Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics)
Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by Amagite(f): 8:47pm
From; Amagitesblog.com
US based film maker, Daniel Ademinokan has shared lovely photos as he and his son reunited with his ex-wife Doris Simeon in New York.
Doris has not seen her son for years, as he lives with Daniel and Stella in the U.S.
Doris and Daniel separated in 2010, and he has since moved on and married actress, Stella Damasus who now lives with him in the U.S.
Stella and Daniel celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary few days ago, and as usual, they got several backlash from people who insulted Stella for 'stealing' her colleague's husband.
Well, Daniel has now cleared the air by sharing these photos to show that there is no bad blood between him and Doris.
He wrote;
"Spent the entire weekend buried in a studio editing but I had to come up for air for THIS.
Don't believe everything you read on blogs. They've gotta stay sensational to make a dollar. . It’s all good in the Hood.
#DanielAdeminokan #DavidAdeminokan #DaBishopChronicles #Respect"
See more; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/daniel-ademinokan-reunites-with-his-ex-wife-doris-simeon-and-their-son-photos.html
Cc; Lalasticlala
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by Patrinus: 8:50pm
Hmnnnnnnnnn! How many people believe they look better together than za oza woman in za oza room!
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by apeleone(f): 9:13pm
Love this
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by DECENCY3: 9:40pm
The chemistry has been ignited again.
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by niggaman(m): 9:49pm
this lady is so matured
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:52pm
Can any good student of Body Language and Sexual Chemistry please remind me of Okafor's law of Congodynamics.
Stella Damascus should start husband-hunting now....because once debbé is always debbé.
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by NwaNimo1(m): 9:53pm
He's back in there (fcccuking it).,...,. my nigga.
Look at how she's teasing him with that her contaminated tongue in the last pic.
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by chukwukahenry(m): 9:53pm
who dem be?
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by donigspain(m): 9:53pm
Next Headlines from Nigerian Bloggers
- Actress Stella Damasus' husband caught cheating with his ex-wife
- Trouble! Actress Stella Damasus' Husband goes on a Romantic Date with Ex-wife
- Leaked! Compromising Photos of Actress Stella Damascus' Husband with Ex-wife
- Revealed! Actress Stella Damasus' Husband Plans to Get Back with Ex-wife
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by Newpride(m): 9:54pm
Has the man divorced stella damasus aboderin?
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by yettymuse(f): 9:54pm
This is beautiful
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by maxiuc(m): 9:54pm
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 9:54pm
Make you break your neck because you wan take selfies.
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by SleakBuzzPR: 9:54pm
Someone be getting their VAGIINA burnt tonight...
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by Lalas247(f): 9:54pm
Find boy
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by ednut1(m): 9:55pm
No child is happy seeing his/parents seperated
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:55pm
niggaman:
And how do you know that
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:55pm
Good for them....
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:56pm
niggaman:
And how do you know that
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by babzo(m): 9:56pm
SleakBuzzPR:
Oga marry them both joo.
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by remsonik(f): 9:57pm
Hallelujah!!! I hope she gets the son back fully. Daniel is mad
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by JuanitaJames(f): 9:57pm
.
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by OkpaAkuEriEri(m): 9:57pm
Stupid afonja must fork dia vomit
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by Thegeneralqueen(f): 9:58pm
Eyaaaaa she loves her son ewww oberenwa
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by package7(m): 9:58pm
Doris You are on your own.
Mr polygamy kodus for the twosome enjoy while it last.
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by SoapQueen(f): 9:58pm
She looks beautiful and relaxed
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by MistadeRegal(m): 9:58pm
Why the previous split?
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by obafemi04(m): 9:58pm
It beats my imagination, most times when Men settled for less!
How I wished they settled their differences amicably back then, before it degenerated into separation.
|Re: Doris Simeon reunites with her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan & their son (Pics) by oshe11: 9:59pm
See what Stella D destroyed
