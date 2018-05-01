Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS (9134 Views)

At the location visited today, selling of alcohol, illicit drugs, and prostitution are reportedly being done in the open, including selling of pork meat as well as dog meat and Burkutu.



Demolition of crime hubs continues as the team visited a place called Artillery located behind Railway quarters in Maiduguri, Borno state capital. The powerful committee headed by the Hon Attorney general and Commissioner for Justice Barr Kaka Shehu Lawan is living no stone unturned in ridding criminality from the state.At the location visited today, selling of alcohol, illicit drugs, and prostitution are reportedly being done in the open, including selling of pork meat as well as dog meat and Burkutu.





My verdict? The state government is illegality clamping down on businesses because of cultural or religious bias, and risks hefty sums in compensation claims as this might be interpreted to mean malicious damage.



Please help me somebody, I've spent over an hour checking the Nigerian constitution for where it outlawed selling of alcohol, pork and dog meat plus burukutu and has still not seen it? I still didn't see any drugs confiscated or NDLEA officials report of arresting anyone in these pictures or story?My verdict? The state government is illegality clamping down on businesses because of cultural or religious bias, and risks hefty sums in compensation claims as this might be interpreted to mean malicious damage.If you quote me wrongly, I sue you

Is selling or consuming pork or dog meat now a crime? 2 Likes

Please help me somebody, I've spent over an hour checking the Nigerian constitution for where it outlawed selling of alcohol, pork and dog meat plus burukutu and has still not seen it? I still didn't see any drugs confiscated or NDLEA officials report of arresting anyone in these pictures or story?



My verdict? The state government is illegality clamping down on businesses because of cultural or religious bias, and risks hefty sums in compensation claims as this might be interpreted to mean malicious damage.



If you quote me wrongly, I sue you

Shettima is a bloody Boko Shettima is a bloody Boko 5 Likes

Most Notherners are Religion Fanatics. 3 Likes

Dont know whats the problem,if they don't want prostitution fine,no Africa culture support prostitution but some people will come on this fora spewing poo,human right,feminist poo,gay poo..wake me up when egun, igunu ,songbeto are allowed in the yeast leave this people alone that is how they want to run their society, free from oloshos,bear palours, na by force?... 3 Likes 3 Shares

Nice



Na beer be the drugs?



LoL





Chai, This Na Some Pples Place Of Work. Alubarika

Make dem go Kano Sabon Gari 3 Likes

Nonsense

Enjoying tax benefits from alcohol companies is haram!!!

The North will not agitate this.

Please help me somebody, I've spent over an hour checking the Nigerian constitution for where it outlawed selling of alcohol, pork and dog meat plus burukutu and has still not seen it? I still didn't see any drugs confiscated or NDLEA officials report of arresting anyone in these pictures or story?



My verdict? The state government is illegality clamping down on businesses because of cultural or religious bias, and risks hefty sums in compensation claims as this might be interpreted to mean malicious damage.



Iboman the power to grant liquor licence lies with the local government, now that they have decided to deny such to the vendors how does that become your problem? Those beer sellers should pack out and relocate elsewhere





My verdict? The state government is illegality clamping down on businesses because of cultural or religious bias, and risks hefty sums in compensation claims as this might be interpreted to mean malicious damage.



That are places to Bleep cheap ibo duri then you eat some dog meat and drink 1 or 2 Kwaria of burukutu you can equally purchade a wrap or two indian hemp .

when has bottles of Star beer become drugs Another Boko haram loading 1 Like

Rubbish... So them no want make we dey chill abi after a stressful weekend. Well beer still dey all Military Mess, Trailer park and Wulari police mess Nansense 1 Like

Dear nairalanders, we are mostly Nigerians, we are all from good families and of good culture. Don't let civilisation or west culture to stray us from our goodwill.

After all your comments above, you'll move to another topic and defend that your pastor say you should not eat pork, you shouldn't drink alcohol. But you are supporting alcohol drinkers. You are advocating for prostitutes.

Thank God I'm a good muslim.

Dear nairalanders, we are mostly Nigerians, we are all from good families and of good culture. Don't let civilisation or west culture to stray us from our goodwill.

After all your comments above, you'll move to another topic and defend that your pastor say you should not eat pork, you shouldn't drink alcohol. But you are supporting alcohol drinkers. You are advocating for prostitutes.

Thank God I'm a good muslim.

Please help me somebody, I've spent over an hour checking the Nigerian constitution for where it outlawed selling of alcohol, pork and dog meat plus burukutu and has still not seen it? I still didn't see any drugs confiscated or NDLEA officials report of arresting anyone in these pictures or story?



My verdict? The state government is illegality clamping down on businesses because of cultural or religious bias, and risks hefty sums in compensation claims as this might be interpreted to mean malicious damage.



You dey mind them? I hope someone sues them for every penny they've got.

If Bornu state government can destroy people's personal businesses based on "SHARIA LAW", then Benue state has EVERY RIGHT TO IMPLEMENT THE BAN ON OPEN GRAZING BASE ON "ANTI OPEN GRAZING LAW!" 1 Like

Please help me somebody, I've spent over an hour checking the Nigerian constitution for where it outlawed selling of alcohol, pork and dog meat plus burukutu and has still not seen it? I still didn't see any drugs confiscated or NDLEA officials report of arresting anyone in these pictures or story?



My verdict? The state government is illegality clamping down on businesses because of cultural or religious bias, and risks hefty sums in compensation claims as this might be interpreted to mean malicious damage.



If you quote me wrongly, I sue you only ilegal in northern states only ilegal in northern states

Iboman the power to grant liquor licence lies with the local government should, now that they have decided to deny such to the vendors how does that become your problem? Those beer sellers should pack out and relocate elsewhere

Iboman you can always leave maiduguri and relocate your arse back to your ancestral roots in Imo. The abokees don't want your liquor nor your prostitutes, and the laws regulating these trades fall within their power

We need talk on mail. do you mind?

We need talk on mail. do you mind?

No P bro No P bro