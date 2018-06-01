Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) (11145 Views)

Source: A group of suspected cultists on Sunday clashed in Otukpo, Benue State,killing at least 10 people.Below are photos of some of the victimsSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/see-more-photos-of-people-killed-as.html

All this one no get sense walahi. So una get gun to kill una self but cannot use same to defend una people in the hand of the terrorists killing your people.



I blame FG



I blame Gov. Ortom



I blame Sen. David Mark



I blame Gemade



Make I no mention Young Alhaji as he never enter power. 17 Likes

Foolish idiots 9 Likes

2019, make una vote Buhari again... 15 Likes 2 Shares

being a cultist doesn't pay. let's call a spade a spade. 3 Likes 1 Share

Why is Benue so blighted by violence. We are yet to overcome one curse , another, probably simmering beneath all this while, is now brazenly displaying its ugly head. The governor has abdicated his constitutional role. A state of emergency is earnestly needed.

So People die in Benue without the involvement of Herdsmen.



What a waste! From intimacy to pregnancy to upbringing. All Wasted! 2 Likes







Less people to share the National cake. Less people to share the National cake. 13 Likes 4 Shares

Things Getting worse and worse in this state everyday.



God help them.

Nice one, police better not stop them.. let them continue till there is no one alive.. it's a beautiful cycle, an unending one, kill or be killed , and still finally get killed . 1 Like

The Purge, remember only for 24 hours, then we meet back here and act all homogenized..

Waiting for nwaamaikpe to spit nonsense like madman wey sidon dirty dey eat nonsense 1 Like

The greatest problem of Nigerians is not the government but themselves.



We keep clamouring for the FG to provide adequate security for Benue people against herdsmen attacks but the indigenes themselves are bent on finishing themselves off thru useless cult wars. 2 Likes

Benue dont keel yasef finish na

Cultist my arrse,.,,,hôw about Fulani herdsmen?



Lai Lai at work..,,

Go to hell

buhari was right in this men case 'lazy youth'

No herdsmen

Senseless fools, instead of them to unite and defend themselves against invading herdsmen they are there killing themselves





It will never be well with all cult members reading this .. Useless children joining cult, they can’t defend themselves, their families and friends from killer herdsmen but can result in killing themselves..It will never be well with all cult members reading this .. 6 Likes

I think Benue State is in need of serious prayer. Today is Fulani killing tomorrow is clashes of cultists, the number of death keep increasing.

Buha 1 Like

egede kee aro aro kee egede.....e no kwamsyn me





they should kee demselves finish I down more to go 1 Like

can someone please remind what they were killed for......















a useless cause 1 Like

Oh jeez!!!

nawa o...brutal killings everyday is dis as a result of ova population or wat

What would they tell their creator?

#suhbahanalla

God have mercy

