Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by BloggersNG: 1:15pm
Davido's Daughter issa big Girl Now, The toddler just graduated from Kindergarten today, Alongside Tiwa Savage's son, Her mom Sophia Momodu shared the photos on her page, But Looks like the father Davido missed the Event, and No post from the event on any of his pages, Thats Unlike him tho...

Anyway see more photos below!

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:20pm
Congrats
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by ibkgab001: 1:28pm
Real Assurance
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by ViaGist: 1:32pm
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Maychang(f): 1:33pm
How e take concern you?

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Whogoblog: 1:33pm
cool
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by nabegibeg: 2:08pm
why cant this child grown up a normal child must everything about this child be in the news and the woman wey born am is doing it deliberately to remain news relevant

If you don't go to social media to post pictures that sparks interest media wont pry on your privacy

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by originally(m): 2:08pm
n
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 2:09pm
Baba no get time
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by bettyxx344: 2:09pm

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Chaleeee: 2:09pm
Since when did people begin to celebrate graduation from kindergarten?

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Bobby4090: 2:09pm
Absentee Father.
I guess he's busy romancing Chioma somewhere in the island.

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by baby124: 2:09pm
Congratulations. As irresponsible as Davido is, he is not irresponsible to his kids. So, there must be a reason why he did not attend.

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by blowjob: 2:09pm
TIME NOR DEY... grin
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by SlimBrawnie(f): 2:10pm
This is June na...Schools dont wait for July/August again?
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by martolux(m): 2:10pm
Mabinu Imade, Assurance ti take over!grin
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 2:10pm
What is graduate from kindergarten? Why she no wear gown?

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Funlag: 2:10pm
Chioma ti take over grin
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:10pm
grin grin grin na Chioma dey in vogue

He does not want to see Sophia
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 2:10pm
Congrats kiddo
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by shegzy0514: 2:11pm
Chaleeee:
Since when did people begin to celebrate graduation from kindergarten?
I wonder oo
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by chukwukahenry(m): 2:12pm
which kind calendar the school dey use?
graduation in June..... I don't understand
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Articul8(m): 2:12pm
Something is really wrong with the ppl coming witg this kin news. So kindergarten now don be University.
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by yeyerolling: 2:13pm
Blogger sha. Na all ur graduation ur papa attend ni. He dey america dey hustle for school fees

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Crocky23: 2:13pm
Ok
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 2:13pm
he cannot b here n dere wen he is not omnipresent

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by sassysure: 2:13pm
Bloggers and this family should shield this baby from the public.
Why are they always posting her pictures everywhere?
In the next 7 or 8 yrs,they will regret this. This will hunt them. These people never learn
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by chuksanambra: 2:13pm
Davido is busy eating ofe onugbu in Chioma's kitchen.

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by chuksanambra: 2:13pm
sassysure:
Bloggers and this family should shield this baby from the public.
Why are they always posting her pictures everywhere?
In the next 7 or 8 yrs,they will regret this. This will hunt them. These people never learn

Unfortunately, the dumb parents don't know any better. Both of them are crackheads.
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by Tunesplayng: 2:14pm
OK

Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by zealz4u(m): 2:15pm
So wat would happen when she graduates from university.
Re: Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) by mumihaja(f): 2:15pm
he is now a married man.... grin no time for baby mama drama #chioma #assurance

