Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba
|"APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by ifeanyihamilton(m): 10:42pm On Jun 04
The Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not only win Gombe and Taraba States in 2019 but also lead Nigeria forever.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/apc-will-lead-nigeria-forever--mama-taraba-254875.html
1 Like
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by chuksjuve(m): 10:53pm On Jun 04
Hope and reality are two different things..
Just saying !!
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by okachie1(m): 11:04pm On Jun 04
Lemme remind you that Nigerians will never make the mistake of allowing u guys beyond 1st quarter come 2019. Nobody re-enforces failure! Ndi Oshi
49 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by iamkeyz(m): 11:08pm On Jun 04
Wanted to type something but laughter no gree me.....
.
.
APC PLEASE RULE NIGERIA FOREVER
ÉGBÈ ELUIGWE GBAPIA ỤNỤ ỌNỤ AHỤ ỤNỤ JI Kwuo IHE IBERIBE A.
.
ANA AKOGHERI
15 Likes
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by sarrki(m): 11:10pm On Jun 04
Buhari,Tinubu,Baba Akande and Amaechi are the ones that make people like us voted for Apc
Aside that Apc is nothing
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Gamesmart: 11:10pm On Jun 04
Mama Trojan doing the damage work for her Godfather from the inside.
This statement was an instruction from Athiefku to try to make APC look arrogant.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by sarrki(m): 11:11pm On Jun 04
Though that’s not what she said
“ she said that anyone contesting against Pmb in 2019 is just wasting his money and time”
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by EnEnPeecee: 11:20pm On Jun 04
shameless woman. I thought this woman months ago vowed never to support Buharis presidency but Atikus her mentor. What happened again
13 Likes
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Tolexander: 11:32pm On Jun 04
Still wondering what the ministerial achievements this woman can point to since she has been appointed.
Thank God she didn't win the Taraba State gubernatorial election. she will be worse.
3 Likes
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by IsaAbubakar: 11:42pm On Jun 04
sarrki:
shows you're not a patriot but a fat parrot
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
Tinubu is a bastard drug dealing vagabond
Amaechi is a thief
apc is bokoharam
asalamualykum bro
16 Likes
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by IsaAbubakar: 11:43pm On Jun 04
sarrki:
shatap you don't know anything
your knowledge is limited to what's your next meal
go to food section
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by handsomeclouds(m): 4:41am
Isn't she with Atiku
Now that the odds aren't good for her she has changed song
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by exco90(m): 4:53am
to curse this woman dey hungry me
1 Like
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by madridguy(m): 5:04am
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by AroleOduduwa(m): 5:05am
She sound more like a saboteur, making statement like this will only trigger the anger of the populace considering how poorly this administration has been.
Nigerians are wiser now
6 Likes
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by anibirelawal(m): 5:13am
sarrki:
You are very right, we dont vote cos of a party rather the flag bearers.
4 Likes
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Enuguboy4nsk: 6:31am
this Atiku sugar mummy again
1 Like
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Houseofglam7(f): 6:52am
How does she get her supply?
Thought tramadol and codeine were banned
12 Likes
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by MightySparrow: 6:55am
Forever terminates in 2019
1 Like
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by inoki247: 9:01am
killl us now... ApC d party of Methuselah
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by rozayx5(m): 9:01am
Her brand of weed is good
2 Likes
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by 1x2x3: 9:01am
Nb
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Bari22(m): 9:02am
Her eyes don clear
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Jasen1(m): 9:02am
. Mama peace said her own PDP will rule Nigeria for more 60 years
This one's don carry own come again
Which one be FOREVER she want make guys de commit suicide ni
1 Like
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by tunjijones(m): 9:02am
Una don start una own Abi. That statement was what brought doom to pdp.
4 Likes
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by lilfreezy: 9:02am
HOPE
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Lokidude: 9:02am
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by Dannyset(m): 9:02am
Lolz
Shey our Leaders too don dey take Tramadol and codeine ni?
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by IMASTEX: 9:03am
Why not when it is your personal property
1 Like
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by 1x2x3: 9:03am
Sen. Aisha Alhassan is mad.
APC is mad
PDP is mad.
|Re: "APC Will Rule Nigeria Forever" — Mama Taraba by spartan50(m): 9:03am
Who is this one
