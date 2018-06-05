AS GOVERNOR UMAHI BAGS ANOTHER AWARD



By Philip Nweze



On Thursday June 21st 2018, Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi state would be honoured with the "Governor of the year Award on Infrastructure" by the Authority Newspaper, an Abuja based media group.



The governor would be presented with the special award at an elaborate event which will take place at Sheraton Hotels and Towers in Abuja and would be witnessed by top government officials, captains of industries, members of the diplomatic corps and celebrities from all walks of life.



Authority Newspaper is one of the daily Nigerian newspaper with the mission to serve God and humanity.



The Authority Newspaper award is an annual event commemorated in line with its tradition of celebrating individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour and made outstanding contributions to Nigeria and the world in the course of the year. The awards are some of the most prestigious honours to be bestowed in this country. One just needs to look back at the caliber and pedigree of previous awardees to realise that this is not just another award ceremony but a celebration of the best and the brightest that our country has got to offer.



The Authority group has its eagle-eye focus on the performance of political office holders in the desire to defend Nigerian people even n from its leaders.



The media outfit in its efforts aimed at highlighting what forms a people-focused leadership, found the performance of Governor David Umahi as worthy of recognition. It has come to the knowledge of the newspaper, that Governor Umahi is busy uplifting Ebonyi state and its people from the decimate status that hitherto characterised it. The special recognition annual award ceremony is an expression of gratitude and encouragement for trademark of excellence. To the group, the governor's approach to governance is a model that should be emulated. His courage in tackling the infrastructural deficiencies in the state and unparallel efforts to reposition the development index of Ebonyi state is making waves across the country.



Since destiny beckoned on him to shoulder the heavy responsibility of leadership in Ebonyi state, the area has witnessed a fresh breath.



The award attests to the kind of leadership the governor has provided. Governor Umahi is a golden fish that has no hiding place. As he is busy trying to achieve posterity records and successes, individuals and organisations like Authority Newspapers have seen great virtues in him. This award would among other things serve as a tonic that will boost governance in Ebonyi state.



Congratulations in advance Your Excellency.