



This was held on Saturday, 2nd June at the Nigeria Baptist Theological Seminary Institution in Ogbomoso, Lagos state. He was awarded this Degree amongst three other beneficiaries.



The conferment of this distinguished Doctorate Degree is a clear indication of Senator Ajoku's commitment to humanity; his dedication to the growth and development of the faith, and also his undying love for our great nation.



However, the distinguished former member of the red chambers doubles as the Managing director of Darlez Nigeria limited and also, Director of COCHIN - Coalition of Orphanage Childrens' Home in Nigeria.



His theological foresight and divine understanding in the practise of theology has earned him this glorious and outstanding recognition through the conferment of a Honorary Doctorate Degree.



With his vast understanding of humanity as it were, the entire Nigeria Baptist Theological Seminary community are optimistic of his unending sacrifices and commitments, especially in the area of enhancing and improving the value of life in Nigeria and Africa.



