Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by Angelanest: 9:18pm
A dispute over ownership of oil-palm trees in Ukana Ikot Ayara community in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has taken an alarming dimension as one of the warring families has reportedly lost a member.
The deceased, Mr. Idorenyin Sunday Isong, according to family members, died on the night of Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the Headquarters of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Uyo, after being detained overnight despite severe injuries allegedly sustained from beatings received from thugs and police officers hired by a certain Aniefiok Udo Umoren, who is involved in an ownership tussle over palm fruits with the deceased's brother, Ifiok Sunday Isong.
Excerpts from a petition to the Inspector General of Police by Lawyer to the deceased's family, Barr. Ifiok G. Udofia, allege that the deceased alongside his brother, Ifiok Sunday Isong, had an altercation with their kinsman, Aniefiok Udo Umoren, on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
"Aniefiok Udo Umoren brought out his phone and called some thugs named Idorenyin Sylvanus, Uduak Udo Akpan, and Ekemini Fabian Ette who came to the scene and joined in the argument supporting Aniefiok Udo Umoren.
"The thugs became very hostile and seriously beat up Ifiok Sunday Isong and wounded him in the process by inflicting a machete cut on his head", the petition explained.
The petition also alleged that on Thursday, May 15, 2018, thugs and a team of police officers from the State Command Headquarters, Uyo, stormed the deceased's family compound, "beating Ifiok Sunday Isong, his father Sunday Isong, the deceased Idorenyin Sunday Isong and the deceased's mother Margaret Sunday Isong with their guns, sticks and matchet in the presence of the village head Chief Obot Eyo and to the utter consternation of other villagers."
It added that the trio of the deceased, father and brother were taken by police to Uyo and detained overnight.
"On Wednesday, 16th day of May, 2018, one of the brothers to the deceased named Nsikak Sunday Isong went to State Criminal Investigation Department, Uyo, to facilitate the release of his brothers and his father on bail but instead the policemen on duty brought out the corpse home but Nsikak Sunday Isong stoutly refused to accept the corpse but inquired as to what led to the death of his brother to which the policemen could not give a satisfactory answer", the petition narrated.
The deceased's father, Mr. Sunday Isong -a 73 year old - while speaking with journalists implored the Akwa Ibom State Government and activists to wade into the matter. He confirmed that his son died in police custody. Checks on his body revealed severe wounds incurred from beatings. His son, Ifiok, also have bruises on his body.
Meanwhile, members of the deceased family have been invited to the zonal headquarters of the Police (Zone 6), calabar, Cross River State, for "investigation."
The later dated May 31, 2018, demands them to make themselves available by June 5, 2018, by 11:00am.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/our-son-died-in-police-custody-family-alleges.html
Credit; Theink Newspaper.
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by PurplePatch(m): 9:20pm
See what palms have caused. They laid their palms on him not to bless but to kill cos of palm trees. These our police men must be high on palm wine. These same murderers will later go to church to sing psalms
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by ojun50(m): 9:48pm
This is Nigeria
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by inoki247: 10:38pm
eh eh i just Pray Cup will not keel awa super Eagles. av Discova the Cup at awa back yard. Thanks Mikel Obi For d Cup u Promised awa Buhari.. at least dey gave us pirated Change so is time for Pirated Cup
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by Speakdatruth: 10:38pm
Imagine, they should have released him for treatment
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by Ginger23: 10:39pm
Ok
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by Felixalex(m): 10:39pm
Rest in peace man
This is Nigeria
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by emmabest2000(m): 10:39pm
Chickens are much more healthier and stronger than a lot of Nigerians these days
Bubu much go by fire by force !
RIP
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by Ezechinwa(m): 10:40pm
nigeria
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by andrade6: 10:40pm
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by Anskid(m): 10:40pm
"Police station dey close by six, security reasons oh"
#ThisIsNigeria
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by sapeleboi(m): 10:40pm
as for me , 2 police must be kill simple*balance
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by holuwajaytee(m): 10:41pm
Nawa[color=#000000][/color]
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by Issafela: 10:41pm
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by chuksjuve(m): 10:42pm
Nawa oooo
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 10:43pm
He is very lucky he died.
He is guaranteed a visa to Paradise because we are in the month of Ramadan.
Oh, I forgot that he is an infidel.
In that case,
His death was a stupid one. He traded his life for a tree.
Such a fvckery.
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by Houseofglam7(f): 10:44pm
They'd better explain what happened!!!
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by Iceberg3: 10:48pm
Thunda faya dullapo and all coneheads
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by maxiuc(m): 10:53pm
The height of incompetence in this very buharu gobment
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by Soulless: 11:10pm
THEY HAVE TRANSMISSION THIS ONE TO EARLY GRAVE
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by DaBullIT(m): 11:19pm
Scatter NPF and recruit real graduates , all of which would have gone through psychological evaluations
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by pol23: 11:24pm
Just kill everybody once..
Why small small ?
Just have small money and you will control the whole police force.
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by dipse311: 11:27pm
Re: Man Dies After Being Detained Overnight At A Police Station Over Palm Trees.PICS by millionboi2: 11:35pm
Why ppl dat stol billion are moving free
