₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,885 members, 4,278,387 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 09:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast (8636 Views)
"Sallah Faked An Injury To Observe His Prayer" Rumored On Twitter / Rohr And Eagles Muslim Players Disagree Over Ramadan Fast / WATCH: Enner Valencia Fakes Injury To Make Incredible Getaway From Police (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by Gangster1ms: 7:11pm
Tunisia's World Cup football team has apparently found an ingenious way to fight fatigue as they fast for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. In friendly matches against Portugal then Turkey, goalkeeper Mouez Hassen appeared to feign injury at sundown, when the fast comes to an end. As he lay on the pitch receiving medical treatment, his teammates rushed to the sidelines to drink water and snack on dates. And it produced immediate results.
Down 2-1 to European champions Portugal, Tunisia rebounded six minutes after Hassen's injury break by scoring an equaliser and ended the match 2-2. Days later against Turkey, Hassen stopped play by laying on his back. Again, his teammates ate dates and drank water provided to them by waiting for coaching staff. That match also ended 2-2.
Neither Hassen nor the Tunisian football federation have yet commented on the timing of the two injury breaks.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-44354369?ocid=socialflow_twitter
4 Likes
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by Ndonu101: 7:50pm
So professional footballers are putting their victory at risk over a religious rule that came into existence when there were no professional footballers?
Why can’t people think outside the box?
The Qur’an makes concessions for travellers breaking fast early simply because when the qura’an was written travelling was one of the tedious task of the time
Why people can’t understand that if professional sportsmen existed when the qur’An was written they too would have had a concession Beats my imagination
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:59pm
Footballers shouldn't be fasting nau. They need all the strength they can get. Ngwa wetin I sabi self...e no concern me
Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my signature No advanced payments required*
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by chibike69: 7:59pm
hypocrites
8 Likes
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by Pebcak: 7:59pm
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by Metuh: 8:00pm
sharp guy
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by 1dorzine(m): 8:00pm
interesting..
Check my signature for sweet deals
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by SleakBuzzPR: 8:00pm
Waray Jatijati
2 Likes
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by Emilokoiyawon: 8:01pm
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by Andyibest: 8:01pm
Nice one
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by CodeTemplar: 8:01pm
That's why they like Islam.
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by Tanmusparties: 8:01pm
Very funny
Kindly visit www.facebook.com/kiddiesparadise.ng for.all your kid's party items.
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by goal9ja1o: 8:01pm
Forcing people to fast defeats the purpose of fasting
13 Likes
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by IgweIgweIgwe(m): 8:01pm
This one no concern me..
Muslim brothers x sisters, over to you..
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by SolexxBarry(m): 8:02pm
This one weak me o
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by kambili999(f): 8:02pm
lol. funny people
3 Likes
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by oyi1(m): 8:02pm
This one weak me..
I hope the Ramadan continue till world cup.
3 Likes
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by mekstaniac(m): 8:02pm
Okay o
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by Middlefinger1: 8:02pm
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by coalcoal1(m): 8:02pm
Abi o
Ndonu101:Abi o
1 Like
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by Favbolu(m): 8:02pm
He can come and kill himself..
1 Like
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by Olaide1295: 8:03pm
They broke their fast after the sun was down. Apparently, the goalkeeper feigned injury so his mates can break their fast.
1 Like
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by NwaOhafia: 8:03pm
That goalie must be one goolie
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by lordm: 8:04pm
I thought they will ask me to swear oat before commenting, anyways since its working well for them, let them continue
1 Like
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by ayourbamie: 8:06pm
I just hope he will not be sharialised
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by sisisioge: 8:06pm
Isn't it enough that he engaged in that overzealous exercise while fasting? Biko let him break.
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by misterh(m): 8:08pm
Ndonu101:It doesn't work that way. The Qur'an was explicit about those who were exempted from fasting. In Islam, innovation (bring what isn't originally into the religion) is forbidden.
Moreover, there were probably more activities during the time of the Prophet (PBUH) which were more tedious than football and the actors in those activities fasted.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by misterh(m): 8:09pm
goal9ja1o:Is there anywhere in the story where it's stated that people were forced to fast?
1 Like
|Re: Mouez Hassen 'Fakes Injury' To Break Ramadan Fast by iluvpomo(m): 8:13pm
misterh:Which activities were those?
Also note, when you quote an occurrence of an event that occurred centuries ago, for which there is no proof, it is hard to relate that to our modern times where evidence is easy to obtain.
1 Like
Di Maria Vs Hazard:who Is D Best / Yakubu And Sani Kaita Are Recalled For Super Eagles 2013 Qualifier / Super Eagles Launch Glo-branded Jerseys In London
Viewing this topic: moremoney007(f), CodeineJunkiee(m), Rexsul, leonprince, Secrets11(m), mikesly, AbdulCLO, Jibsmth(m), Dexterous1(m), lawrenzo007(m), jydeskill1(m), KAYSANTOS, johnydon22(m), hannysur8(m), Dominoemeka(m), heryoub22(m), rafson37(m), hennyholla17(m), haywhy1026(m), omaolowo(m), fellory, baski92(m), faithlowo97, chelseaboi(m), QuietHammer(m), iluvpomo(m), phraoh(m), ikennaf1(m), APL33, mostmorgan, LionInZion, sijuwade5, ozone29, krasican(m), not4sure(m), Ilajeboy(m), Lajet, BrandSpurNG, edwardadex23(m), vonxe, genteelo(m), Katakore(m), muyeindaclub(m), fhranchez(m), stieyven(m), sojidayvid(m), Albert0011(m), harqu, guccimilan(m), ukpaku, yomibelle(f), pearl26(f), fortunechy(m), odudueffiom(m), stem(m), Salarys(m), Ismahill(m), senatrpaichulo(m), igwe4life(m), kevinmc, fabiano09(m), Superpower(m), Youpele52, Caspian22(m), Zeinymira(f), kayabd(m), Shuen, Enegod(m), victorisreal02, Anonymous1017 and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24