Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by Nweze1986: 12:56pm
AS GOVERNOR UMAHI BAGS ANOTHER AWARD
By Philip Nweze
On Thursday June 21st 2018, Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state would be honoured with the "Governor of the year Award on Infrastructure" by the Authority Newspaper, an Abuja based media group.
The governor would be presented with the special award at an elaborate event which will take place at Sheraton Hotels and Towers in Abuja and would be witnessed by top government officials, captains of industries, members of the diplomatic corps and celebrities from all walks of life.
Authority Newspaper is one of the daily Nigerian newspaper with the mission to serve God and humanity.
The Authority Newspaper award is an annual event commemorated in line with its tradition of celebrating individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour and made outstanding contributions to Nigeria and the world in the course of the year. The awards are some of the most prestigious honours to be bestowed in this country. One just needs to look back at the caliber and pedigree of previous awardees to realise that this is not just another award ceremony but a celebration of the best and the brightest that our country has got to offer.
The Authority group has its eagle-eye focus on the performance of political office holders in the desire to defend Nigerian people even n from its leaders.
The media outfit in its efforts aimed at highlighting what forms a people-focused leadership, found the performance of Governor David Umahi as worthy of recognition. It has come to the knowledge of the newspaper, that Governor Umahi is busy uplifting Ebonyi state and its people from the decimate status that hitherto characterised it. The special recognition annual award ceremony is an expression of gratitude and encouragement for trademark of excellence. To the group, the governor's approach to governance is a model that should be emulated. His courage in tackling the infrastructural deficiencies in the state and unparallel efforts to reposition the development index of Ebonyi state is making waves across the country.
Since destiny beckoned on him to shoulder the heavy responsibility of leadership in Ebonyi state, the area has witnessed a fresh breath.
The award attests to the kind of leadership the governor has provided. Governor Umahi is a golden fish that has no hiding place. As he is busy trying to achieve posterity records and successes, individuals and organisations like Authority Newspapers have seen great virtues in him. This award would among other things serve as a tonic that will boost governance in Ebonyi state.
Congratulations in advance Your Excellency.
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by Funnicator: 1:10pm
By Authority newspaper?
well, congrats to him. If you go to Abakaliki at night you'd think you're in Abuja.
he should just draw investments to the state.
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by TheAngry1: 1:58pm
Well-deserved!
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by CYBERCRIME(m): 1:58pm
This is Nigerian!!
Everybod is a criminal
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by ruggedtimi(m): 1:58pm
Cool..
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by Viergeachar: 1:58pm
How much did he pay
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by Nwatiti24(f): 1:59pm
congrats to him. I hope is not in a bid to take him to ruling party. He has been running around the president
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by SenselessIdiot: 1:59pm
Trash
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by eleojo23: 1:59pm
Funnicator:
What if we go during the day?
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by Fesomu(m): 1:59pm
Authority newspaper
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by Opinionated: 1:59pm
This Buhari supporting governor seems to be doing well.
He might be in the PDP but he is a a Buhari supporter
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:59pm
Ah ah ahead of Ambode
How credible is this
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by handsomeclouds(m): 2:00pm
Pictures or I don't believe it
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by lawrence35(m): 2:00pm
All hail lagos State
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by Memphis357(m): 2:01pm
Na every governor dey win award sef??
Arrant Nonsense.
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by hotwax: 2:01pm
Joke right?
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by Kingsley1000(m): 2:02pm
LIKE FOR OBIANO SHARE FOR UMEAHI
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by tesppidd: 2:03pm
Did Wike forget this one
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by millionboi2: 2:03pm
Well deserved
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by nephemmy(m): 2:03pm
Authority newspaper!..lol this ain't news abeg
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by bobaydavid(m): 2:04pm
He deserves some Accolades. infrastructural wise, he hasn't fall short indeed. investors will really add to its contribution.
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by naijacentric(m): 2:05pm
Hmmmmm......he derseves it tho but wat about ambode.....
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by omooba969(m): 2:07pm
Lol
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by nabegibeg: 2:07pm
Nweze1986:
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by Mekanus(m): 2:10pm
Ok,.
|Re: Umahi Bags "Governor Of The Year Award On Infrastructure" By Authority Newspaper by gbenson(m): 2:12pm
I thought I saw BUYs ......anyway congratulations
Ambode is working
