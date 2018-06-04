₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,942 members, 4,278,523 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 11:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? (6850 Views)
Russia 2018: Nigeria’s World Cup Opponent, Iceland, Name 23-man Squad / #russia2018: Nigeria To Face Argentina, Croatia And Iceland [full Draw] / Olga Diyachenko Celebrates Nigeria’s Win Over Cameroon (1) (2) (3) (4)
|World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by seyoops4u: 8:15pm
My opinion though,
I dont think this super eagles can win Croatia and Iceland in the world cup talk less of Argentina. Though, nothing is impossible but if
Play the way they did against England in their last friendly match, Im sorry they'll be back after the first round.
No fighting spirit and motivation.
What's your opinion on this ?
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by BabaIbo: 8:18pm
FTC for the 3rd time today...
Is this the FTC you people are fighting or hustling for?
I think money dey involve sef because the kind energy you guys put into the struggle is high
Nigeria will defeat Croatia, but I can't say the same thing for Iceland. I pray Nigeria defeat them too
5 Likes
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by seyoops4u: 8:18pm
Please talk your mind
BabaIbo:
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by Abjay97(m): 8:20pm
I watched Brazil Vs Croatia last week.. Croatia is strong o.
Rakitic modric mandzukic pjanic etc..
I dont know for iceland..
But iceland beat England in euro16
Nigeria can win both.. if we work harder
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by seyoops4u: 8:27pm
God bless you....
Croatia is a good side, no doubt.
They have Rebic (This guy ruined Bayern Munich in cup final. They also Perisic) these two guys can run at any defender. At their midfield, they have solid people their Kovacic, Modric and Rakitic)
Dont really know about Iceland but I think they're also good too.
Abjay97:
2 Likes
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by BabaIbo: 8:30pm
seyoops4u:Nigeria will win Croatia but I can't say anything about Iceland's match, the match will be interesting, I pray we win... till then
Lalasticlala, Mynd44 what do you have to say about this?
we need more opinions
2 Likes
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by seyoops4u: 8:35pm
fingers crossed..
BabaIbo:
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by MrCuteking(m): 8:36pm
We go top the group with 9 points.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by seyoops4u: 8:49pm
lol... well, it's your opinion, I cant beat you for that
MrCuteking:
1 Like
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:00pm
This current team don't deserve the tag "Super Eagles" .
I have never seen a weak Nigerian side like this current crop all my life. They have nothing to single out as their strength.
They are FRAUD. From Coach to the least man.
Write off is the word here
15 Likes
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by seyoops4u: 9:13pm
Nice one... thanks for airing your thought.
I just want them to surprise us all because left to me, I wont watch any of their matches unless they surprise us pass the first round
fulaniHERDSman:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:48pm
We really hope so........
[b]Meanwhile, A neighbour bought this from Aba this morning.
How much ?
Just #1500.
GRAB YOUR COPY.........Noooowwwww!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by vincentjk(m): 9:48pm
Yes they'll
If dis oyinbo people do dem anyhow for field then they adopt this method
Omo see o
5 Likes
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by dermmy: 9:49pm
Yea by God's grace
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by inoki247: 9:49pm
yea we can.. D cup Mikel Obi Promise Buhari as been Found at my Backyard.. ..
2 Likes
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by TheUbermensch: 9:49pm
This is how Nigeria performs in every World cup.
Their first match they'd play well o but they'd be beaten.
Their next Match they'd play better and would end in a draw. At this point our hopes would be high.
Their third and final match they'd be beaten by an undermined opponent.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by Ire2(m): 9:49pm
Yes they will beat them. Mark my word.
1 Like
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by chukwukahenry(m): 9:50pm
impossible is nothing
2 Likes
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by deebrain(m): 9:50pm
hmmmm
The Croatia that played last week means business.
Maybe we will beat Iceland.
Hopefully we will bring our A game.
If not, we go back to our hope on calculators.
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by lexyman(m): 9:51pm
yes, we will qualify out of the group .... in 1998 , spain was a star studded team , Bulgaria too had so many big names , ask them what happened that year ? ,,,, big names dont play football . we qualified from a group of death with 15 points , 3 point was deducted for featuring an ineligible player still we qualified without using calculator . only Iceland match our status in that group by virtue of points attained during qualifier
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by badmrkt(m): 9:51pm
I seriously doubt we'd see draw from any of the matches. Our girls, sorry, boys are too weak and very disorganized.
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by EweduAfonja(f): 9:51pm
No way
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by andrade6: 9:51pm
tough qestion
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by omocalabar(m): 9:51pm
The real question is can Nigeria defend a corner kick? Or an aerial cross?
7 Likes
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by Middlefinger1: 9:51pm
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by ifeanyibxt: 9:51pm
.
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by slapandfall(m): 9:51pm
Croatia 2: Fine Jersey 1
Iceland 1: Fine Jersey 1
Argentina 3: Fine Jersey 1.
Fine Jersey team will now be giving the fine jerseys to fans in Russia to compensate them.
Then we go dey wait for Nations Cup with fine Jersey again
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by WhichKindWahala(m): 9:51pm
Somebody said the only trophy Nigeria can lift in this World Cup is Trophy lager beer
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by Andyibest: 9:52pm
Nigeria needs to put in more efforts than they did in 2014 if they want to make it.
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 9:52pm
We are winning the trophy �
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by misterchris(m): 9:52pm
Yes they can
2 Likes
|Re: World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? by tonyutd93(m): 9:52pm
Simple answer
BabaIbo:
2 Likes
UPDATED: How To WRECK Nairabet And Other BOOKMAKERS Every Week Betting On Sports / Betloaded.com - Start Winning Tickets With Betloaded Football Predictions / Meaning Of The Name 'Okocha'
Viewing this topic: Solstao(m), Osyxcel(m), Dazydear, laydoh(m), SUNPET01, matinco5, iamsirmichael1(m), ndy87(f), mhiztalee(m), Hollicom(m), grad, Deckylicious(m), sainthumble(m), sklinks(m), kstyle2(m), Unik3030, agog, Sharming95(m), ujluv(f), Soulless, Unlimited22 and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 195