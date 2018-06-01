₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by stephenduru: 8:12pm On Jun 04
A pretty Nigerian lady has got people talking after she showed off her nipples at a club in Edo state.
See photo and how people reacted below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/nigerian-lady-flashes-her-npples-at.html
1 Like
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by stephenduru: 8:13pm On Jun 04
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by FunkyAlhaji2015: 8:15pm On Jun 04
Just the right amount of sauce
2 Likes
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by NwaChibuzor060: 8:16pm On Jun 04
This sorta boobs, all you gotta do is put your hotdog in the middle of two slices of bread with with some butter as lubricant.
If you understand you understand.
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by MrGist: 8:24pm On Jun 04
1 Like
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by grayht(m): 8:54pm On Jun 04
Vaseline crew!
Boooobs jab
5 Likes
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by iSpread: 9:15pm On Jun 04
It wasn't me.
182 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by delugajackson: 9:23pm On Jun 04
Vaseline Crew right now.
104 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by chubinwa: 10:31pm On Jun 04
And another worthless tart is busy smoking herself to hell inside. spits
3 Likes
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by tyson98: 10:37pm On Jun 04
The nipples be like groundnut
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by Houseofglam7(f): 10:39pm On Jun 04
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by Samuelkirk(m): 11:02pm On Jun 04
delugajackson:lmfao
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by damtan: 11:36pm On Jun 04
na today??
3 Likes
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by Bitterleafsoup: 3:47am
If someone says Edo is the home of prostitutes, they will tell you stop stereotyping.
8 Likes
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by CarGuidNG: 5:47am
Precise, prompt, affordable, comprehensive Vehicle VIN History Report Packages
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2347011116171
72 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by LordsApostle: 5:56am
Na 500 naira I understand bro!!! I no understand ur parole oh!!!
NwaChibuzor060:
2 Likes
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by Partnerbiz: 7:29am
Not interested ni
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by Tamarapetty(f): 7:37am
Eze no one like you
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by Auladimeji(m): 8:11am
Haram in this fasting period
13 Likes
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by NwaChibuzor060: 8:11am
LordsApostle:No go find solution to that your indomie prick. Dey monitor my posts up and down. Jobless mumu. No be ur pics we see the other day? See as the small pikin resemble something my shìt no fit even make friends with. Didirin.
3 Likes
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by Kobicove(m): 8:46am
Ok seen, next!
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by LordsApostle: 9:08am
NwaChibuzor060::Dhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Nwachibuzor , my main man!!! The savage master...
Nothing do you bra!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by Fitnessman(m): 10:06am
And the squirrel says
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by TheGuyNextDoor: 10:31am
I will NOT view this thread..... I'm fasting!
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by faith551(m): 10:58am
Wawuuu !!!My only weakness.
1 Like
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by folake4u(f): 11:06am
Na wetin dey reign for Benin now
2 Likes
|Re: Braless Lady At Club Jokers In Benin Causes Commotion Online As Nigerians React by emilyone(f): 11:32am
What's the whitish stuff all over her face?
Are people doing Coke in the club again?
1 Like
