(f), MRneal, jeffriano, bluegrass07, we0x, Pascal11(m), jenglo3(m), nnekaike, dannykares, patwhizzy(m), Bruno3000(m), jerry447(m), vicbussi, nnamdibig(m), ugofwesh and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24