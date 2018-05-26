₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by AlexReports(m): 8:54pm
Senator Eze Ajoku, a former senator representing IMO east zone has earned the conferment of a Honorary Doctorate Degree in Divinity from the renowned Nigeria Baptist Theological Seminary.
This was held on Saturday, 2nd June at the Nigeria Baptist Theological Seminary Institution in Ogbomoso, Lagos state. He was awarded this Degree amongst three other beneficiaries.
The conferment of this distinguished Doctorate Degree is a clear indication of Senator Ajoku's commitment to humanity; his dedication to the growth and development of the faith, and also his undying love for our great nation.
However, the distinguished former member of the red chambers doubles as the Managing director of Darlez Nigeria limited and also, Director of COCHIN - Coalition of Orphanage Childrens' Home in Nigeria.
His theological foresight and divine understanding in the practise of theology has earned him this glorious and outstanding recognition through the conferment of a Honorary Doctorate Degree.
With his vast understanding of humanity as it were, the entire Nigeria Baptist Theological Seminary community are optimistic of his unending sacrifices and commitments, especially in the area of enhancing and improving the value of life in Nigeria and Africa.
http://www.alexreports.info/2018/06/senator-eze-ajoku-bags-doctorate-degree.html?m=0
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by givan: 8:58pm
Echere m na ọ bụ nkẹ ọkara mmadụ, ọkara mmụọ ọ na-ebu
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Pipedreams: 10:21pm
Let him contact the gods to know the solution to our country's problems.
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by ifymadu: 10:21pm
After stealing public funds
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by oluwasegun007(m): 10:21pm
I want to know how it feels like serving God when you have money.....
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by emeijeh(m): 10:22pm
Divinity?
Angel Eze he is!
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Olumiland(m): 10:22pm
Eya
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Abfinest007(m): 10:23pm
it should be doctorate degree on criminology
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:23pm
That moment when you have Aso ambition
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by oglalasioux(m): 10:24pm
givan:
Nwanne okwa ihem chekwuru.
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:25pm
ifymadu:
Apart from constituency allowance, they have no access to public fund
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Philinho(m): 10:29pm
I like that. schooling until you are closer to your grave at old age. But one presido stop doing that and his country stop growing.......l
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by ifymadu: 10:32pm
Tajbol4splend:They also get kickbacks from ministries and parastatals the perform oversight functions on, there is budget padding, etc.
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Houseofglam7(f): 10:34pm
The same one Rochas attended and started laying hands on people?
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by ismelinho(m): 10:35pm
its ok
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by MrFuckallday: 10:41pm
This one I'm reading DIVINITY. Nwoke ona agbazi afa ka dibia?
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Mynky: 10:46pm
Maybe he should be celebrated as a god now,since he shares divinity with God Almighty
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Fordzzy(m): 10:48pm
Imo and dier news again
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Soulless: 11:09pm
WHO CARES
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Buffalo2(m): 11:14pm
Ogbomosho is now in Lagos state abi? Kontinu
|Re: Senator Eze Ajoku Bags Doctorate Degree In Divinity. by Jolar101(m): 11:43pm
Political Doctor degree in stealing taxpayers money doing nothing as a privileged criminal sent to represent constituency.
Elections season lazy Nigerian politicians are busy buying endorsement from corrupt boards.
Ask him to give account of his constituency medical facilities.
Before if one steals what's not his/hers, he/she will be beating and made to walk unclad. But nowadays nobody is beating criminal politicians anymore.
