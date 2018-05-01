₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by iceboy4752(m): 2:58pm
1. Ngina Kenyatta
She is the daughter of Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Kenya. This beauty was named after her grandmother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta. She is regarded as a very social and controversial lady.
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by iceboy4752(m): 3:02pm
2. Aya Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
She is the only daughter of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the ex-army chief, who is currently the President of Egypt. She is stunning, polite and courteous.
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by Anigreat: 3:04pm
Op your list would have make sense, if you didn't include the dullard daughter.
The lazy arrogant zarah! still searching where she's beautiful.
Beautiful in face, ugly in heart.
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by iceboy4752(m): 3:05pm
3. Zahra Buhari
Zahra Buhari is the daughter of Nigeria's current president, Muhammadu Buhari. She studied medical microbiology at the University of Surrey, United Kingdom. The 23-year-old married Ahmed Indimi in 2016.
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by iceboy4752(m): 3:09pm
4. Brenda Biya
The daughter of the president of the Republic of Cameroon is also addicted to the famous social network in vogue and is followed by almost 3,000 followers. Brenda opened her Instagram account in 2012 and publicly shared photos of her everyday student and family life, reflections and thoughts.
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by iceboy4752(m): 3:19pm
5. Malika Bongo Ondimba
Malika Bongo Ondimba is the only daughter of the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba. The young woman is described as a 'hard worker' by her family.
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by christejames(m): 3:46pm
Is the Gabonese first daughter married?
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by Paperwhite(m): 4:35pm
The last "hard worker" Gabon President's daughter is the one I desire most.Simple & natural. Pls are you there young lady?
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by Hollman(m): 5:44pm
I go marry one pikin by the grace of Allah
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by Hennepin: 5:44pm
so wetin make we do with this list. How does this affect the state of the country
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by TheUbermensch: 5:44pm
This has to be the most irrelevant topic ever pushed to FP.
Btw just noticed the President's daughter schooled in the U.K. Even his son did too. But at 2014 he was looking for donations to get the presidential ticket and Nigerians believed his with one old woman parting away with her life savings.
The foolishness of Nigerians should be seriously studied because it's second to none.
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by megrimor(m): 5:45pm
Zahra what?
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by hopyroll(m): 5:45pm
What is your definition of beauty
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by devigblegble: 5:45pm
Do they recycle topics on nairaland because it seems like these is not the first time I’m seeing these here haba news don finish ni smh
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by Majlaw(m): 5:45pm
Sentiment aside, Zarah Buhari beats them all.
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by Emilokoiyawon: 5:45pm
Malika Bongo Ondimba is the MOST beautiful of them all. And my instincts tell me she go sabi yanch wella
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by solochris(m): 5:46pm
Zahra is beautiful but that name Buhari spoilt everything
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by Hollman(m): 5:46pm
Na money be fine lady
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by castrokins(m): 5:47pm
Beautiful!
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by lilmax(m): 5:47pm
fierce look
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by tragergeorge(m): 5:47pm
To be sincere I love Nadia buharia ,she's the finest among them all
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by continentalceo(m): 5:47pm
Fine rich babes
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by Jfrankination(m): 5:47pm
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by phlame(m): 5:47pm
1,2,4 and 5 shouldn't be on this list
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by sleek82(m): 5:48pm
Paperwhite:she fine no be small......the biya girl too no bad sha, she looks natural. I think others made the list because they have to be 5 in the list.....op, please make your list to be 2....i am okay with number 4&5 biko
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by ClintonEmex: 5:48pm
Forget everything, Zahra is beautiful.
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by Benekruku(m): 5:49pm
Malika I must marry....
Wish I knew where to find her and propose straight up
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by victorazyvictor(m): 5:50pm
Garbonian babe too fine
|Re: Top 5 Beautiful Daughters Of African Presidents by hannysur8(m): 5:50pm
Zahra Buhari dope
