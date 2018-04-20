₦airaland Forum

My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic)

My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by dre11(m): 11:21am
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A serial robber and convicted criminal Mr. Idowu Dosumu has revealed that his wife knew he was a criminal and used to pray for him whenever he woke up early in the morning to go for operations in Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the 34-year old Dosumu was on Monday 5th June, 2018, convicted and will have to serve 18 months in prison without an option of fine as handed down by Ejigbo Magistrates court, Lagos.

It was gathered that the sentence made it the sixth time he had been sent to prison.

The Ogun State-born Dosumu said that he was trained as a vulcanizer, he started work but had no clients to patronise him and so he went into full robbery. The father of one said he was used to prison conditions because he had spent many months and years for over five times before he was convicted again on Monday.

He said that when he was convicted and sent to prison, his wife abandoned him with the children and he had to steal to take care of them.

The convicted Dosumu was arrested after he burgled a house and stole a laptop belonging to one Dike Charles at 24 Falaka Street, Graceland Estate, Idimu, Lagos.

He was charged before the court and he pleaded guilty, but narrated that he had no job and he had to steal to survive.

The prosecutor, Supol Kenneth Asibor presented the facts before the court and informed the Presiding Magistrate, Mr. T.O. Shomade that Dosumu was a habitual criminal who cannot change.

Asibor also informed the court that Dosumu had been convicted and gone to prison on several occasions for the similar offence in the past. He therefore urged the court to sentence him accordingly to serve as deterrent to others who might try such offence. The court found him guilty as charged and sentenced him accordingly.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that while Dosumu was being taken to the prison van enroute to prison, he was playing with the prison warders while announcing to them that he was coming back to prison.

However, Dosumu said he had used some weapons except guns for his operations before he was moved to prison.


Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by mustmust(m): 11:22am
hopefully now will will pray for you before you go to jail or life imprisonment or maybe a death sentence

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by pyyxxaro: 11:26am
Reporting for Channels TV --- CYRIACUS IZUEKWE cool



That's nice of her sad


A family that prays together stays together tongue

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Anigreat: 11:31am
shocked




What a supporting wifeshocked
The wife deserve some accolades

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by nabegibeg: 11:36am
dre11:







The wife prayed to sango grin grin grin

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Adebowhales(m): 1:05pm
Please don't let her go, she's a supportive wife.

But, wait ooooo. Shey na my own wife go come pray for you before niiii.

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Firefire(m): 1:06pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE is a confirmed cow.

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by fuckerstard: 1:06pm
Good wifey

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Lovetech45: 1:06pm
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by sKeetz(m): 1:06pm
Not surprised, crime is a family business in Afonjaland. sad

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by iamleumas: 1:06pm
Oyaa

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by trapQ: 1:06pm
The fool just implicated his wife and she will be arrested too
Who will then take care of the kids?
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by joystickextend1(m): 1:06pm
Imagine angry




Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Admin401(m): 1:07pm
Imagine if God revealed the kind of prayer request he gets everyday
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by mumihaja(f): 1:07pm
6th time? and you are sending him to jail for 18 months and afterwards his wife will pray him back to robbery.....my suggestion...send the wife to jail instead grin

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by chuksjuve(m): 1:07pm
Cyriacus Izuekwe the maddest reporter ..

Dude deserves an accolade in sensational reportage ..

What's Nollywood waiting for ?

Sign him up ASAP
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Tunesplayng: 1:07pm
crime pay in Nigeria

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:08pm
Fake prayers OBVIOUSLY
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Edu3Again: 1:08pm
With the Advent of tithe loving Pastorneurs, people have simply replaced Babalawo with Pastors!

Meanwhile this satanic govt has not done anything to release Leah from Boko Haram!

May God judge all the pastors who helped bring Buhari to power
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by itiswellandwell: 1:08pm
Chai. If the children are adults already, the wife will force them to say Amen while praying for their father before embarking on his stealing mission. Jagajaga family.

Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by exenxe1: 1:08pm
end time wifeey
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by QuitNotice(m): 1:08pm
Her prayers obviously didn't work today grin And now, she has a bigger prayer to make; that you have odeshi, coz the guys that will kick your ass are busy getting their boots oiled grin
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by pol23: 1:09pm
Very supportive woman.
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by soldadoe(m): 1:09pm
Good wife... grin
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Newpride(m): 1:10pm
Women and money ?

Just take care of them and give them enuf money, they will do anything and everything to defend and support u.
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by GreenMavro: 1:10pm
cheesy

Behind every success MAN, dere is a prayer wife behind him
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by MykellOni(m): 1:10pm
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by abassmayowa24(m): 1:10pm
Since his destiny enjoys prison life than freedom..he should be sentenced to life jail.
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Greizman: 1:11pm
It seems your cup is full.. Carry ur cross by urself.
She can still pray for you to be set free anyways.
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Authoreety: 1:11pm
Nnnjjd
Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by gypsey(m): 1:11pm
Ofcourse! Afterall there no difference between Armed robbers and pastors, oh! they difference is they use Bible to thief.

