The Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Aisha Alhassan, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not only win Gombe and Taraba States in 2019 but also lead Nigeria forever.



Sen. Alhassan, who is popularly known as 'Mama Taraba', said this at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Monday shortly after the inauguration of 35 state chairmen of the party.



She said the forthcoming National Convention would be peaceful despite the current crisis in the APC.

“Crisis is normal in a big party like APC; once we can do our national convention, then we face the opposition PDP and I assure you that APC will win more states like Taraba in 2019.



“I will make sure that in my zone, I follow up and by God's grace, Gombe and Taraba will be taken over in 2019, and don't even talk about Nigeria because it’s already APC and it will continue to be APC forever,” she added.



She gave an assurance that the new APC chairman in Taraba State would mend fences with those that contested against him and dismissed the notion about the existence of faction in her home state.



“I won the 2015 election, everyone knows that, even the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and I will re-contest the election again in 2019 if God keeps me alive and well.



“It is God that gives power to whoever he desires. I won the election 2015, but God did not give me power. I will keep trusting in Him and the grassroots people of Taraba and God willing, I will win the election,” she said.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/apc-will-lead-nigeria-forever--mama-taraba-254875.html 1 Like

Hope and reality are two different things..



Just saying !! 32 Likes 1 Share

Lemme remind you that Nigerians will never make the mistake of allowing u guys beyond 1st quarter come 2019. Nobody re-enforces failure! Ndi Oshi 49 Likes 4 Shares

Wanted to type something but laughter no gree me.....

.

.

APC PLEASE RULE NIGERIA FOREVER



ÉGBÈ ELUIGWE GBAPIA ỤNỤ ỌNỤ AHỤ ỤNỤ JI Kwuo IHE IBERIBE A.

.

ANA AKOGHERI 15 Likes

Buhari,Tinubu,Baba Akande and Amaechi are the ones that make people like us voted for Apc



Aside that Apc is nothing 8 Likes 1 Share

Mama Trojan doing the damage work for her Godfather from the inside.



This statement was an instruction from Athiefku to try to make APC look arrogant. 8 Likes 1 Share

Though that’s not what she said



“ she said that anyone contesting against Pmb in 2019 is just wasting his money and time” 4 Likes 1 Share

shameless woman. I thought this woman months ago vowed never to support Buharis presidency but Atikus her mentor. What happened again 13 Likes

Still wondering what the ministerial achievements this woman can point to since she has been appointed.



Thank God she didn't win the Taraba State gubernatorial election. she will be worse. 3 Likes

sarrki:

Buhari,Tinubu,Baba Akande and Amaechi are the ones that make people like us voted for Apc



Aside that Apc is nothing

shows you're not a patriot but a fat parrot

Buhari is a criminal terrorist

Tinubu is a bastard drug dealing vagabond

Amaechi is a thief

apc is bokoharam



asalamualykum bro shows you're not a patriot but a fat parrotBuhari is a criminal terroristTinubu is a bastard drug dealing vagabondAmaechi is a thiefapc is bokoharamasalamualykum bro 16 Likes

sarrki:

Though that’s not what she said



“ she said that anyone contesting against Pmb in 2019 is just wasting his money and time”

shatap you don't know anything

your knowledge is limited to what's your next meal



go to food section shatap you don't know anythingyour knowledge is limited to what's your next mealgo to food section 23 Likes 2 Shares

Isn't she with Atiku



Now that the odds aren't good for her she has changed song



to curse this woman dey hungry me 1 Like

She sound more like a saboteur, making statement like this will only trigger the anger of the populace considering how poorly this administration has been.



Nigerians are wiser now 6 Likes

sarrki:

Buhari,Tinubu,Baba Akande and Amaechi are the ones that make people like us voted for Apc



Aside that Apc is nothing



You are very right, we dont vote cos of a party rather the flag bearers. You are very right, we dont vote cos of a party rather the flag bearers. 4 Likes

this Atiku sugar mummy again 1 Like



Thought tramadol and codeine were banned How does she get her supply?Thought tramadol and codeine were banned 12 Likes

Forever terminates in 2019 1 Like

killl us now... ApC d party of Methuselah









Her brand of weed is good 2 Likes

Nb

Her eyes don clear

. Mama peace said her own PDP will rule Nigeria for more 60 years





This one's don carry own come again



Which one be FOREVER she want make guys de commit suicide ni . Mama peace said her ownThis one's don carry own come againWhich one be FOREVER she want make guys de commit suicide ni 1 Like

Una don start una own Abi. That statement was what brought doom to pdp. 4 Likes

HOPE

Shey our Leaders too don dey take Tramadol and codeine ni? LolzShey our Leaders too don dey take Tramadol and codeine ni?

Why not when it is your personal property 1 Like

Sen. Aisha Alhassan is mad.

APC is mad

PDP is mad.