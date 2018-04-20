Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) (16758 Views)

Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) / ‘policeman Framed Me For Robbery For Denying Him Sex’ / 3 Friends Who Met While In Prison Arrested For Robbery In Osun (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE







A serial robber and convicted criminal Mr. Idowu Dosumu has revealed that his wife knew he was a criminal and used to pray for him whenever he woke up early in the morning to go for operations in Lagos.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the 34-year old Dosumu was on Monday 5th June, 2018, convicted and will have to serve 18 months in prison without an option of fine as handed down by Ejigbo Magistrates court, Lagos.



It was gathered that the sentence made it the sixth time he had been sent to prison.



The Ogun State-born Dosumu said that he was trained as a vulcanizer, he started work but had no clients to patronise him and so he went into full robbery. The father of one said he was used to prison conditions because he had spent many months and years for over five times before he was convicted again on Monday.



He said that when he was convicted and sent to prison, his wife abandoned him with the children and he had to steal to take care of them.



The convicted Dosumu was arrested after he burgled a house and stole a laptop belonging to one Dike Charles at 24 Falaka Street, Graceland Estate, Idimu, Lagos.



He was charged before the court and he pleaded guilty, but narrated that he had no job and he had to steal to survive.



The prosecutor, Supol Kenneth Asibor presented the facts before the court and informed the Presiding Magistrate, Mr. T.O. Shomade that Dosumu was a habitual criminal who cannot change.



Asibor also informed the court that Dosumu had been convicted and gone to prison on several occasions for the similar offence in the past. He therefore urged the court to sentence him accordingly to serve as deterrent to others who might try such offence. The court found him guilty as charged and sentenced him accordingly.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that while Dosumu was being taken to the prison van enroute to prison, he was playing with the prison warders while announcing to them that he was coming back to prison.



However, Dosumu said he had used some weapons except guns for his operations before he was moved to prison.



http://pmexpressng.com/wife-prays-before-robbery-operations-dosumu/

hopefully now will will pray for you before you go to jail or life imprisonment or maybe a death sentence 7 Likes 1 Share









That's nice of her





A family that prays together stays together Reporting for Channels TV --- CYRIACUS IZUEKWEThat's nice of herA family that prays together stays together 5 Likes 1 Share











What a supporting wife

The wife deserve some accolades What a supporting wifeThe wife deserve some accolades 6 Likes

dre11:















http://pmexpressng.com/wife-prays-before-robbery-operations-dosumu/













The wife prayed to sango The wife prayed to sango

Please don't let her go, she's a supportive wife.



But, wait ooooo. Shey na my own wife go come pray for you before niiii. 1 Like

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE is a confirmed cow. 1 Like

Good wifey 1 Like 1 Share

Get this Quality Spy Recording Wristwatch, This Recording Wristwatch can video,audio and it can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The Recording Wristwatch is mostly use for Crime investigation, Business negotiations, Secret recording, evidence for court and you can use the Wristwatch to secretly monitor people. Price is #20.000. To buy pls call the phone number below on the image. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria.

Not surprised, crime is a family business in Afonjaland. 1 Like

Oyaa 1 Like

The fool just implicated his wife and she will be arrested too

Who will then take care of the kids?











Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys ImagineMeanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys

Imagine if God revealed the kind of prayer request he gets everyday

6th time? and you are sending him to jail for 18 months and afterwards his wife will pray him back to robbery.....my suggestion...send the wife to jail instead 1 Like

Cyriacus Izuekwe the maddest reporter ..



Dude deserves an accolade in sensational reportage ..



What's Nollywood waiting for ?



Sign him up ASAP

crime pay in Nigeria



The best corpers base you will ever see, hookup , hangout , nysc news & updates , videos , job alert. Corperscafe.com

Fake prayers OBVIOUSLY

With the Advent of tithe loving Pastorneurs, people have simply replaced Babalawo with Pastors!



Meanwhile this satanic govt has not done anything to release Leah from Boko Haram!



May God judge all the pastors who helped bring Buhari to power





Very cheap and you might be interested Chai. If the children are adults already, the wife will force them to say Amen while praying for their father before embarking on his stealing mission. Jagajaga family.Very cheap and you might be interested www.nairaland.com/4543541/neat-samsung-s7-edge-4gb

end time wifeey

And now, she has a bigger prayer to make; that you have odeshi, coz the guys that will kick your ass are busy getting their boots oiled Her prayers obviously didn't work todayAnd now, she has a bigger prayer to make; that you have odeshi, coz the guys that will kick your ass are busy getting their boots oiled

Very supportive woman.

Good wife...

?



Just take care of them and give them enuf money, they will do anything and everything to defend and support u. Women and moneyJust take care of them and give them enuf money, they will do anything and everything to defend and support u.





Behind every success MAN, dere is a prayer wife behind him Behind every success MAN, dere is a prayer wife behind him

Are u kidding me? What women will cause in dis world ehn... by the way guys, buy ur cheap internet data at affordable prices.

MTN 500mb- 400, 1gb - 650, 1.5gb - 900, 2gb -1300, 5gb -3000. Data runs through 3 months

08067782616 Mike

Since his destiny enjoys prison life than freedom..he should be sentenced to life jail.

It seems your cup is full.. Carry ur cross by urself.

She can still pray for you to be set free anyways.

Nnnjjd