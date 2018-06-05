Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kaduna South Chiefdoms To Be Converted To Emirates (15454 Views)

Former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Prof. Chidi Odinkalu has revealed plans by the El'rufai headed Kaduna state govt to convert Kaduna south Chiefdoms to Emirates. Nigerians reacted on reception of the news.



Buhari and El Rufai and two of of worst human beings that have passed through Nigeria as citizens 106 Likes 6 Shares

Prof. Odinkalu does not scream for nothing.....



He came against the Ministry to amalgamate NGOs,people rallied and it failed...

Now,el-rufai is using this devious means to actualise what him and his paymasters always had in mind....

Now,can we all see how we helped prepare a pit for ourselves?



We must get ourselves out of it,hook or crook....because we are Nigerians,we must stand to fight.....Using whatever we have,the only problem is that majority have been carried away by the 30k breeze but we will triumph....



May God punish,eliminate,annihilate and cut off the blessings and offspring of those who say it shall never be well with us... 5 Likes

The only way Islam can be spread is by .............



Fill the gap. pathetic. if Igbos leave Nigeria, the Muslim - non Muslim ratio will become greatly imbalanced. Non Muslims will hear nwii 45 Likes 3 Shares





Hell Rufai is a worst ethno religious bigot than Buhari



He can never be President of Nigeria 27 Likes 3 Shares

SalamRushdie:

Buhari and El Rufai and two of of worst human beings that have passed through Nigeria as citizens re read what you just wrote if, it makes sense to you. re read what you just wrote if, it makes sense to you. 5 Likes 2 Shares

yarimo:

re read what you just wrote if, it makes sense to you.

You read yours and tell me if it makes sense to you too You read yours and tell me if it makes sense to you too 75 Likes

For those doubting Thomas's that don't believe that there is an islamization agenda going on 34 Likes 2 Shares



Because I am sure an outsider cannot be foisted on them. Na by force to be emirBecause I am sure an outsider cannot be foisted on them. 2 Likes

Hell Rufai is a worst ethno religious bigot than Buhari



He can never be President of Nigeria

Thanks for the pictures, network just dey frustrate me anyhau. Thanks for the pictures, network just dey frustrate me anyhau. 4 Likes

El-Rufai is trying to cause ethno-religious war that he himself can not handle in that state.



The earlier he retract himself and allow the fragile peace to reign the better for him and the people of Kaduna State.



Buhari warn your boy to desist from it. 10 Likes

The islamization agenda is on a full swing now;

-The unconstitutional concentration of most if not all of Nigerian military & paramilitary heads in the hands of staunch hausa-fulani oligarchy.

-Fulani have since stepped up their recurrent attacks on the middle belt & parts of the southern region of this hell of a country.

-Strong opposition to admission of female cadets into the NDA esp.the army wing mainly because most of them were christain southern girls being championed by highly placed northern emirs & leaders.

-Agitatation for a phase out or return of the Arabic insignia on the #100 naira note by MURIC.

- The controversy surrounding the controversial inclusion of Arabic Studies in the recently concluded Police recruitment test nationwide.

- And now this move by the Kaduna State govt.Pls is the governor using the Nigerian constitution or Sharia law to do this?

Guess VP Osinbajo & other christains in high places in this evil govt.can see the dangerous trend they've ignorantly waved aside in the time past as far as this satanic regime is concerned?

God will deliver us but Nigeria lets arise against this injustice otherwise we'll end up a victim. 22 Likes 4 Shares

El-Rufai is nothing but a hateful opportunist riding on the back of religion extremism in order to remain relevant....may he fail in his agenda. 5 Likes

Someone should help me out. What is Emir, and what is chief? And which is superior if there's any?

Helpless Southern Kaduna people, who will fight for them?



God save your people 8 Likes

those able to read in between the lines will know that there is more to this than meets the eyes...





the pro-el-rufai/pmb hailers will say the title of 'emir' is a generic Arabic term which loosely means 'king' or 'leader' & is not necessarily religious oriented...





what they won't say is that the title of emir is actually a military term used by Muslims to address a 'general/commander' who has been put in charge of a specific territory...





the implication is that when the southern kadunas rise up against this anomaly, the security forces, which are firmly controlled by the radical Muslims, will be used to put them down & a 'sole administrator' of Muslim background be appointed...





that sole administrator will gradually transmute into an 'emir' over time with his children becoming inheritors of the 'emirates' in southern Kaduna...





not true? just ask them in Ilorin... 24 Likes 4 Shares

Dead on arrival

Stop opening your teeth Dead on arrivalStop opening your teeth 9 Likes

That midget called El Rufai has already mortgaged the little future they were managing in Kaduna... 3 Likes

If only the "sheikdom thing" will make kaduna look like dubai in terms of development. 1 Like

Na IPOB feel the thing pass ? 1 Like

It won't work, evil people

MURIC will keep quiet on this one. 10 Likes 2 Shares

There is a secret plot to islamize the country









It is in full gear





Non Muslims should beware 10 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria's always like to follow follow without proper reasoning and lack total disregard of their history

Kanu was right afterall 10 Likes 3 Shares

By the time buhari and his cronies finish Nigeria...





Anyway buhari till 2023....



Why?.



This is my chance also to vote the complete change.