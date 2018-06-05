₦airaland Forum

"APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba (6371 Views)

"APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by ifeanyihamilton(m): 10:42pm On Jun 04
The Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not only win Gombe and Taraba States in 2019 but also lead Nigeria forever.

Sen. Alhassan, who is popularly known as 'Mama Taraba', said this at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Monday shortly after the inauguration of 35 state chairmen of the party.

She said the forthcoming National Convention would be peaceful despite the current crisis in the APC.
“Crisis is normal in a big party like APC; once we can do our national convention, then we face the opposition PDP and I assure you that APC will win more states like Taraba in 2019.

“I will make sure that in my zone, I follow up and by God's grace, Gombe and Taraba will be taken over in 2019, and don't even talk about Nigeria because it’s already APC and it will continue to be APC forever,” she added.

She gave an assurance that the new APC chairman in Taraba State would mend fences with those that contested against him and dismissed the notion about the existence of faction in her home state.

“I won the 2015 election, everyone knows that, even the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and I will re-contest the election again in 2019 if God keeps me alive and well.

“It is God that gives power to whoever he desires. I won the election 2015, but God did not give me power. I will keep trusting in Him and the grassroots people of Taraba and God willing, I will win the election,” she said.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/apc-will-lead-nigeria-forever--mama-taraba-254875.html

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by chuksjuve(m): 10:53pm On Jun 04
Hope and reality are two different things..

Just saying !!

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by okachie1(m): 11:04pm On Jun 04
Lemme remind you that Nigerians will never make the mistake of allowing u guys beyond 1st quarter come 2019. Nobody re-enforces failure! Ndi Oshi

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by iamkeyz(m): 11:08pm On Jun 04
Wanted to type something but laughter no gree me.....
.
.
APC PLEASE RULE NIGERIA FOREVER

ÉGBÈ ELUIGWE GBAPIA ỤNỤ ỌNỤ AHỤ ỤNỤ JI Kwuo IHE IBERIBE A.
.
ANA AKOGHERI

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by sarrki(m): 11:10pm On Jun 04
Buhari,Tinubu,Baba Akande and Amaechi are the ones that make people like us voted for Apc

Aside that Apc is nothing

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Gamesmart: 11:10pm On Jun 04
Mama Trojan doing the damage work for her Godfather from the inside.

This statement was an instruction from Athiefku to try to make APC look arrogant.

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by sarrki(m): 11:11pm On Jun 04
Though that’s not what she said

“ she said that anyone contesting against Pmb in 2019 is just wasting his money and time”

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by EnEnPeecee: 11:20pm On Jun 04
shameless woman. I thought this woman months ago vowed never to support Buharis presidency but Atikus her mentor. What happened again

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Tolexander: 11:32pm On Jun 04
Still wondering what the ministerial achievements this woman can point to since she has been appointed.

Thank God she didn't win the Taraba State gubernatorial election. she will be worse.

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by IsaAbubakar: 11:42pm On Jun 04
sarrki:
Buhari,Tinubu,Baba Akande and Amaechi are the ones that make people like us voted for Apc

Aside that Apc is nothing

shows you're not a patriot but a fat parrot
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
Tinubu is a bastard drug dealing vagabond
Amaechi is a thief
apc is bokoharam

asalamualykum bro

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by IsaAbubakar: 11:43pm On Jun 04
sarrki:
Though that’s not what she said

“ she said that anyone contesting against Pmb in 2019 is just wasting his money and time”

shatap you don't know anything
your knowledge is limited to what's your next meal

go to food section

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by handsomeclouds(m): 4:41am
Isn't she with Atiku

Now that the odds aren't good for her she has changed song
Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by exco90(m): 4:53am
to curse this woman dey hungry me

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by madridguy(m): 5:04am
grin
Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by AroleOduduwa(m): 5:05am
She sound more like a saboteur, making statement like this will only trigger the anger of the populace considering how poorly this administration has been.

Nigerians are wiser now

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by anibirelawal(m): 5:13am
sarrki:
Buhari,Tinubu,Baba Akande and Amaechi are the ones that make people like us voted for Apc

Aside that Apc is nothing


You are very right, we dont vote cos of a party rather the flag bearers.

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Enuguboy4nsk: 6:31am
this Atiku sugar mummy again

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Houseofglam7(f): 6:52am
How does she get her supply?
Thought tramadol and codeine were banned

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by MightySparrow: 6:55am
Forever terminates in 2019

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by inoki247: 9:01am
killl us now... ApC d party of Methuselah
Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by rozayx5(m): 9:01am
Her brand of weed is good



cool cool cool

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by 1x2x3: 9:01am
Nb
Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Bari22(m): 9:02am
Her eyes don clear
Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Jasen1(m): 9:02am
grin. Mama peace said her own PDP will rule Nigeria for more 60 years


This one's don carry own come again

Which one be FOREVER she want make guys de commit suicide ni

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by tunjijones(m): 9:02am
Una don start una own Abi. That statement was what brought doom to pdp.

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by lilfreezy: 9:02am
HOPE grin
Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Lokidude: 9:02am
Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Dannyset(m): 9:02am
Lolz
Shey our Leaders too don dey take Tramadol and codeine ni? grin
Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by IMASTEX: 9:03am
Why not when it is your personal property

Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by 1x2x3: 9:03am
Sen. Aisha Alhassan is mad.
APC is mad
PDP is mad.
Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by spartan50(m): 9:03am
Who is this one

