|‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by dre11(m): 12:36am
“My wife suddenly just fired my driver and gate man without informing me about it, I came home and she told me that they insulted her.
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by OceanmorganTrix: 12:39am
You slept with your wife sister and you called it a mistake. You did on purpose and in full consent of your sense.
Lemme charge my phone's battery, you will have full answer(s) to you questions.
107 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by hajoke2000: 12:39am
hmmm.
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by kimbraa(f): 12:41am
You mistakenly cheated on your wife, how? Did you fall into your sister in-laws VJ by mistake? You don't have any right to feel hurt. The both of you are guilty of the same crime so don't make yourself the victim here.
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by bigtt76(f): 12:49am
Just go ahead and equalize the score. Currently, she's leading by 1-2... Useless man
dre11:
56 Likes
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by Louisefaye(f): 12:52am
This your story. How do you 'mistakenly' cheat on someone?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:55am
Its another one......
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by pocohantas(f): 1:20am
Louisefaye:
He was walking in the house, the floor is tiled. It was wet and slippery, so he slipped...he tried frantically to regain balance, but alas...he fell into his SIL's vagina.
Let's call it a domestic accident.
121 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by pocohantas(f): 1:27am
kimbraa:
He has the right o, because men are polygamous in nature and he paid bride price. See ehn, if women cheat as brazenly as some men do...there would be a state of emergency.
These brothers will wipe us all out
I don't think his wife cheated, she just wants to torture him emotionally. It is funny they call women the weaker sex...yet expect same women to withstand the emotional torture of a cheating husband. Let him see how much it hurts.
18 Likes
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by pyyxxaro: 1:28am
pocohantas:
Be like say you de fall like this steady oh
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by STARGREEN(m): 1:31am
Louisefaye:Mistakes happens occasionally and his being remorseful shows that. He's a man and some men are weak literally
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by MaziOmenuko: 5:20am
Mistaken like walking around the house nude and then there was power outage so in the darkness that preceeded, your erect dckk hit an open cvnt as you walked around in the darkness.
Cool story!
16 Likes
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by anibirelawal(m): 5:23am
@op, what is the title of the movie
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by chiommy123(f): 6:15am
if a woman had said this the kind of tongue lashing that will fill here. God is watching una
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by Ishilove: 6:29am
pocohantas:The SIL also fell on the floor at the same time, so they both slid on the floor, and their genitals collided and gummed to each other. Ezigbo domestic accident.
19 Likes
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by veraiyke(m): 6:50am
My take is that the wife actually did so. For her to have said it came as a way of hurting the husband and she let it out unknowingly. On realizing she has told her secret, she's now claiming it was a joke. Mind you the husband has begged for months I guess and she didn't respond. Now she is begging cox she knows the implication. Am not justifying the man's act. However, oga well choice is yours. Its your family. Make the best of it.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by GOFRONT(m): 7:21am
I have said it before, let me say it again that women are Really Ready to be loyal and faithful in a relationship....But their boyfriend's eyes dey shuku shuku everywhere.
Jst take a walk through your neighbourhood and you will see that women more faithful and are ready to be faithful......
But even me I no holy pass, unto guyman wey I be
7 Likes
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by mammanbawa: 8:07am
OP
You slept with her sister and you want hot forgive you
But if truly she cheated on you with the gateman and driver, you're done
Perhaps she said it to get back at you for bedding her sister
4 Likes
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by pocohantas(f): 8:28am
Ishilove:
The SIL was already on the floor, legs apart and wet
5 Likes
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by Dyt(f): 8:31am
Rotflmao
You cheated, she forgave you
She said she did and you are crying its over
6 Likes
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by Spectraz: 8:43am
So bad.
Sounds more like a movie to me
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by Wealthyonline(f): 8:43am
smart man, doing poo
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by Olalan(m): 8:44am
She's pulling your legs.
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by Mrkikaka6ee: 8:44am
That is not a mistake...
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by ayourbamie: 8:44am
There's no peace for the wicked, you're a wicked man, if it had been other way round would you have forgiven her?
Sleeping with your sis in-law is not a mistake. Its a deliberate and a wicked act
3 Likes
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by pol23: 8:44am
Do you expect me to believe this story.
Carry this story go relationship page on IG plz.
4 Likes
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by Anskid(m): 8:44am
My take is that she actually slept with the men to get back at him... She's going through a lot of emotional trauma. She's the one in pains. It hurts to know that ur husband cheated, more so with ur own sister. There's no mistake in fvcking ur wife's sister. But I like d fact that he's showing remorse.
It would take God's intervention for them to live as before. The trust has disappeared from both parties. But they should both forgive each other and try to put the issues behind them.
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by Bossontop(m): 8:44am
So u saw someone and recognized her as ur wife's sister and then u still went ahead to put d tip and then d shaft and u still want me to believe it was a mistake.....ehhn??....shey oya werey ni??....infact take am
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by pafo(m): 8:45am
You cheated with her kid sister and she found out, you didn't even tell her o and you say it was a mistake? You pull cloth, remove short, possibly kissed, insert D and all these was a mistake. If I were you, I’d just let the whole thing go even if she did sleep with them both which I seriously doubt she did and work on restoring trust back into the marriage.
5 Likes
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by Horus(m): 8:45am
I mistakenly cheated
Mistakenly? Seriously?
|Re: ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ by Tracypacy: 8:45am
