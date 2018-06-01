₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,884 members, 4,278,383 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 09:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid (6707 Views)
Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday / Toyin Lawani Goes Topless In New Ad / Femi Branch Was Locked Up In Kirikiri, Goes After Women Who Are Rich — Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by jenniferlove(f): 7:17pm
A social media user went on Toyin Lawani’s comment section to criticize her mothering skills and call out her son, but Toyin wasn’t having it and she went to the lady’s page, found a photo of her son giving the middle finger, and used the photo to shred the woman to pieces.
The Instagram user had a problem with the fact that Toyin’s son is allowed to wear earrings. This, she said, is a sign that the boy will not grow up well. So, Toyin went digging around the woman’s page for any photo with which to hit back at her and she found an inappropriate photo of the woman’s son.
Toyin shared the photo on her Instagram page and wrote:
“You Are I meant, have time today?? @estherlenity smh,your child will grow so well?. My kid is even smarter than you yourself,online trolls hiss,you will never try this nonsense with me again,never come after my kid,if you don’t want me to go after yours,celebrities are humans too,stop that poo???I rebuke you in Jesus name,Evil worker,never speak negativism into my kids lives again.”
source : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/toyin-lawani-goes-after-social-media-user-and-her-kid/
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Beremx(f): 7:23pm
Innocent kids dragged into messy fight between two useless women.
Ndi ara!
23 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Oyindidi(f): 7:25pm
Two bad mothers
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by AmazonTopaz: 7:32pm
Nonsense some people cannot mind their business bringing in children into silly arguments.
Where was it said that a boy wearing an earring meant that he would not grow up well?
4 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by teckmore(m): 7:46pm
Two mumu
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by MDsambo: 7:51pm
AmazonTopaz:
If you were also minding your business you won't have the time to open this thread
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by AmazonTopaz: 8:02pm
MDsambo:Wrong logic try better next time.
9 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Abjay97(m): 8:09pm
Both toyin and the oza woman are wrong.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Andyibest: 8:09pm
quarell everyday
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by ANNOY(m): 8:09pm
People will bash toyin lawani but I fully support her.
I hate online trolls and their holistic attitude.
3 Likes
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Emilokoiyawon: 8:10pm
This is the lesson of Biafra - don't start a war you cannot finish Na joke o! Make u na no come dey quote me rubbish
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Hollman(m): 8:10pm
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Yomzzyblog: 8:10pm
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Speakdatruth: 8:11pm
H
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by okwabayi(m): 8:11pm
These social media trolls know what they do. It was a trap and Toyin fell for it yakata. It's nice to see Nigerians are catching on fast with the rest of the world on things, even one irrelevant as trolling.
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by cerowo(f): 8:11pm
shameless pple
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Speakdatruth: 8:12pm
Dis likes to fight sha
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Tanmusparties: 8:12pm
Why would grown ass women involve innocent kids in their online battles.
Kindly visit www.facebook.com/kiddiesparadise.ng for all your kid's party items.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by miqos02(m): 8:15pm
Seen but women too like fight
I sell laptop hard drives ( 07061285365)
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:15pm
THIS IS SO SHAMEFUL
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by package7(m): 8:16pm
Egbe kilo oko ose. You again infact I dust my cap for you.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Bossontop(m): 8:18pm
Make all of una wey dey tell dem to stop keep quiet dia jhur......una wan spoil my evening entertainment after i don buy popcorn finish abii??
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Oyindidi(f): 8:18pm
Speakdatruth:H for Head
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by israelmao(m): 8:20pm
Celebrities need serious grooming in PR.
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Benekruku(m): 8:20pm
Toyin`s baby daddy should have used her for money rituals a long time ago. The crack-head wasnt just sharp
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by atilla(m): 8:22pm
Don't throw stones when u live in a glass house
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by SoapQueen(f): 8:22pm
Trolls are very good at dishing out advice.
She should have a taste of her medicine.
1 Like
|Re: Toyin Lawani Goes After Social Media User And Her Kid by Speakdatruth: 8:23pm
Oyindidi:I like head
Keisha Cole Vs Olivia / “empress Njamah Has Strong Body Odour And Epileptic On Foot” — Fans / Amazing!!! Superstars Who Look Alike With Different Origin (Photos)
Viewing this topic: lawsbanks, jackiesoft(f), Hollman(m), missdee384(f), luwabrooklyn(m), Samson712, zhiggy1(m), Janitor11, Papauwem, taizabethrel, farida15, MyChoice1, ProfessorDean, cooluc(f), OCTAVO, Grace2707, jenyna, phidipe(m), jydux(m), genteelo(m), Ussy4real(m), nerd51(f), MZTEMAR(f), lolipopandy(f), lumzybo, pearl26(f), bowale21(f), Abebelinus(f), appsdope, LAGATA(m), Owodiong(m), pyx, januzaj(m), Kingdante, akara(m), Olumoney1, Godpolymath, judette(f), Neytron4U, luciouscookie, hadduni(f), franka19, sijuwade5, nigelcoop(m), Wangxiao(m), Distinguishy(m), Waledarep(m), Superpower(m), Bolawizzy and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16