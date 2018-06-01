₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,120 members, 4,279,144 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 10:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago (12530 Views)
Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos / What Happened To The Thief That Robbed Me Some Months Ago / Man Disguises As Woman, Works As Housegirl For 8 Months, Steals From Boss (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by Angelanest: 8:01am
Barely 8 months after a criminal gang broke into a boutique located at Cemetery Road in Sapele area of Delta state and went away with wristwatches, neck chains, clothes and other valuable items, the hoodlums apparently not satisfied - returned for another robbery spree.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, two young boys were said to have broken into the same boutique with the intention to steal, but luck ran out of them as one of the boys was caught while the other absconded
According to the one who was caught, he gave his name as Tega and his partner who ran as Aghoggo.
He said Aghogho was the one who brought him all the way from Oghara and asked him to be observing if anyone was coming as he attempted to break in, but unfortunately men of the vigilante who were pro actively on duty smelt a rat and were approaching their location with touch light and Aghogho upon seeing them, being an old criminal absconded leaving him behind before he was caught.
The suspect is currently being detained at the Sapele police Station, while his counterpart is on the run..
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/robber-caught-after-breaking-into-a-boutique-in-sapele-delta-state.html
3 Likes
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by KEZDON(m): 8:02am
The present day Youths have an undying Love for Fast lanes...
In Sinzu's voice "U did the crime, u should do the time also
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by Thegeneralqueen(f): 8:06am
Thief
3 Likes
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by madridguy(m): 8:11am
See eyes
4 Likes
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by clevvermind(m): 8:13am
It is a sign of lazy youth.
6 Likes
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by MrErudite(m): 8:15am
What are guys waiting for?
Kill him!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by Paperwhite(m): 8:29am
Karma serving it red,red hot.
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by pyyxxaro: 8:29am
Aghogho upon seeing them, being an old criminal absconded leaving him behind before he was caught
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by prityego: 8:40am
Ode, www.schoolcrayon.com
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by anibirelawal(m): 8:40am
Everyday is for the thief, one day is for the owner.
1 Like
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by obailala(m): 8:44am
MrErudite:Typical mindset of people from the s******* part of the world. Political leaders brazenly steal billions and place your entire community in squalor, but when they are caught, you defend them vehemently based on tribal and religious grounds. But when a hungry victim of the mess steals a hand chain, you shout "KILL HIM" probably thinking its funny.
11 Likes
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by spartanman007(m): 9:00am
kill? He is not an armed!!!! robber.... Just a bunch of jobless and psychotic youth. He needs rehabilitation not execution.
MrErudite:
10 Likes
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by kmaster007: 9:15am
plan work
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by MrErudite(m): 9:23am
spartanman007:
Baba all this petty thiefs dey vex me....
I bought Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge for my bae not up-to two months and it was collected from her by all this petty thiefs
2 Likes
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by MrErudite(m): 9:25am
obailala:
Am not a sycophant so I don't defend or praise anyone
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by trapQ: 9:47am
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by Sirpaul(m): 9:47am
LazyYouth!
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by princeade86(m): 9:47am
karma push them ni.
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by yinkade75: 9:48am
ioho
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by Gkay1(m): 9:48am
i don talk am before, Delta state nor dey ever get good news. we wey dey Delta don tire for ourselve
2 Likes
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by obembet(m): 9:49am
U lost in away match...
Saraki boys
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by Holamic(m): 9:49am
Oweoro cause many re really lazy as proclaim by the head of state.... But alot of us never relent even for economical reason
KEZDON:
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by AutoSpaNg: 9:49am
It happens all the time it is called carry over.
we need to learn two things from their mistakes.
1. don't even become an armed robber in the first place.
2. If You have got a high- end vehicle in Abuja and you are scared of taking it to the road side mechanics, then bring it to our ultramodern vehicle repair facility in abuja where we will run a paid- comprehensive diagnostics on your car that will guide our repairs. you will get your money back for the diagnostics when you are ready to run your repairs in our Ultramodern Workshop call to book appointment o81oo66-1236
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by pol23: 9:49am
Chai
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by Samusu(m): 9:50am
MrErudite:Why?
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by DONADAMS(m): 9:51am
lightening they say. . .
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by GavelSlam: 9:52am
MrErudite:
Buy S9 for bae.
Don't complain, upgrade.
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by Alejoc(m): 9:52am
God no dey sleep!
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by tuoyoojo(m): 9:52am
the thief got what he deserved
he would be spending quality time enter half cooked beans
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by Oxygen1998: 9:52am
y didn't dey kill dat taraba polithiefian ehn
MrErudite:
|Re: Sapele Robbers Went Back To Same Boutique They Raided 8 Months Ago by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 9:53am
obembet:
obembet:
obembet:Your opinion there of course.
However, you can check our signature for our services and visit our Ikeja office or reach out to us by clicking on the WhatsApp link or call us......
A Businessman Rapes His Two Male Aides / PHOTO: Woman Jailed For Selling A Day Old Baby In Akwa Ibom / Auditor-general, Wife And Children Kidnapped In Abuja
Viewing this topic: ChrisEsq, jakedes(m), oyb(m), eGarage(m), samask64, ufuosman(m), despam(m), Valfrankie(m), femmyJohn(m), joskad2002(m), tobdee, dechriscool(m), GraceofGodfollo, Maxcollins042(m), masciv, femliany(m), ordize, mrdan(m), bhorlanley, TollyD, nabegibeg, shereef19, goshen26, NwaliE01(m), BarryCham(m), Coldsteel(m), eDeity, Iampryde(m), Goahead(m), talk2ekpa(m), planetx13, Tay20(m), afribabe, newdlandreport, daragoldy(f), yom2(m), bunchyproject(m), caterpillar, Truth234, maryann04, KnowMore, ezechigozie, Amarshal, FreeConCiencE, Hardeywerlay(m), Elseductive, Sodiquinone, abeggnow, Berliner1, bidexolumanish(m), Kfed4ril(m), PrinceDuro, skybird, profjustine458(m), nanizle(m), okunfemm(m), kesmiraAutos(m), issy4vic, Subomi007, LordOsix(m), Mizhoneywealth, oloyede252(m), worldman(m), effizist02, alcuin(m), Sofrosh(m), Cooladex(m), Eshiettk(m), rayenigma, braimeddy, Gentlephysique, staymore, collitexnaira(m), femiti(m), 4gunners(m), lightofjoy(m), biggytes, Drsheddy(m), 76fa, ddestiny20(m), oshibote1, COAS2025, Ejix4(f), Cassie74, Samyooelxane(m), EKONGKING, SIMPLYkush(m), ascek(m), sollex(m), chemicool, YTderin(f), ofem89, 1x2x3, tonguengineer(m), goldbim(f), Macnnoli4(m), iykenex(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), Konigsegg, Whizdorm001(m), tonero230(m), owen4u(m), skillet(m), Highex, Eponbubu, Yungstev007(m), Odianose13(m), odibeigwe(f), omodara2, InteriorDecors, johnabraham, Youngholy413(m), blackseed(m), Purenaija(m), katme, zeben(m), vanspatacus(m), stitcheD(m), shawnkels, PassionProducts(f), Tayeni(m), richard69(m), Samseen(m), dljbd1(m), Evansjj(m), Ermacc, princessG35, balogun27, Nastydash, udensia, semiloredaniel, yudi25, Cheekah212(m), ranson(m), wealth4us, mickel00(m), Gladex(f), JULIETENEMA(f), dabenda, richymillzz and 338 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4