Down 2-1 to European champions Portugal, Tunisia rebounded six minutes after Hassen's injury break by scoring an equaliser and ended the match 2-2. Days later against Turkey, Hassen stopped play by laying on his back. Again, his teammates ate dates and drank water provided to them by waiting for coaching staff. That match also ended 2-2.



Neither Hassen nor the Tunisian football federation have yet commented on the timing of the two injury breaks.



https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-44354369?ocid=socialflow_twitter Tunisia's World Cup football team has apparently found an ingenious way to fight fatigue as they fast for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. In friendly matches against Portugal then Turkey, goalkeeper Mouez Hassen appeared to feign injury at sundown, when the fast comes to an end. As he lay on the pitch receiving medical treatment, his teammates rushed to the sidelines to drink water and snack on dates. And it produced immediate results.Down 2-1 to European champions Portugal, Tunisia rebounded six minutes after Hassen's injury break by scoring an equaliser and ended the match 2-2. Days later against Turkey, Hassen stopped play by laying on his back. Again, his teammates ate dates and drank water provided to them by waiting for coaching staff. That match also ended 2-2.Neither Hassen nor the Tunisian football federation have yet commented on the timing of the two injury breaks. 4 Likes

So professional footballers are putting their victory at risk over a religious rule that came into existence when there were no professional footballers?



Why can’t people think outside the box?



The Qur’an makes concessions for travellers breaking fast early simply because when the qura’an was written travelling was one of the tedious task of the time



Why people can’t understand that if professional sportsmen existed when the qur’An was written they too would have had a concession Beats my imagination 43 Likes 1 Share





Footballers shouldn't be fasting nau. They need all the strength they can get.







Very funny

Forcing people to fast defeats the purpose of fasting 13 Likes

lol. funny people

I hope the Ramadan continue till world cup. 3 Likes

They broke their fast after the sun was down. Apparently, the goalkeeper feigned injury so his mates can break their fast. 1 Like

Isn't it enough that he engaged in that overzealous exercise while fasting? Biko let him break.

Why people can’t understand that if professional sportsmen existed when the qur’An was written they too would have had a concession Beats my imagination It doesn't work that way. The Qur'an was explicit about those who were exempted from fasting. In Islam, innovation (bring what isn't originally into the religion) is forbidden.



Moreover, there were probably more activities during the time of the Prophet (PBUH) which were more tedious than football and the actors in those activities fasted. It doesn't work that way. The Qur'an was explicit about those who were exempted from fasting. In Islam, innovation (bring what isn't originally into the religion) is forbidden.Moreover, there were probably more activities during the time of the Prophet (PBUH) which were more tedious than football and the actors in those activities fasted. 2 Likes 1 Share

goal9ja1o:

Forcing people to fast defeats the purpose of fasting Is there anywhere in the story where it's stated that people were forced to fast? Is there anywhere in the story where it's stated that people were forced to fast? 1 Like