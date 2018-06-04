₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by iceboy4752(m): 6:52pm
Just got to know that MTN Nigeria is on low key sharing FREE food with Muslim Faithfuls for Iftar with their #IftarWithMTN initiative. The MTN team keeps doing what they do best by putting smiles on the faces of people during this Ramadan. They even gave some people generators and appliances at Elega Market, Abeokuta and other locations nationwide.
Good stuff!
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by IgweIgweIgwe(m): 7:49pm
Nice one from MTN..
I dedicate this FTC to the Nigerian Army and North Central Zone...
Bleep APC and PDP.
God bless Nigeria.
We shall be great again!
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by dkronicle(m): 7:49pm
Wish they had used the money to better their 3g network
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by Bossontop(m): 7:49pm
I neva see any ramadan gift for my phone oo
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by Didi2d(m): 7:49pm
Uo
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by shoboy9: 7:50pm
kudos
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by Abdulnur(m): 7:50pm
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by inoki247: 7:50pm
okay free data nd free call nko
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by leunamme93(m): 7:50pm
Yeah
CSR
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by theapeman4: 7:51pm
iceboy4752:MTN sponsoring suicide squads since 1981
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by Benekruku(m): 7:51pm
Hate, Like, Take or Leave
MTN is the best telecommunication company in Nigeria.
Others follow....
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by BabaIbo: 7:52pm
OK
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:52pm
We need free data please
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by ozodigboo(m): 7:52pm
Awon asslickers.
What did they share during the last Easter holidays?
And, if you don't agree with me, argue with your keyholder.
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by handsomeclouds(m): 7:52pm
As much this isn't bad
There are better ways of being socially responsible than this stomach infrastructure.
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by datfreshdoc(m): 7:53pm
Empty Hen I hail thee.
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by theapeman4: 7:54pm
ozodigboo:why would they share anything?
You don't kill for peace
You don't do bombing
You don't rape little children
And you expect MTN to give you gift? Them only give to those who do this 3 stuff for more new customers
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by OduntanGabriel(m): 7:54pm
Giving back to MyCustomer
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by chibuzo9(m): 7:55pm
.
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by cana882(m): 7:55pm
Nice one mtn.. Glo own na to help you subscribe with your N50, then help you renew with another N50, then finally help you unsubscribe with the last N50, all at once.
If I catch that Glo guy eh.. This will be his case:
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by meobizy(m): 7:57pm
I knew a few nairalanders will hate on this. I wasn't wrong. Some of you have no joy in life. May it remain so.
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by package7(m): 8:00pm
MTN will collect those gifts back through their numerous promo jare.. They use right hand for the gifts and use left hand for their wayo means
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by kayabd(m): 8:01pm
meobizy:
Aamin
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:01pm
That's a good one from MTN.
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by Andyibest: 8:01pm
chaie
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by asuustrike2009: 8:05pm
BabaIbo:No but they have doing similar thing during Christmas �
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by BabaIbo: 8:06pm
asuustrike2009:OK, thanks
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by pol23: 8:09pm
IgweIgweIgwe:God should destroy APC...Total destruction from Buhari to their councilors throught the 36 states.
As for PDP..they need punishment...heavy punishment.
PDP na just thief...APC are terrorists,killers,Thiefs,Islamic extremists,Democracy and policy killers.
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by IgweIgweIgwe(m): 8:15pm
pol23:What a man sows, he shall reap
|Re: #Ramadan: MTN Gives Out Free Foodstuffs, And Many Gifts (pics) by iceboy4752(m): 8:33pm
theapeman4:Which sucide squad
