1. Ngina Kenyatta







She is the daughter of Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Kenya. This beauty was named after her grandmother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta. She is regarded as a very social and controversial lady. 2 Likes

2. Aya Abdel Fattah al-Sisi





She is the only daughter of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the ex-army chief, who is currently the President of Egypt. She is stunning, polite and courteous. 1 Like

















Op your list would have make sense, if you didn't include the dullard daughter.



The lazy arrogant zarah! still searching where she's beautiful.







Beautiful in face, ugly in heart. Op your list would have make sense, if you didn't include the dullard daughter.The lazy arrogant zarah! still searching where she's beautiful.Beautiful in face, ugly in heart. 2 Likes

3. Zahra Buhari





Zahra Buhari is the daughter of Nigeria's current president, Muhammadu Buhari. She studied medical microbiology at the University of Surrey, United Kingdom. The 23-year-old married Ahmed Indimi in 2016. 22 Likes

4. Brenda Biya





The daughter of the president of the Republic of Cameroon is also addicted to the famous social network in vogue and is followed by almost 3,000 followers. Brenda opened her Instagram account in 2012 and publicly shared photos of her everyday student and family life, reflections and thoughts. 6 Likes 1 Share

5. Malika Bongo Ondimba





Malika Bongo Ondimba is the only daughter of the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba. The young woman is described as a 'hard worker' by her family. 5 Likes

Is the Gabonese first daughter married? 13 Likes

Pls are you there young lady? The last "hard worker" Gabon President's daughter is the one I desire most.Simple & natural.Pls are you there young lady? 15 Likes

I go marry one pikin by the grace of Allah 3 Likes

so wetin make we do with this list. How does this affect the state of the country 4 Likes





This has to be the most irrelevant topic ever pushed to FP.



Btw just noticed the President's daughter schooled in the U.K. Even his son did too. But at 2014 he was looking for donations to get the presidential ticket and Nigerians believed his with one old woman parting away with her life savings.



The foolishness of Nigerians should be seriously studied because it's second to none. 13 Likes

Zahra what?

What is your definition of beauty

Do they recycle topics on nairaland because it seems like these is not the first time I’m seeing these here haba news don finish ni smh

Sentiment aside, Zarah Buhari beats them all. 4 Likes

Malika Bongo Ondimba is the MOST beautiful of them all. And my instincts tell me she go sabi yanch wella 7 Likes 1 Share

Zahra is beautiful but that name Buhari spoilt everything 6 Likes

Na money be fine lady

Beautiful!

fierce look

To be sincere I love Nadia buharia ,she's the finest among them all 1 Like

Fine rich babes



1,2,4 and 5 shouldn't be on this list

Paperwhite:

The last "hard worker" Gabon President's daughter is the one I desire most.Simple & natural. Pls are you there young lady? she fine no be small......the biya girl too no bad sha, she looks natural. I think others made the list because they have to be 5 in the list.....op, please make your list to be 2....i am okay with number 4&5 biko she fine no be small......the biya girl too no bad sha, she looks natural. I think others made the list because they have to be 5 in the list.....op, please make your list to be 2....i am okay with number 4&5 biko

Forget everything, Zahra is beautiful.

Malika I must marry....





Wish I knew where to find her and propose straight up

Garbonian babe too fine