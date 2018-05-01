₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by CastedDude: 3:25pm
Demolition of crime hubs continues as the team visited a place called Artillery located behind Railway quarters in Maiduguri, Borno state capital. The powerful committee headed by the Hon Attorney general and Commissioner for Justice Barr Kaka Shehu Lawan is living no stone unturned in ridding criminality from the state.
At the location visited today, selling of alcohol, illicit drugs, and prostitution are reportedly being done in the open, including selling of pork meat as well as dog meat and Burkutu.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/demolition-of-prostitution-and-criminal-spots-in-borno-continues.html
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by CastedDude: 3:26pm
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by DrGoodman: 3:28pm
Please help me somebody, I've spent over an hour checking the Nigerian constitution for where it outlawed selling of alcohol, pork and dog meat plus burukutu and has still not seen it? I still didn't see any drugs confiscated or NDLEA officials report of arresting anyone in these pictures or story?
My verdict? The state government is illegality clamping down on businesses because of cultural or religious bias, and risks hefty sums in compensation claims as this might be interpreted to mean malicious damage.
If you quote me wrongly, I sue you
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by TylerDurden: 3:51pm
Is selling or consuming pork or dog meat now a crime?
2 Likes
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by TylerDurden: 3:51pm
DrGoodman:
Shettima is a bloody Boko
5 Likes
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by blakid(m): 4:00pm
Most Notherners are Religion Fanatics.
3 Likes
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by proudevil: 4:05pm
Dont know whats the problem,if they don't want prostitution fine,no Africa culture support prostitution but some people will come on this fora spewing poo,human right,feminist poo,gay poo..wake me up when egun, igunu ,songbeto are allowed in the yeast leave this people alone that is how they want to run their society, free from oloshos,bear palours, na by force?...
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by Hollman(m): 5:40pm
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by Oreofepeters(m): 5:40pm
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by Heartmender1: 5:41pm
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by madenigga(m): 5:41pm
Na beer be the drugs?
LoL
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by Trendinghelm: 5:41pm
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by Maisillion(m): 5:42pm
Chai, This Na Some Pples Place Of Work. Alubarika
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by killuminati(m): 5:43pm
Make dem go Kano Sabon Gari
3 Likes
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by primeache: 5:44pm
Nonsense
Enjoying tax benefits from alcohol companies is haram!!!
The North will not agitate this.
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by Roger3D: 5:45pm
DrGoodman:Iboman the power to grant liquor licence lies with the local government, now that they have decided to deny such to the vendors how does that become your problem? Those beer sellers should pack out and relocate elsewhere
2 Likes
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by oweman: 5:47pm
[quote author=DrGoodman post=68173049]Please help me somebody, I've spent over an hour checking the Nigerian constitution for where it outlawed selling of alcohol, pork and dog meat plus burukutu and has still not seen it? I still didn't see any drugs confiscated or NDLEA officials report of arresting anyone in these pictures or story?
My verdict? The state government is illegality clamping down on businesses because of cultural or religious bias, and risks hefty sums in compensation claims as this might be interpreted to mean malicious damage.
If you quote me wrongly, I sue you [/quote
That are places to Bleep cheap ibo duri then you eat some dog meat and drink 1 or 2 Kwaria of burukutu you can equally purchade a wrap or two indian hemp .
1 Like
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by givan: 5:47pm
when has bottles of Star beer become drugs Another Boko haram loading
1 Like
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:51pm
Rubbish... So them no want make we dey chill abi after a stressful weekend. Well beer still dey all Military Mess, Trailer park and Wulari police mess Nansense
1 Like
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by musawisdom(m): 5:53pm
Dear nairalanders, we are mostly Nigerians, we are all from good families and of good culture. Don't let civilisation or west culture to stray us from our goodwill.
After all your comments above, you'll move to another topic and defend that your pastor say you should not eat pork, you shouldn't drink alcohol. But you are supporting alcohol drinkers. You are advocating for prostitutes.
Thank God I'm a good muslim.
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:53pm
musawisdom:
3 Likes
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by JuanDeDios: 5:58pm
DrGoodman:You dey mind them? I hope someone sues them for every penny they've got.
1 Like
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by saaron: 5:58pm
If Bornu state government can destroy people's personal businesses based on "SHARIA LAW", then Benue state has EVERY RIGHT TO IMPLEMENT THE BAN ON OPEN GRAZING BASE ON "ANTI OPEN GRAZING LAW!"
1 Like
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by Akoja360(m): 6:02pm
DrGoodman:only ilegal in northern states
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:04pm
Roger3D:
1 Like
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by Roger3D: 6:07pm
[quote author=SamuelAnyawu post=68177882][/quote] Iboman you can always leave maiduguri and relocate your arse back to your ancestral roots in Imo. The abokees don't want your liquor nor your prostitutes, and the laws regulating these trades fall within their power
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by CanineOfJackal: 6:07pm
SamuelAnyawu:We need talk on mail. do you mind?
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:12pm
CanineOfJackal:
No P bro
|Re: Borno 'Artillery' Where Prostitution & Drugs Are Done Publicly, Demolished. PICS by akinszz: 6:12pm
Abooki and kerewa business they like 5 & 6
