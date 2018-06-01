₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,282 members, 4,279,678 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 02:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) (5635 Views)
|Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by BloggersNG: 1:15pm
Davido's Daughter issa big Girl Now, The toddler just graduated from Kindergarten today, Alongside Tiwa Savage's son, Her mom Sophia Momodu shared the photos on her page, But Looks like the father Davido missed the Event, and No post from the event on any of his pages, Thats Unlike him tho...
Anyway see more photos below!
Gossip From Ebiwali--
http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/davido-absent-as-his-daughter-imade.html
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:20pm
Congrats
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by ibkgab001: 1:28pm
Real Assurance
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by ViaGist: 1:32pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>>> https://www.gistmore.com/davido-absent-daughter-imade-graduates-kindergarten-pics
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Maychang(f): 1:33pm
How e take concern you?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Whogoblog: 1:33pm
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by nabegibeg: 2:08pm
BloggersNG:
why cant this child grown up a normal child must everything about this child be in the news and the woman wey born am is doing it deliberately to remain news relevant
If you don't go to social media to post pictures that sparks interest media wont pry on your privacy
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by originally(m): 2:08pm
n
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 2:09pm
Baba no get time
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by bettyxx344: 2:09pm
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Chaleeee: 2:09pm
Since when did people begin to celebrate graduation from kindergarten?
3 Likes
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Bobby4090: 2:09pm
Absentee Father.
I guess he's busy romancing Chioma somewhere in the island.
4 Likes
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by baby124: 2:09pm
Congratulations. As irresponsible as Davido is, he is not irresponsible to his kids. So, there must be a reason why he did not attend.
2 Likes
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by blowjob: 2:09pm
TIME NOR DEY...
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by SlimBrawnie(f): 2:10pm
This is June na...Schools dont wait for July/August again?
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by martolux(m): 2:10pm
Mabinu Imade, Assurance ti take over!
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 2:10pm
What is graduate from kindergarten? Why she no wear gown?
1 Like
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Funlag: 2:10pm
Chioma ti take over
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:10pm
na Chioma dey in vogue
He does not want to see Sophia
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 2:10pm
Congrats kiddo
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by shegzy0514: 2:11pm
Chaleeee:I wonder oo
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by chukwukahenry(m): 2:12pm
which kind calendar the school dey use?
graduation in June..... I don't understand
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Articul8(m): 2:12pm
Something is really wrong with the ppl coming witg this kin news. So kindergarten now don be University.
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by yeyerolling: 2:13pm
Blogger sha. Na all ur graduation ur papa attend ni. He dey america dey hustle for school fees
1 Like
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Crocky23: 2:13pm
Ok
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 2:13pm
he cannot b here n dere wen he is not omnipresent
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by sassysure: 2:13pm
Bloggers and this family should shield this baby from the public.
Why are they always posting her pictures everywhere?
In the next 7 or 8 yrs,they will regret this. This will hunt them. These people never learn
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by chuksanambra: 2:13pm
Davido is busy eating ofe onugbu in Chioma's kitchen.
1 Like
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by chuksanambra: 2:13pm
sassysure:
Unfortunately, the dumb parents don't know any better. Both of them are crackheads.
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Tunesplayng: 2:14pm
OK
The best corpers base you will ever see, hookup , hangout , nysc news & updates , videos , job alert. Corperscafe.com
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by zealz4u(m): 2:15pm
So wat would happen when she graduates from university.
|Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by mumihaja(f): 2:15pm
he is now a married man.... no time for baby mama drama #chioma #assurance
What Do You Think About These Celebrities? / D'banj,genevieve At Loggerheads / Mercy Johnson's Publicist Clears The Air About The Rumor
Viewing this topic: ampulki, silenze, nowpresence(f), MRSANITY(m), fabinfos(f), Jaytecq(m), tunbosun002(f), Bamz(m), odogwubiafra, desthan(m), donc26(m), KevinDein, Mollydee88, Millichamp(m), oluwabamise4(m), putin4, yumubelek, driand(m), TheRealGuy(m), mummyfrank(f), Abmus, Mcslize, obamaunec, TEODIN, saajib, forex24(m), omomummy11, WotzupNG, demoBaba, humeeh(f), FrankGathers1, Zico5(m), babatawa(m), kayb2gx(m), seedorfg(m), Maryam1234(f), bigsmoke2(m), guzerocks, mimicue(f), larney, Jatropha, Rouyan(m), okooloyun1(m), Explorers(m), Esquire8080(m), ProfSule(m), Teegelop(f), jebbi, IderaO, Almost1122, Chrischidera, upchair(m), Yomit71, emi09, Hexxa90, irene4reel(f), Vintagee, henrixx(m), justy15, hotwax, couragemurphy(m), Slimydesty(f), nnekaike, princekoskos, ekwuemendinso(m), White007(m), spriteB(f), phetto(m), hisoccer(m), Idlawz, Kinterez(m), SHANGALORLOR, davalababa(m), wellmax(m), okpanachi09, dacool1(m), omerah86(m), omowunmijason, aparata, Graciouscharis, derommyvent, bolex04(m), Gloriouscrown, astnig, dumero, omisesan, Ayoolajumoke(f), bouncin04(m), gracechyluv(f), Crownbefitsme, MirJay, freshdude99(m), kaffy4tope(m), feedy, Dionnetech, kemma002, cathyperry45(f), DrElixir(m), eppysold(m), enemmo(f), opomulero(m), echomog1, Bobby4090, benbella, Fitnessman(m), jennifermahan(f), ecode1(m), Iwinth03(m), OneCorner, Sicillian and 243 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14