Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago (12530 Views)

Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos / What Happened To The Thief That Robbed Me Some Months Ago / Man Disguises As Woman, Works As Housegirl For 8 Months, Steals From Boss (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





In the early hours of Saturday morning, two young boys were said to have broken into the same boutique with the intention to steal, but luck ran out of them as one of the boys was caught while the other absconded



According to the one who was caught, he gave his name as Tega and his partner who ran as Aghoggo.



He said Aghogho was the one who brought him all the way from Oghara and asked him to be observing if anyone was coming as he attempted to break in, but unfortunately men of the vigilante who were pro actively on duty smelt a rat and were approaching their location with touch light and Aghogho upon seeing them, being an old criminal absconded leaving him behind before he was caught.



The suspect is currently being detained at the Sapele police Station, while his counterpart is on the run..



Source; Barely 8 months after a criminal gang broke into a boutique located at Cemetery Road in Sapele area of Delta state and went away with wristwatches, neck chains, clothes and other valuable items, the hoodlums apparently not satisfied - returned for another robbery spree.In the early hours of Saturday morning, two young boys were said to have broken into the same boutique with the intention to steal, but luck ran out of them as one of the boys was caught while the other abscondedAccording to the one who was caught, he gave his name as Tega and his partner who ran as Aghoggo.He said Aghogho was the one who brought him all the way from Oghara and asked him to be observing if anyone was coming as he attempted to break in, but unfortunately men of the vigilante who were pro actively on duty smelt a rat and were approaching their location with touch light and Aghogho upon seeing them, being an old criminal absconded leaving him behind before he was caught.The suspect is currently being detained at the Sapele police Station, while his counterpart is on the run..Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/robber-caught-after-breaking-into-a-boutique-in-sapele-delta-state.html 3 Likes

The present day Youths have an undying Love for Fast lanes...





In Sinzu's voice "U did the crime, u should do the time also 9 Likes 1 Share

Thief 3 Likes

See eyes 4 Likes

It is a sign of lazy youth. 6 Likes

What are guys waiting for?

Kill him!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1 Like

Karma serving it red,red hot.

Aghogho upon seeing them, being an old criminal absconded leaving him behind before he was caught







8 Likes 1 Share

Everyday is for the thief, one day is for the owner. 1 Like

MrErudite:

What are guys waiting for?



Kill him!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Typical mindset of people from the s******* part of the world. Political leaders brazenly steal billions and place your entire community in squalor, but when they are caught, you defend them vehemently based on tribal and religious grounds. But when a hungry victim of the mess steals a hand chain, you shout "KILL HIM" probably thinking its funny. Typical mindset of people from the s******* part of the world. Political leaders brazenly steal billions and place your entire community in squalor, but when they are caught, you defend them vehemently based on tribal and religious grounds. But when a hungry victim of the mess steals a hand chain, you shout "KILL HIM" probably thinking its funny. 11 Likes

? He is not an armed!!!! robber.... Just a bunch of jobless and psychotic youth. He needs rehabilitation not execution. MrErudite:

What are guys waiting for?



Kill him!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! kill? He is not an armed!!!! robber.... Just a bunch of jobless and psychotic youth. He needs rehabilitation not execution. 10 Likes

plan work

spartanman007:

kill ? He is not an armed!!!! robber.... Just a bunch of jobless and psychotic youth. He needs rehabilitation not execution.

Baba all this petty thiefs dey vex me....



I bought Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge for my bae not up-to two months and it was collected from her by all this petty thiefs Baba all this petty thiefs dey vex me....I bought Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge for my bae not up-to two months and it was collected from her by all this petty thiefs 2 Likes

obailala:



Typical mindset of people from the s******* part of the world. Political leaders brazenly steal billions and place your entire community in squalor, but when they are caught, you defend them vehemently based on tribal and religious grounds. But when a hungry victim of the mess steals a hand chain, you shout "KILL HIM" probably thinking its funny.

Am not a sycophant so I don't defend or praise anyone Am not a sycophant so I don't defend or praise anyone

LazyYouth!

karma push them ni.

ioho

i don talk am before, Delta state nor dey ever get good news. we wey dey Delta don tire for ourselve 2 Likes

U lost in away match...



Saraki boys

KEZDON:

The present day Youths have an undying Love for Fast lanes...





In Sinzu's voice "U did the crime, u should do the time also Oweoro cause many re really lazy as proclaim by the head of state.... But alot of us never relent even for economical reason

It happens all the time it is called carry over.

we need to learn two things from their mistakes.

1. don't even become an armed robber in the first place.



2. If You have got a high- end vehicle in Abuja and you are scared of taking it to the road side mechanics, then bring it to our ultramodern vehicle repair facility in abuja where we will run a paid- comprehensive diagnostics on your car that will guide our repairs. you will get your money back for the diagnostics when you are ready to run your repairs in our Ultramodern Workshop call to book appointment o81oo66-1236

Chai

MrErudite:

What are guys waiting for?



Kill him!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Why? Why?

lightening they say. . .

MrErudite:





Baba all this petty thiefs dey vex me....



I bought Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge for my bae not up-to two months and it was collected from her by all this petty thiefs

Buy S9 for bae.



Don't complain, upgrade.

God no dey sleep!

the thief got what he deserved



he would be spending quality time enter half cooked beans

MrErudite:

What are guys waiting for?



Kill him!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! y didn't dey kill dat taraba polithiefian ehn