Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / ‘I Mistakenly Cheated On My Wife With Her Kid Sister’ (16151 Views)

Man Flogs His Wife With Belt For Slapping His Side Chic At Filmhouse, LEKKI / Public Notice By Housewife Who Hasn't Cheated On Her Husband For 29 Years / I Cheated On My Husband And I Want To Confess To Him (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

“My wife suddenly just fired my driver and gate man without informing me about it, I came home and she told me that they insulted her.



Fast forward to one year later, I mistakenly cheated with her kid sister and she found out, I begged and begged my soul out, the only thing that I did not give her was my life but she kept saying she was fine when I knew she was not.



So recently, I called her into the room and went on my knees as usual to beg and beg again. i was even crying .



All she did was laugh so loud, I felt it was getting to her and she was losing her mind then I held her hands and hugged her so tights, do you know what she told me as I hugged her, she said that, Baby do you know why I fired our former gate man and driver, I nodded my head and she said , it was because I Slept with them.



I pushed her away then she smiled and walked away.



This morning she told me it was a joke and she has forgiven me.



I am really worried, did she really do that? If she did then I think we are done.



Do you think I should investigate further or just let sleeping dogs sleep?



This has been hunting me I don’t have peace.”

http://thenationonlineng.net/mistakenly-cheated-wife-kid-sister/



lalasticalala









You slept with your wife sister and you called it a mistake. You did on purpose and in full consent of your sense.



Lemme charge my phone's battery, you will have full answer(s) to you questions. You slept with your wife sister and you called it a mistake. You did on purpose and in full consent of your sense.Lemme charge my phone's battery, you will have full answer(s) to you questions. 107 Likes 2 Shares

hmmm.

You mistakenly cheated on your wife, how? Did you fall into your sister in-laws VJ by mistake? You don't have any right to feel hurt. The both of you are guilty of the same crime so don't make yourself the victim here. 42 Likes 1 Share









dre11:





http://thenationonlineng.net/mistakenly-cheated-wife-kid-sister/





Just go ahead and equalize the score. Currently, she's leading by 1-2... Useless man 56 Likes

This your story. How do you 'mistakenly' cheat on someone? 10 Likes 1 Share

Its another one...... 2 Likes 1 Share

Louisefaye:

This your story. How do you 'mistakenly' cheat on someone?

He was walking in the house, the floor is tiled. It was wet and slippery, so he slipped...he tried frantically to regain balance, but alas...he fell into his SIL's vagina.



Let's call it a domestic accident. He was walking in the house, the floor is tiled. It wasand slippery, so he slipped...he tried frantically to regain balance, but alas...he fell into his SIL's vagina.Let's call it a domestic accident. 121 Likes 1 Share

kimbraa:

You mistakenly cheated on your wife, how? Did you fall into your sister in-laws VJ by mistake? You don't have any right to feel hurt. The both of you are guilty of the same crime so don't make yourself the victim here.

He has the right o, because men are polygamous in nature and he paid bride price. See ehn, if women cheat as brazenly as some men do...there would be a state of emergency.

These brothers will wipe us all out



I don't think his wife cheated, she just wants to torture him emotionally. It is funny they call women the weaker sex...yet expect same women to withstand the emotional torture of a cheating husband. Let him see how much it hurts. He has the right o, becauseand he paid bride price. See ehn, if women cheat as brazenly as some men do...there would be a state of emergency.These brothers will wipe us all outI don't think his wife cheated, she just wants to torture him emotionally. It is funny they call women the weaker sex...yet expect same women to withstand the emotional torture of a cheating husband. Let him see how much it hurts. 18 Likes

pocohantas:





He was walking in the house, the floor is tiled. It was wet and slippery, so he slipped...he tried frantically to regain balance, but alas...he fell into his SIL's vagina.



Let's call it a domestic accident.









Be like say you de fall like this steady oh





Be like say you de fall like this steady oh 9 Likes 3 Shares

Louisefaye:

This your story. How do you 'mistakenly' cheat on someone? Mistakes happens occasionally and his being remorseful shows that. He's a man and some men are weak literally Mistakes happens occasionally and his being remorseful shows that. He's a man and some men are weak literally

Mistaken like walking around the house nude and then there was power outage so in the darkness that preceeded, your erect dckk hit an open cvnt as you walked around in the darkness.



Cool story! 16 Likes

@op, what is the title of the movie 6 Likes 1 Share

if a woman had said this the kind of tongue lashing that will fill here. God is watching una 6 Likes 1 Share

pocohantas:





He was walking in the house, the floor is tiled. It was wet and slippery, so he slipped...he tried frantically to regain balance, but alas...he fell into his SIL's vagina.



Let's call it a domestic accident. The SIL also fell on the floor at the same time, so they both slid on the floor, and their genitals collided and gummed to each other. Ezigbo domestic accident. The SIL also fell on the floor at the same time, so they both slid on the floor, and their genitals collided and gummed to each other. Ezigbo domestic accident. 19 Likes

My take is that the wife actually did so. For her to have said it came as a way of hurting the husband and she let it out unknowingly. On realizing she has told her secret, she's now claiming it was a joke. Mind you the husband has begged for months I guess and she didn't respond. Now she is begging cox she knows the implication. Am not justifying the man's act. However, oga well choice is yours. Its your family. Make the best of it. 4 Likes 1 Share





I have said it before, let me say it again that women are Really Ready to be loyal and faithful in a relationship....But their boyfriend's eyes dey shuku shuku everywhere.



Jst take a walk through your neighbourhood and you will see that women more faithful and are ready to be faithful......



But even me I no holy pass, unto guyman wey I be I have said it before, let me say it again that women are Really Ready to be loyal and faithful in a relationship....But their boyfriend's eyes dey shuku shuku everywhere.Jst take a walk through your neighbourhood and you will see that women more faithful and are ready to be faithful......But even me I no holy pass, unto guyman wey I be 7 Likes

OP

You slept with her sister and you want hot forgive you

But if truly she cheated on you with the gateman and driver, you're done

Perhaps she said it to get back at you for bedding her sister 4 Likes

Ishilove:



The SIL also fell on the floor at the same time, so they both slid on the floor, and their genitals collided and gummed to each other. Ezigbo domestic accident.

The SIL was already on the floor, legs apart and wet The SIL was already on the floor, legs apart and wet 5 Likes



Rotflmao



You cheated, she forgave you

She said she did and you are crying its over

RotflmaoYou cheated, she forgave youShe said she did and you are crying its over 6 Likes





Sounds more like a movie to me



Read:

“Hotdog is Made of Dog Meat” – Nigerian Man Narrates How a Slay Queen Embarrassed Him During Their Date



https://www.mirrorsng.com/hotdog-made-dog-meat-nigerian-man-narrates-slay-queen-embarrassed-date/ So bad.Sounds more like a movie to meRead:“Hotdog is Made of Dog Meat” – Nigerian Man Narrates How a Slay Queen Embarrassed Him During Their Date

smart man, doing poo

She's pulling your legs.

That is not a mistake...

There's no peace for the wicked, you're a wicked man, if it had been other way round would you have forgiven her?



Sleeping with your sis in-law is not a mistake. Its a deliberate and a wicked act 3 Likes

Do you expect me to believe this story.

Carry this story go relationship page on IG plz. 4 Likes

My take is that she actually slept with the men to get back at him... She's going through a lot of emotional trauma. She's the one in pains. It hurts to know that ur husband cheated, more so with ur own sister. There's no mistake in fvcking ur wife's sister. But I like d fact that he's showing remorse.



It would take God's intervention for them to live as before. The trust has disappeared from both parties. But they should both forgive each other and try to put the issues behind them.



So u saw someone and recognized her as ur wife's sister and then u still went ahead to put d tip and then d shaft and u still want me to believe it was a mistake.....ehhn??....shey oya werey ni??....infact take am So u saw someone and recognized her as ur wife's sister and then u still went ahead to put d tip and then d shaft and u still want me to believe it was a mistake.....ehhn??....shey oya werey ni??....infact take am 8 Likes 1 Share

You cheated with her kid sister and she found out, you didn't even tell her o and you say it was a mistake? You pull cloth, remove short, possibly kissed, insert D and all these was a mistake. If I were you, I’d just let the whole thing go even if she did sleep with them both which I seriously doubt she did and work on restoring trust back into the marriage. 5 Likes

I mistakenly cheated

Mistakenly? Seriously? Mistakenly? Seriously?