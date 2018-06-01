From; Amagitesblog.com





US based film maker, Daniel Ademinokan has shared lovely photos as he and his son reunited with his ex-wife Doris Simeon in New York.



Doris has not seen her son for years, as he lives with Daniel and Stella in the U.S.



Doris and Daniel separated in 2010, and he has since moved on and married actress, Stella Damasus who now lives with him in the U.S.



Stella and Daniel celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary few days ago, and as usual, they got several backlash from people who insulted Stella for 'stealing' her colleague's husband.



Well, Daniel has now cleared the air by sharing these photos to show that there is no bad blood between him and Doris.



He wrote;



"Spent the entire weekend buried in a studio editing but I had to come up for air for THIS.



Don't believe everything you read on blogs. They've gotta stay sensational to make a dollar. . It’s all good in the Hood.



#DanielAdeminokan #DavidAdeminokan #DaBishopChronicles #Respect"





