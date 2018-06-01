



The Instagram user had a problem with the fact that Toyin’s son is allowed to wear earrings. This, she said, is a sign that the boy will not grow up well. So, Toyin went digging around the woman’s page for any photo with which to hit back at her and she found an inappropriate photo of the woman’s son.



Toyin shared the photo on her Instagram page and wrote:



“You Are I meant, have time today ?? @estherlenity smh,your child will grow so well?. My kid is even smarter than you yourself,online trolls hiss,you will never try this nonsense with me again,never come after my kid,if you don’t want me to go after yours,celebrities are humans too,stop that poo?‍??I rebuke you in Jesus name,Evil worker,never speak negativism into my kids lives again.”



