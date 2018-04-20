₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,278 members, 4,279,654 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 02:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) (16758 Views)
Masquerades Arrested For Robbery In Agege, Lagos (Photos) / ‘policeman Framed Me For Robbery For Denying Him Sex’ / 3 Friends Who Met While In Prison Arrested For Robbery In Osun (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by dre11(m): 11:21am
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/wife-prays-before-robbery-operations-dosumu/
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by mustmust(m): 11:22am
hopefully now will will pray for you before you go to jail or life imprisonment or maybe a death sentence
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by pyyxxaro: 11:26am
Reporting for Channels TV --- CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
That's nice of her
A family that prays together stays together
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Anigreat: 11:31am
What a supporting wife
The wife deserve some accolades
6 Likes
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by nabegibeg: 11:36am
dre11:
The wife prayed to sango
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Adebowhales(m): 1:05pm
Please don't let her go, she's a supportive wife.
But, wait ooooo. Shey na my own wife go come pray for you before niiii.
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Firefire(m): 1:06pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE is a confirmed cow.
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by fuckerstard: 1:06pm
Good wifey
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Lovetech45: 1:06pm
Get this Quality Spy Recording Wristwatch, This Recording Wristwatch can video,audio and it can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The Recording Wristwatch is mostly use for Crime investigation, Business negotiations, Secret recording, evidence for court and you can use the Wristwatch to secretly monitor people. Price is #20.000. To buy pls call the phone number below on the image. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria.
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by sKeetz(m): 1:06pm
Not surprised, crime is a family business in Afonjaland.
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by iamleumas: 1:06pm
Oyaa
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by trapQ: 1:06pm
The fool just implicated his wife and she will be arrested too
Who will then take care of the kids?
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by joystickextend1(m): 1:06pm
Imagine
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Admin401(m): 1:07pm
Imagine if God revealed the kind of prayer request he gets everyday
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by mumihaja(f): 1:07pm
6th time? and you are sending him to jail for 18 months and afterwards his wife will pray him back to robbery.....my suggestion...send the wife to jail instead
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by chuksjuve(m): 1:07pm
Cyriacus Izuekwe the maddest reporter ..
Dude deserves an accolade in sensational reportage ..
What's Nollywood waiting for ?
Sign him up ASAP
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Tunesplayng: 1:07pm
crime pay in Nigeria
The best corpers base you will ever see, hookup , hangout , nysc news & updates , videos , job alert. Corperscafe.com
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:08pm
Fake prayers OBVIOUSLY
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Edu3Again: 1:08pm
With the Advent of tithe loving Pastorneurs, people have simply replaced Babalawo with Pastors!
Meanwhile this satanic govt has not done anything to release Leah from Boko Haram!
May God judge all the pastors who helped bring Buhari to power
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by itiswellandwell: 1:08pm
Chai. If the children are adults already, the wife will force them to say Amen while praying for their father before embarking on his stealing mission. Jagajaga family.
Very cheap and you might be interested www.nairaland.com/4543541/neat-samsung-s7-edge-4gb
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by exenxe1: 1:08pm
end time wifeey
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by QuitNotice(m): 1:08pm
Her prayers obviously didn't work today And now, she has a bigger prayer to make; that you have odeshi, coz the guys that will kick your ass are busy getting their boots oiled
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by pol23: 1:09pm
Very supportive woman.
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by soldadoe(m): 1:09pm
Good wife...
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Newpride(m): 1:10pm
Women and money ?
Just take care of them and give them enuf money, they will do anything and everything to defend and support u.
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by GreenMavro: 1:10pm
Behind every success MAN, dere is a prayer wife behind him
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by MykellOni(m): 1:10pm
Are u kidding me? What women will cause in dis world ehn... by the way guys, buy ur cheap internet data at affordable prices.
MTN 500mb- 400, 1gb - 650, 1.5gb - 900, 2gb -1300, 5gb -3000. Data runs through 3 months
08067782616 Mike
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by abassmayowa24(m): 1:10pm
Since his destiny enjoys prison life than freedom..he should be sentenced to life jail.
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Greizman: 1:11pm
It seems your cup is full.. Carry ur cross by urself.
She can still pray for you to be set free anyways.
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by Authoreety: 1:11pm
Nnnjjd
|Re: My Wife Prays For Me Before I Go For Robbery Operations (pic) by gypsey(m): 1:11pm
Ofcourse! Afterall there no difference between Armed robbers and pastors, oh! they difference is they use Bible to thief.
Man Sets Self Ablaze After Failed Attempt To Kill Mother / Newborn Baby Abandoned By Mother In Delta, Found By The Roadside This Morning / 7 Ways To Get Rid Of Criminal Elements In Your Neighborhood.
Viewing this topic: ntp11(m), gbogboija, Yameater(f), Royaldave200(m), Remson23, biobuk1(m), fastjet001(f), Oluwatomisin121(m), Hugoboi(m), waistbead, Flameneo10, Blacklaurel, spanzed(m), hceejay, shitshappen(m), Ake1, yewawa, uwajeh(m), onomeabuja, dexpendable(m), tubsyee, MrPeterson(m), Spicycat(f), geroland(m), ebuk4real(m), adeoba5, Ezeromeoil01(m), enemercy01, olowo16g(m), Tunlar18(m), frankscof(m), Lakayyyy(m), Aderinkola, lastempero, DaveBILLION(m), adeadebayor, sammyomal(m), saltoasis, WINDSOW(m), callthefred, voyy, SolexxBarry(m), mespusinglez(m), olaolayink(m), petrelli07, Nancydearie(f), BATISNAIJA(m), babatunny(m), tutulicious(f), mechouk1, DavidLoves, ojmaroni247(m), Yungmilio2(m), Longman23(m), Nastydash, Smhart1(f), Jhayeahsam01(m), kingsnonny(m), deeplow, xtivin(m), fetrillion(m), naijacentric(m), jennybright(f) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11