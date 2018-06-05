₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by boman2014: 4:33pm
After marathon meeting between the House of
Representatives and the Senate, the National Assembly on Tuesday listed conditions for peace between the legislature and the executive arms of government.
The lawmakers, arising from the over two hours closed
meeting, also threatened to invoke their constitutional
powers should the President fail to adhere to the
resolutions as they passed a vote of no confidence on
the Inspector General of police, Idris Ibrahim.
Here are the resolutions:
Senate President Bukola Saraki reports that at the joint
session, the National Assembly resolved as follows:
1. The Security Agencies must be given marching orders to contain all the sustained killings of Nigerians
and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians — as
this is the primary duty for any responsible government.
2. The systemic harassment by the executive of perceived political opponents — people with contrary
opinions in the legislature and the judiciary — by the
police and other security agencies must stop.
3. There must be strict adherence to the rule of law and protection for all citizens by the President and all his appointees.
4. The President must be held accountable for the
actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction, those that carry out any act, that will ridicule
or endanger the country and our democracy.
5. The government should show sincerity in the fight
against corruption by not being selective and also
prosecute current appointees that have cases pending
against them.
6. The sanctity of the National Assembly should be
protected and preserved by the federal government and
prosecute those who invaded the Senate to seize the
mace.
7. Democratic elections must be competitive and inclusive by removing the current reign of fear and
intimidation — particularly as we approach the
forthcoming 2019 elections.
8. The National Assembly will liaise with the
international community through the IPU, the APU,
ECOWAS Parliament, Pan-African Parliament, EU, US
Congress and the United Nations to secure our democracy. The National Assembly will also engage
with civil society organizations trade unions and NGOs
to further deepen and protect our democracy.
9. The President must take immediate steps to curtail
the growing level of poverty and unemployment in
Nigeria — especially now that we have an advantage
of high oil prices.
10. Both chambers of the National Assembly hereby
pass a vote of confidence on the Senate President, the
Speaker and the entire leadership of the National
Assembly.
11. We also hereby reaffirm our earlier resolution on
the vote of no confidence on the Inspector General of
Police, who does nothing but preside over innocent
Nigerians with an outright disregard for constitutional
authority of both the executive and the legislature.
12. The National Assembly will not hesitate to invoke
its constitutional powers if nothing is done to address
the above resolutions passed today.
https://www.tori.ng/news/98232/breaking-news-national-assembly-list-resolutions-a.html
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:36pm
The problem with these National Assembly members is that they talk too much without acting. Reaching a consensus on what to do is not the issue. Can they act? No I don't think they can due to the fact that a lot of skeletons are in their cupboard's. All of them,no exemption.
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by SpecialAdviser(m): 4:38pm
No ultimatum given before impeachment proceedings? I am disappointed.
Impeach this terrorist before it is too late.
He will rig 2019 if he is allowed to conduct the election.
Impeach the terrorist now please!!
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by edwardACTIVIST: 4:42pm
Hahahahahaha, Politicians and interest.
Nigeria is under the leadership of mentally myopic politicians.
Both Bubu and legislators are not ready to improve our nation rather remain in power.
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by Call07034780891: 4:43pm
The only resolution we want to hear is the impeachment of Bubu
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by Sirjamo: 4:45pm
Useless Resolutions
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by yarimo(m): 4:47pm
13) DINO MELAYE trails must continue
14) SARAKI must response to robbery allegations
15) BUHARI must contest 2019 presidential election
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by nku5: 4:48pm
To cut a long story short, Buhari is a weak leader who has lost control of his government
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by fergie001(m): 4:50pm
13) DINO MELAYE trails must continue
14) SARAKI must response to robbery allegations
15) BUHARI must contest 2019 presidential election
16)You must have sense this month,Amen.
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by SternProphet: 4:51pm
SpecialAdviser:
Impeach who?. Buhari does not want as much as half of those Senators to contest or win if they do. All the meetings are bugged and half of the Senators are reporting to Aso Rock. Impeachment has a number of steps. They will not get past Step 1 and believe me, big man no fit suffer.
Can you imagine ajebota Saraki or Dino in Gashua prisons? The charge they will use is ready, the judges that will do it are all ready. When you are corrupt, you are the weakest politician alive
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by PaChukwudi44: 4:54pm
The only part of the resolutions I am interested in is this
12. The National Assembly will not hesitate to invoke
its constitutional powers if nothing is done to address
the above resolutions passed today.
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by White007(m): 4:55pm
Saraki writes IGP:
Dear IGP, the thugs you said I hired were actually used to rig election for Buhari in 2015. If in doubt, find below the total votes by Kwarans for Buhari & Jonathan. I'm sure you will be convinced after realizing that Buhari won Jonathan by wide margin in Kwara and that was made possible by those 'good boys' you now call 'robbers'.....prof Jega Iscariot is my witness, wallahi!
The 2015 presidential election results as verified by Jega:
Buhari - 302, 146
Jonathan - 132, 602
So, in actual sense, those boys robbed Jonathan for Buhari....so, hold Buhari responsible for any robbery in Offa....after all, we all saw him & Tinubu robbing CBN before the election and we still voted him to continue robbing the country...
Me: Chaiii...sense nor go kee Saraki for me...ooo.....IGP, over to you for further apprehensive transmission...I mean, transcription...sorry sir, cultivating transition of the transmission -
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by boman2014: 4:56pm
SpecialAdviser:
no joy
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by Hollman(m): 4:56pm
Joblessness
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by SamuelAnyawu(m): 4:57pm
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by edwardACTIVIST: 4:57pm
yarimo:Wow, brother it's unfortunate you are not in touch with reality. This is the right time to prove our politicians wrong Buhari inclusive. The people in power are not fighting for us.
They believe if you are given a bag of rice and peanut you'll sing their praises and avoid questioning their recklessness.
I pity youths like you.
Yarimo please wake up, stop promoting evil. I worked with Buhari in CPC and i'm still an officer in this government, i can't shut my mouth calling evil by what it is.
Buhari's ideas and system of governance can't take Nigeria far in this digital age therefore Buhari shouldn't be mentioned for 2019.
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by Asuokaa: 4:57pm
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by DaBillionnaire: 4:57pm
H
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by pauljumbo: 4:57pm
Arrogance and pride will make buhari loose 2019 election easily
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by CilicMarin: 4:58pm
Useless Resolutions...
Buhari should take off his peace gloves and render these criminals in the National Assembly useless.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by babyfaceafrica: 4:58pm
Super story
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by Nairalandmentor(m): 4:58pm
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by Obaiyski(m): 4:59pm
I hear
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by Sirpaul(m): 4:59pm
Drinking lots of water can help you mind your own business........you can spend lots of time urinating instead of gossiping
3 Likes
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by lustychima: 4:59pm
Lol
Thinking they will have something productive to say
All I read is the president this, the president that
What will the legislative arm of government be doing? Stealing money I guess. Like ekweremnadu just confirmed sen. akpabio, himself and others are thieves.
If not why will he be spending money to avoid arrest?
Some said it is only PDP members that are being prosecuted... Now he is even uprooting members of APC. For once in the history of this country people are now afraid of their actions.
They are just bringing the senseless killings by herdsmen and unemployment to appeal to our conscience after all their cronies are not being killed nor are they unemployed
I am sorry to say this but I may be voting Buhari this time around coz never did before , even though he has failed in most areas..... Its time people especially politicians reap fruit of their labour.
As a citizen I can survive for another 4 yrs as am surviving now without the government but the politicians (NASS) will feel the pain more
Pls don't quote me.... U can make ur own decision with ur pvc
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by RareDiamonds: 4:59pm
Good
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:00pm
The more you look, the less you see when it comes to Nigeria politics.
Anyway, time will tell.
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by stanisbaratheon: 5:00pm
Na so, toothless House of Assembly. I thought they were plotting to impeach the president.
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by SalamRushdie: 5:00pm
Hmmmm
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by DaBillionnaire: 5:00pm
yarimo:
|Re: National Assembly Lists Resolutions After Marathon Meeting by bestman09(m): 5:01pm
Good
