|People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 8:48pm
A group of suspected cultists on Sunday clashed in Otukpo, Benue State,killing at least 10 people.Below are photos of some of the victims
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/see-more-photos-of-people-killed-as.html
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:51pm
All this one no get sense walahi. So una get gun to kill una self but cannot use same to defend una people in the hand of the terrorists killing your people.
I blame FG
I blame Gov. Ortom
I blame Sen. David Mark
I blame Gemade
Make I no mention Young Alhaji as he never enter power.
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by TylerDurden: 8:53pm
Foolish idiots
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by IgweIgweIgwe(m): 8:53pm
2019, make una vote Buhari again...
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by Rapoo(m): 8:53pm
being a cultist doesn't pay. let's call a spade a spade.
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by docadams: 8:56pm
Why is Benue so blighted by violence. We are yet to overcome one curse , another, probably simmering beneath all this while, is now brazenly displaying its ugly head. The governor has abdicated his constitutional role. A state of emergency is earnestly needed.
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by PurplePatch(m): 9:00pm
So People die in Benue without the involvement of Herdsmen.
What a waste! From intimacy to pregnancy to upbringing. All Wasted!
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:03pm
Less people to share the National cake.
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:03pm
Things Getting worse and worse in this state everyday.
God help them.
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by chibike69: 10:03pm
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by icedfire(m): 10:03pm
Nice one, police better not stop them.. let them continue till there is no one alive.. it's a beautiful cycle, an unending one, kill or be killed , and still finally get killed .
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by NotComplaining: 10:03pm
The Purge, remember only for 24 hours, then we meet back here and act all homogenized..
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 10:03pm
Waiting for nwaamaikpe to spit nonsense like madman wey sidon dirty dey eat nonsense
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by TheUbermensch: 10:03pm
The greatest problem of Nigerians is not the government but themselves.
We keep clamouring for the FG to provide adequate security for Benue people against herdsmen attacks but the indigenes themselves are bent on finishing themselves off thru useless cult wars.
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by inoki247: 10:04pm
Benue dont keel yasef finish na
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:05pm
Cultist my arrse,.,,,hôw about Fulani herdsmen?
Lai Lai at work..,,
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by 01mcfadden(m): 10:05pm
Go to hell
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by fawaz22(m): 10:05pm
buhari was right in this men case 'lazy youth'
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by Fundamentalist: 10:05pm
No herdsmen
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by ifymadu: 10:05pm
Senseless fools, instead of them to unite and defend themselves against invading herdsmen they are there killing themselves
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by Newpride(m): 10:05pm
Useless children joining cult, they can’t defend themselves, their families and friends from killer herdsmen but can result in killing themselves..
It will never be well with all cult members reading this ..
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by Beface(m): 10:05pm
I think Benue State is in need of serious prayer. Today is Fulani killing tomorrow is clashes of cultists, the number of death keep increasing.
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by bukynkwuenu: 10:05pm
q
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:06pm
Buha
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by Cowbuhari: 10:06pm
egede kee aro aro kee egede.....e no kwamsyn me
they should kee demselves finish I down more to go
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by bukynkwuenu: 10:06pm
can someone please remind what they were killed for......
a useless cause
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 10:06pm
Oh jeez!!!
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by jeff92: 10:06pm
nawa o...brutal killings everyday is dis as a result of ova population or wat
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by PMBfirstson(m): 10:07pm
What would they tell their creator?
#suhbahanalla
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by aku626(m): 10:07pm
God have mercy
|Re: People Killed As Cultists Clash In Benue (Graphic Photos) by Jmk9292: 10:07pm
A necessary end.
