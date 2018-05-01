₦airaland Forum

BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by zoho23(f): 4:56pm
Big Brother Naija 2018 ex-housemate, Nina showed off her bikini body as she hit a pool party yesterday .

The reality TV star turned 22 last week.

View More Via: http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2018/06/nina-flaunts-bikini-body.html

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by oshe11: 5:06pm
shocked



This girl will soon become TOO MUCH for Mira to handle

1 Like 1 Share

Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by jamael(m): 5:41pm
And so?

What should we do with her bikini body?
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 5:41pm
Don’t know what y’all seeing lookin at this photo of Nina but this is what I am seeing...

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by chukwukahenry(m): 5:41pm
.
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by NOC1(m): 5:41pm
Mention those characteristics of slay queen as submitted in a term paper by a student of DNA.
I. bend leg.
2.....?

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by ask4double(m): 5:41pm
I hope and anticipate she completes her education....
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by amanikondo: 5:42pm
Bookmarked.
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by hypertension(m): 5:42pm
This girl is marketable
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by Trendinghelm: 5:42pm
News of the day dnt miss it

Bald Head Man Spotted At Nigeria Vs England Game That’s Has Gone Viral (Photos) grin grin grin
Laugh away your sorrow grin grin grin

http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2018/05/bald-head-man-spotted-at-nigeria-vs.html
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by Hollman(m): 5:43pm
Don't know what to say...
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 5:44pm
Miracle has devoured all the meat in this girls body.

Only bones left.

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by Hennepin: 5:45pm
Somehow she still looks like a local champion.

3 Likes

Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by CrazyRichNig(f): 5:45pm
Very beautiful girl. I hope Toyin doesn't p.im.p her future and destiny away.
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by whiteTORTIISE: 5:45pm
this one be like tolotolo leg o

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by GreatOlu1: 5:48pm
She still doesn't look smart to me even after that show.

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by Sundayfhd1: 5:49pm
I see nothing new

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 5:55pm
Hmmm

Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by springtech(m): 5:56pm
What is this?

Where is the body?

Spits on the thread and runs away.

Nonsense making the front page today.

Seun please call your MODs to order.
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by OROSUNBOLB(m): 5:57pm
Mtchew.
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by pemiakd(f): 6:03pm
This shouldn't be a news
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by package7(m): 6:05pm
Wetin be this again nairalander.
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by FKseun(m): 6:11pm
WHAT IS ALL THESE FOR GOD'S SAKE?
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by lolaluv1(f): 6:12pm
Hmmn. See the small kittykat she's carrying that swallowed Miracle's gbola greedily. wink wink

1 Like

Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by PearlStreet(m): 6:12pm
Okay

She should please improve on herself intellectually cos she's as empty as Buhari's promises.
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by PearlStreet(m): 6:13pm
lolaluv1:
Hmmn. See the small kittykat she's carrying that swallowed Miracle's gbola greedily. wink wink

Nina's market is elastic depending on the supply by miracle.
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by PedroEastman: 6:14pm
ashawo
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by pavoda: 6:27pm
Very soon she go get Big yansh! Visit our clinic for consultations on Brazilian Butt Lift and other cosmetic surgery.
Re: BBNaija's Nina Rocks Swimsuit (Photos) by Switruth: 6:40pm
Wannabe

(0) (1) (Reply)

