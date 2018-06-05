Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting (11711 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



Representatives and the Senate, the National Assembly on Tuesday listed conditions for peace between the legislature and the executive arms of government.



The lawmakers, arising from the over two hours closed

meeting, also threatened to invoke their constitutional

powers should the President fail to adhere to the

resolutions as they passed a vote of no confidence on

the Inspector General of police, Idris Ibrahim.



Here are the resolutions:







Senate President Bukola Saraki reports that at the joint

session, the National Assembly resolved as follows:





1. The Security Agencies must be given marching orders to contain all the sustained killings of Nigerians

and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians — as

this is the primary duty for any responsible government.



2. The systemic harassment by the executive of perceived political opponents — people with contrary

opinions in the legislature and the judiciary — by the

police and other security agencies must stop.



3. There must be strict adherence to the rule of law and protection for all citizens by the President and all his appointees.



4. The President must be held accountable for the

actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction, those that carry out any act, that will ridicule

or endanger the country and our democracy.



5. The government should show sincerity in the fight

against corruption by not being selective and also

prosecute current appointees that have cases pending

against them.



6. The sanctity of the National Assembly should be

protected and preserved by the federal government and

prosecute those who invaded the Senate to seize the

mace.



7. Democratic elections must be competitive and inclusive by removing the current reign of fear and

intimidation — particularly as we approach the

forthcoming 2019 elections.



8. The National Assembly will liaise with the

international community through the IPU, the APU,

ECOWAS Parliament, Pan-African Parliament, EU, US

Congress and the United Nations to secure our democracy. The National Assembly will also engage

with civil society organizations trade unions and NGOs

to further deepen and protect our democracy.



9. The President must take immediate steps to curtail

the growing level of poverty and unemployment in

Nigeria — especially now that we have an advantage

of high oil prices.



10. Both chambers of the National Assembly hereby

pass a vote of confidence on the Senate President, the

Speaker and the entire leadership of the National

Assembly.



11. We also hereby reaffirm our earlier resolution on

the vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of

Police, who does nothing but preside over innocent

Nigerians with an outright disregard for constitutional

authority of both the executive and the legislature.



12. The National Assembly will not hesitate to invoke

its constitutional powers if nothing is done to address

the above resolutions passed today.





https://www.tori.ng/news/98232/breaking-news-national-assembly-list-resolutions-a.html After marathon meeting between the House ofRepresentatives and the Senate, the National Assembly on Tuesday listed conditions for peace between the legislature and the executive arms of government.The lawmakers, arising from the over two hours closedmeeting, also threatened to invoke their constitutionalpowers should the President fail to adhere to theresolutions as they passed a vote of no confidence onthe Inspector General of police, Idris Ibrahim.Here are the resolutions:Senate President Bukola Saraki reports that at the jointsession, the National Assembly resolved as follows:1. The Security Agencies must be given marching orders to contain all the sustained killings of Nigeriansand protect the lives and properties of Nigerians — asthis is the primary duty for any responsible government.2. The systemic harassment by the executive of perceived political opponents — people with contraryopinions in the legislature and the judiciary — by thepolice and other security agencies must stop.3. There must be strict adherence to the rule of law and protection for all citizens by the President and all his appointees.4. The President must be held accountable for theactions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction, those that carry out any act, that will ridiculeor endanger the country and our democracy.5. The government should show sincerity in the fightagainst corruption by not being selective and alsoprosecute current appointees that have cases pendingagainst them.6. The sanctity of the National Assembly should beprotected and preserved by the federal government andprosecute those who invaded the Senate to seize themace.7. Democratic elections must be competitive and inclusive by removing the current reign of fear andintimidation — particularly as we approach theforthcoming 2019 elections.8. The National Assembly will liaise with theinternational community through the IPU, the APU,ECOWAS Parliament, Pan-African Parliament, EU, USCongress and the United Nations to secure our democracy. The National Assembly will also engagewith civil society organizations trade unions and NGOsto further deepen and protect our democracy.9. The President must take immediate steps to curtailthe growing level of poverty and unemployment inNigeria — especially now that we have an advantageof high oil prices.10. Both chambers of the National Assembly herebypass a vote of confidence on the Senate President, theSpeaker and the entire leadership of the NationalAssembly.11. We also hereby reaffirm our earlier resolution onthe vote of no confidence on the Inspector General ofPolice, who does nothing but preside over innocentNigerians with an outright disregard for constitutionalauthority of both the executive and the legislature.12. The National Assembly will not hesitate to invokeits constitutional powers if nothing is done to addressthe above resolutions passed today. 14 Likes 3 Shares

The problem with these National Assembly members is that they talk too much without acting. Reaching a consensus on what to do is not the issue. Can they act? No I don't think they can due to the fact that a lot of skeletons are in their cupboard's. All of them,no exemption. 34 Likes 2 Shares

No ultimatum given before impeachment proceedings? I am disappointed.



Impeach this terrorist before it is too late.



He will rig 2019 if he is allowed to conduct the election.



Impeach the terrorist now please!! 48 Likes 6 Shares



Nigeria is under the leadership of mentally myopic politicians.

Both Bubu and legislators are not ready to improve our nation rather remain in power. Hahahahahaha, Politicians and interest.Nigeria is under the leadership of mentally myopic politicians.Both Bubu and legislators are not ready to improve our nation rather remain in power. 12 Likes 1 Share

The only resolution we want to hear is the impeachment of Bubu 30 Likes 3 Shares

Useless Resolutions 11 Likes

13) DINO MELAYE trails must continue



14) SARAKI must response to robbery allegations



15) BUHARI must contest 2019 presidential election 38 Likes 1 Share

To cut a long story short, Buhari is a weak leader who has lost control of his government 13 Likes 2 Shares

13) DINO MELAYE trails must continue



14) SARAKI must response to robbery allegations



15) BUHARI must contest 2019 presidential election







16)You must have sense this month,Amen. 19 Likes 2 Shares

SpecialAdviser:

No ultimatum given before impeachment proceedings? I am disappointed.



Impeach this terrorist before it is too late.



He will rig 2019 if he is allowed to conduct the election.



Impeach the terrorist now please!!

Impeach who?. Buhari does not want as much as half of those Senators to contest or win if they do. All the meetings are bugged and half of the Senators are reporting to Aso Rock. Impeachment has a number of steps. They will not get past Step 1 and believe me, big man no fit suffer.



Can you imagine ajebota Saraki or Dino in Gashua prisons? The charge they will use is ready, the judges that will do it are all ready. When you are corrupt, you are the weakest politician alive Impeach who?. Buhari does not want as much as half of those Senators to contest or win if they do. All the meetings are bugged and half of the Senators are reporting to Aso Rock. Impeachment has a number of steps. They will not get past Step 1 and believe me, big man no fit suffer.Can you imagine ajebota Saraki or Dino in Gashua prisons? The charge they will use is ready, the judges that will do it are all ready. When you are corrupt, you are the weakest politician alive 35 Likes 1 Share

The only part of the resolutions I am interested in is this



12. The National Assembly will not hesitate to invoke

its constitutional powers if nothing is done to address

the above resolutions passed today. 12 Likes

Saraki writes IGP:

Dear IGP, the thugs you said I hired were actually used to rig election for Buhari in 2015. If in doubt, find below the total votes by Kwarans for Buhari & Jonathan. I'm sure you will be convinced after realizing that Buhari won Jonathan by wide margin in Kwara and that was made possible by those 'good boys' you now call 'robbers'.....prof Jega Iscariot is my witness, wallahi!

The 2015 presidential election results as verified by Jega:

Buhari - 302, 146

Jonathan - 132, 602

So, in actual sense, those boys robbed Jonathan for Buhari....so, hold Buhari responsible for any robbery in Offa....after all, we all saw him & Tinubu robbing CBN before the election and we still voted him to continue robbing the country...

Me: Chaiii...sense nor go kee Saraki for me...ooo.....IGP, over to you for further apprehensive transmission...I mean, transcription...sorry sir, cultivating transition of the transmission - 12 Likes 1 Share

SpecialAdviser:

No ultimatum given before impeachment proceedings? I am disappointed.



Impeach this terrorist before it is too late.



He will rig 2019 if he is allowed to conduct the election.



Impeach the terrorist now please!!

no joy no joy 1 Like

Joblessness 1 Like

yarimo:

13) DINO MELAYE trails must continue



14) SARAKI must response to robbery allegations



15) BUHARI must contest 2019 presidential election Wow, brother it's unfortunate you are not in touch with reality. This is the right time to prove our politicians wrong Buhari inclusive. The people in power are not fighting for us.

They believe if you are given a bag of rice and peanut you'll sing their praises and avoid questioning their recklessness.

I pity youths like you.

Yarimo please wake up, stop promoting evil. I worked with Buhari in CPC and i'm still an officer in this government, i can't shut my mouth calling evil by what it is.

Buhari's ideas and system of governance can't take Nigeria far in this digital age therefore Buhari shouldn't be mentioned for 2019. Wow, brother it's unfortunate you are not in touch with reality. This is the right time to prove our politicians wrong Buhari inclusive. The people in power are not fighting for us.They believe if you are given a bag of rice and peanut you'll sing their praises and avoid questioning their recklessness.I pity youths like you.Yarimo please wake up, stop promoting evil. I worked with Buhari in CPC and i'm still an officer in this government, i can't shut my mouth calling evil by what it is.Buhari's ideas and system of governance can't take Nigeria far in this digital age therefore Buhari shouldn't be mentioned for 2019. 4 Likes 2 Shares

You could be Making ₦20,000 Monthly Sharing a room in your apartment,office or store/shop on Co-Tenant no matter where you are in africa follow this Link to Make Money this Month of June: https://cotenant.com.ng Get Started Today!!! 1 Like

H

Arrogance and pride will make buhari loose 2019 election easily 5 Likes 1 Share

Useless Resolutions...



Buhari should take off his peace gloves and render these criminals in the National Assembly useless. 6 Likes 1 Share

Super story

Do you want to create a website or app for your business/organisation? Then check my signature No advanced payment required.

I hear

Drinking lots of water can help you mind your own business........you can spend lots of time urinating instead of gossiping 3 Likes

Lol



Thinking they will have something productive to say

All I read is the president this, the president that



What will the legislative arm of government be doing? Stealing money I guess. Like ekweremnadu just confirmed sen. akpabio, himself and others are thieves.



If not why will he be spending money to avoid arrest?



Some said it is only PDP members that are being prosecuted... Now he is even uprooting members of APC. For once in the history of this country people are now afraid of their actions.



They are just bringing the senseless killings by herdsmen and unemployment to appeal to our conscience after all their cronies are not being killed nor are they unemployed



I am sorry to say this but I may be voting Buhari this time around coz never did before , even though he has failed in most areas..... Its time people especially politicians reap fruit of their labour.



As a citizen I can survive for another 4 yrs as am surviving now without the government but the politicians (NASS) will feel the pain more



Pls don't quote me.... U can make ur own decision with ur pvc 11 Likes 1 Share

Good

The more you look, the less you see when it comes to Nigeria politics.

Anyway, time will tell.

Na so, toothless House of Assembly. I thought they were plotting to impeach the president.

Hmmmm

yarimo:





15) BUHARI must contest 2019 presidential election 6 Likes