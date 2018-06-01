Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Imade Adeleke Graduates From Kindergarten, Davido Absent (Photos) (5635 Views)

Anyway see more photos below!



Gossip From Ebiwali--

http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/davido-absent-as-his-daughter-imade.html Davido's Daughter issa big Girl Now, The toddler just graduated from Kindergarten today, Alongside Tiwa Savage's son, Her mom Sophia Momodu shared the photos on her page, But Looks like the father Davido missed the Event, and No post from the event on any of his pages, Thats Unlike him tho...Anyway see more photos below!Gossip From Ebiwali--

Congrats

Real Assurance

How e take concern you? 1 Like 1 Share

BloggersNG:

why cant this child grown up a normal child must everything about this child be in the news and the woman wey born am is doing it deliberately to remain news relevant



If you don't go to social media to post pictures that sparks interest media wont pry on your privacy

n

Baba no get time

Since when did people begin to celebrate graduation from kindergarten? 3 Likes

Absentee Father.

I guess he's busy romancing Chioma somewhere in the island. 4 Likes

Congratulations. As irresponsible as Davido is, he is not irresponsible to his kids. So, there must be a reason why he did not attend. 2 Likes

TIME NOR DEY...

This is June na...Schools dont wait for July/August again?

Mabinu Imade, Assurance ti take over!

What is graduate from kindergarten? Why she no wear gown? 1 Like

Chioma ti take over

na Chioma dey in vogue



He does not want to see Sophia

Congrats kiddo

Chaleeee:

Since when did people begin to celebrate graduation from kindergarten? I wonder oo I wonder oo

which kind calendar the school dey use?

graduation in June..... I don't understand

Something is really wrong with the ppl coming witg this kin news. So kindergarten now don be University.

Blogger sha. Na all ur graduation ur papa attend ni. He dey america dey hustle for school fees 1 Like

Ok

he cannot b here n dere wen he is not omnipresent 2 Likes 1 Share

Bloggers and this family should shield this baby from the public.

Why are they always posting her pictures everywhere?

In the next 7 or 8 yrs,they will regret this. This will hunt them. These people never learn

Davido is busy eating ofe onugbu in Chioma's kitchen. 1 Like

sassysure:

Bloggers and this family should shield this baby from the public.

Why are they always posting her pictures everywhere?

In the next 7 or 8 yrs,they will regret this. This will hunt them. These people never learn

Unfortunately, the dumb parents don't know any better. Both of them are crackheads. Unfortunately, the dumb parents don't know any better. Both of them are crackheads.

OK



So wat would happen when she graduates from university.