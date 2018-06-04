Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / World Cup: Can Nigeria Win Croatia And Iceland ? (6850 Views)

My opinion though,



I dont think this super eagles can win Croatia and Iceland in the world cup talk less of Argentina. Though, nothing is impossible but if

Play the way they did against England in their last friendly match, Im sorry they'll be back after the first round.



No fighting spirit and motivation.



Is this the FTC you people are fighting or hustling for?

I think money dey involve sef because the kind energy you guys put into the struggle is high



BabaIbo:

Till then Please talk your mind

I watched Brazil Vs Croatia last week.. Croatia is strong o.



Rakitic modric mandzukic pjanic etc..

I dont know for iceland..

But iceland beat England in euro16



Nigeria can win both.. if we work harder 17 Likes 1 Share





Croatia is a good side, no doubt.

They have Rebic (This guy ruined Bayern Munich in cup final. They also Perisic) these two guys can run at any defender. At their midfield, they have solid people their Kovacic, Modric and Rakitic)



Dont really know about Iceland but I think they're also good too.





Abjay97:

seyoops4u:

BabaIbo:



We go top the group with 9 points. 38 Likes 2 Shares

MrCuteking:

We go top the group with 9 points. lol... well, it's your opinion, I cant beat you for that 1 Like

This current team don't deserve the tag "Super Eagles" .

I have never seen a weak Nigerian side like this current crop all my life. They have nothing to single out as their strength.

They are FRAUD. From Coach to the least man.

Write off is the word here 15 Likes





I just want them to surprise us all because left to me, I wont watch any of their matches unless they surprise us pass the first round

fulaniHERDSman:

We really hope so........





If dis oyinbo people do dem anyhow for field then they adopt this method



Omo see o Yes they'llIf dis oyinbo people do dem anyhow for field then they adopt this methodOmo see o 5 Likes

yea we can.. D cup Mikel Obi Promise Buhari as been Found at my Backyard.. .. 2 Likes

This is how Nigeria performs in every World cup.



Their first match they'd play well o but they'd be beaten.



Their next Match they'd play better and would end in a draw. At this point our hopes would be high.



Their third and final match they'd be beaten by an undermined opponent. 10 Likes 1 Share

The Croatia that played last week means business.



Maybe we will beat Iceland.





Hopefully we will bring our A game.



If not, we go back to our hope on calculators.

yes, we will qualify out of the group .... in 1998 , spain was a star studded team , Bulgaria too had so many big names , ask them what happened that year ? ,,,, big names dont play football . we qualified from a group of death with 15 points , 3 point was deducted for featuring an ineligible player still we qualified without using calculator . only Iceland match our status in that group by virtue of points attained during qualifier 6 Likes 1 Share

I seriously doubt we'd see draw from any of the matches. Our girls, sorry, boys are too weak and very disorganized.

The real question is can Nigeria defend a corner kick? Or an aerial cross? 7 Likes

Croatia 2: Fine Jersey 1

Iceland 1: Fine Jersey 1

Argentina 3: Fine Jersey 1.



Fine Jersey team will now be giving the fine jerseys to fans in Russia to compensate them.



Then we go dey wait for Nations Cup with fine Jersey again 12 Likes 2 Shares

Somebody said the only trophy Nigeria can lift in this World Cup is Trophy lager beer 9 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria needs to put in more efforts than they did in 2014 if they want to make it.

