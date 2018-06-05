₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,460 members, 4,280,375 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 09:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates (15454 Views)
Ojukwu's Bunker To Be Converted Into Tourist Site / IPOB Should Be Converted To A Political Party - Kanu’s In-Law And IPOB Prophet / Ex Corper That Converted To Islam As Vowed If BUHARI Wins Renounces Islam (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by egbusi1(m): 5:28pm
Former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Prof. Chidi Odinkalu has revealed plans by the El'rufai headed Kaduna state govt to convert Kaduna south Chiefdoms to Emirates. Nigerians reacted on reception of the news.
See pictures.
1 Share
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by SalamRushdie: 5:29pm
Buhari and El Rufai and two of of worst human beings that have passed through Nigeria as citizens
106 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by madridguy(m): 5:32pm
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by fergie001(m): 5:33pm
Prof. Odinkalu does not scream for nothing.....
He came against the Ministry to amalgamate NGOs,people rallied and it failed...
Now,el-rufai is using this devious means to actualise what him and his paymasters always had in mind....
Now,can we all see how we helped prepare a pit for ourselves?
We must get ourselves out of it,hook or crook....because we are Nigerians,we must stand to fight.....Using whatever we have,the only problem is that majority have been carried away by the 30k breeze but we will triumph....
May God punish,eliminate,annihilate and cut off the blessings and offspring of those who say it shall never be well with us...
5 Likes
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by ikennaf1(m): 5:34pm
The only way Islam can be spread is by .............
Fill the gap. pathetic. if Igbos leave Nigeria, the Muslim - non Muslim ratio will become greatly imbalanced. Non Muslims will hear nwii
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by MadeInTokyo: 5:44pm
Hell Rufai is a worst ethno religious bigot than Buhari
He can never be President of Nigeria
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by yarimo(m): 5:54pm
SalamRushdie:re read what you just wrote if, it makes sense to you.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by SalamRushdie: 5:55pm
yarimo:
You read yours and tell me if it makes sense to you too
75 Likes
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by egbusi1(m): 6:00pm
Lalasticlala; the reactions
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by egbusi1(m): 6:04pm
More
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by SalamRushdie: 6:05pm
For those doubting Thomas's that don't believe that there is an islamization agenda going on
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by Viergeachar: 6:06pm
Na by force to be emir
Because I am sure an outsider cannot be foisted on them.
2 Likes
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by egbusi1(m): 6:08pm
Even more
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by egbusi1(m): 6:10pm
MadeInTokyo:
Thanks for the pictures, network just dey frustrate me anyhau.
4 Likes
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by engrsyer: 6:19pm
El-Rufai is trying to cause ethno-religious war that he himself can not handle in that state.
The earlier he retract himself and allow the fragile peace to reign the better for him and the people of Kaduna State.
Buhari warn your boy to desist from it.
10 Likes
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by Paperwhite(m): 6:24pm
The islamization agenda is on a full swing now;
-The unconstitutional concentration of most if not all of Nigerian military & paramilitary heads in the hands of staunch hausa-fulani oligarchy.
-Fulani have since stepped up their recurrent attacks on the middle belt & parts of the southern region of this hell of a country.
-Strong opposition to admission of female cadets into the NDA esp.the army wing mainly because most of them were christain southern girls being championed by highly placed northern emirs & leaders.
-Agitatation for a phase out or return of the Arabic insignia on the #100 naira note by MURIC.
- The controversy surrounding the controversial inclusion of Arabic Studies in the recently concluded Police recruitment test nationwide.
- And now this move by the Kaduna State govt.Pls is the governor using the Nigerian constitution or Sharia law to do this?
Guess VP Osinbajo & other christains in high places in this evil govt.can see the dangerous trend they've ignorantly waved aside in the time past as far as this satanic regime is concerned?
God will deliver us but Nigeria lets arise against this injustice otherwise we'll end up a victim.
22 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by ibotic(f): 6:27pm
El-Rufai is nothing but a hateful opportunist riding on the back of religion extremism in order to remain relevant....may he fail in his agenda.
5 Likes
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by AbuMaryam1(m): 6:32pm
Someone should help me out. What is Emir, and what is chief? And which is superior if there's any?
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by Beremx(f): 6:52pm
Helpless Southern Kaduna people, who will fight for them?
God save your people
8 Likes
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by ivandragon: 7:00pm
those able to read in between the lines will know that there is more to this than meets the eyes...
the pro-el-rufai/pmb hailers will say the title of 'emir' is a generic Arabic term which loosely means 'king' or 'leader' & is not necessarily religious oriented...
what they won't say is that the title of emir is actually a military term used by Muslims to address a 'general/commander' who has been put in charge of a specific territory...
the implication is that when the southern kadunas rise up against this anomaly, the security forces, which are firmly controlled by the radical Muslims, will be used to put them down & a 'sole administrator' of Muslim background be appointed...
that sole administrator will gradually transmute into an 'emir' over time with his children becoming inheritors of the 'emirates' in southern Kaduna...
not true? just ask them in Ilorin...
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by meccuno: 7:08pm
ivandragon:
7 Likes
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by zombieHUNTER: 7:10pm
madridguy:
Dead on arrival
Stop opening your teeth
9 Likes
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by SleakBuzzPR: 7:11pm
That midget called El Rufai has already mortgaged the little future they were managing in Kaduna...
3 Likes
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by emeijeh(m): 7:11pm
If only the "sheikdom thing" will make kaduna look like dubai in terms of development.
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by TheCabal: 7:12pm
Na IPOB feel the thing pass ?
1 Like
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by BabaIbo: 7:12pm
It won't work, evil people
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by Pavore9: 7:12pm
MURIC will keep quiet on this one.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by zombieHUNTER: 7:12pm
There is a secret plot to islamize the country
It is in full gear
Non Muslims should beware
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by kosoko00: 7:14pm
Nigeria's always like to follow follow without proper reasoning and lack total disregard of their history
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by ariesbull: 7:14pm
Kanu was right afterall
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by Blackfire(m): 7:15pm
By the time buhari and his cronies finish Nigeria...
Anyway buhari till 2023....
Why?.
This is my chance also to vote the complete change.
|Re: Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates by Liftedhands: 7:16pm
I wonder what the aim is.
Katsina Has Highest Rate Of Teenage Pregnancy — NPC / I Never Resigned - Imo Deputy Governor, Agbaso / Yoruba As Official Language Of Lagos House Of Assembly!
Viewing this topic: laurakay, madobs(m), illicit(m), ogmask, Elthugnificent(m), leonardosomto(m), recklesscrow, kudosamass(m), erotji, toye440, tunjijones(m), fellory, micholo123(m), horlamilekan23, kamilat03, khalids, obilli, divalizzy(f), folik121, Mintek, reesemachh(m), Frosti(m), afonomics(m), Ejiod(m), raskid, Blackfyre, Godsaves18(m), 2019elections, AtomElect, bafsonbaf, freedomchild, insecticide, akinlaso, Originakalokalo(m), passion247(f), olaolayink(m), wasmo(m), Madosky112(m), Acjohn, obongitiad(m), patwilly(m), Johnayoola(m), benalways(m), Azii, Patienceafaha, freetongue(m), digitalheadline(m), yaksnet(m), edababa007(m), Crieff(m), Dashuwar123, OLUWANISH0LA(m), BabaRamota1980, babankd, MrTeCO(m), Vesuvius(m), terzurum(m), jkiddin, PurestBoy(m), conradauph(m), seuneniola(m), eminex(m), Crescent101, darling4real1, pegger, Akeemj189(m), Ospina12(m) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15