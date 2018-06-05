₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by stane007: 5:51pm
Two female tenants from Cross River State, identified as Mercy and Rose who reportedly moved to Utese village in Ovia North East local government area three weeks ago after they told their landlord that they do farm work and also engaged in hair making, have reportedly disappeared with their landlord's two children.
The two kids whose names were given as Amada aged four and Christable aged two, were left in the custody of the tenants by their mother who went to the stream to wash her clothes. The distraught parents who made inquiries after the tenants disappeared, were told by residents of the village that they saw them stopping vehicles on the highway and they thought they were taking the children out as usual. When their room was broken into, it was discovered that they took their few belongings and vanished.
Mother of the missing children, Faith Osaruoname who spoke to newsmen in Benin said that she always leaves her children with the tenants whenever she is going out. However on this occasion, after she went to the stream with her eldest daughter and she came back, she was told that the tenants went out with the children.
She added that it dawned on her that the tenants have fled with her two daughters, after her husband returned.
“I thought the girls will soon return home with my children so I went to cook. After cooking, I wanted to go and get some water again when my husband came back.
“He asked me about the children and I told him they went out with the tenants. I later ran out to look for them but did find them. I have been calling the numbers of those girls and they were switched off.”
The Nation reported that the Father of the children, Omokpia Osaruoname, said he has reported the matter at the Okada Police Division.
Omokpia said he was surprised when his two daughters did not come out to welcome him home. He stated that he was further shocked when his wife told him she has not seen the children since when she returned from the stream.
His words, “I went to Benin by 8am. I left my wife and children at home with the tenants that have not spent up to three weeks. Their mother said she was going to the stream so she left the children with the tenants. My wife said she returned at about 5pmand did not see the children.
“I said at 7pm my children are still not back. My wife ran out and started looking for them. She later called that they said the tenants have ran away with my children.
“People said they saw them stopping taxi. We went to various police check points and the Okada Police Division.
“One is a hairdresser. They don’t have any shop. They begged me to give them a shop in my house and I told them to wait till the end of the year. Some boys in our area who are their boyfriends used to come and see them.
“They said their brother lives in the next village but I have not seen him before. I don’t have their photographs; I don’t know anything about them. They don’t have any property except for carpet, curtains and few clothes.”
https://lailasnews.com/tenants-vanish-with-landlords-children-in-edo/
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by EniHolar(f): 7:31pm
Am I the first to comment?
Well, I have no first comment...
Second comment... It's not the woman's fault, it can happen to anyone, even the most careful one.
I dedicate this space to my future husband and... you that is polishing me for him.
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by iAudio: 7:31pm
Who is even sure those girls are from where they claimed.
Everyday, new story. I wonder sh!thole is turning into these days.
A lesson to all of us.
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by Senselin: 7:32pm
SmH
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by SleakBuzzPR: 7:32pm
Edo people are always in the news for wrong reasons.
I once dated an Edo side chick who almost miraculously took the place of my main chick.
She entered me no be small.
Not until I hacked her whatsapp before I realised she was telling the world I'm her Uncle.
What I did to her can't be exposed on a public forum.
Awon waray jatijati
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by Tallesty1(m): 7:32pm
Tomorrow now when Karma closes their wombs they will start going from one church to another.
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by wj26584(m): 7:32pm
Wicked world......How wicked could some people be
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by fanwas(m): 7:33pm
Wicked world
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by chikasin4(m): 7:34pm
Nawahoo
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by ezesj(m): 7:35pm
Aren't u supposed 2 hav a legal documentation of ur tenant with detailed biodata, moreso who leaves his/her kids with tenants DAT have barely stayed up to a month...... Indeed, Common sense is not common
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by jazinogold(m): 7:35pm
so saddonic
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by slawomir: 7:35pm
I thought dey vanished like to stop being existing
and i just rushed down to read
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by donsheddy1(m): 7:36pm
Nonsense
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by fatymore(f): 7:36pm
Assuming it was Lagos, then I would have said
something else... Village people doesn't know much about estate managers or caretakers..
This should serve as a warning to landlords who doesn't employ the services of estate managers... We live in a wicked world..
God protection on them
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by perfectcrown(f): 7:36pm
How could u even entrust your kids with tenants?!
Haba der mama no do well o.
I pray they are found.
Its heart breaking
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by tomzypop: 7:37pm
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:37pm
All hands are on deck.
I hope the police are on top of the matter...
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by EniHolar(f): 7:38pm
Tallesty1:
Forget... No be every thing Karma dey do.
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by Thebrightest(m): 7:39pm
HA!
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by EniHolar(f): 7:40pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
They are all in Offa, causing TRANSMISSION.
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by okomile(f): 7:40pm
I pray that they will be found.
Little information about them will make it difficult for them to be traced.
But there's nothing God cannot do
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by missterious(f): 7:41pm
So people moved into your house 3 weeks ago and you trust your kids with them. Okayyyy
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by FDOzioma(m): 7:41pm
EniHolar:
EniHolar:
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:41pm
EniHolar:Lol. I wish them safe trip back...
Btw, what kinda polishing are you talking about?
Hmmmmm
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by Divay22(f): 7:43pm
I hope no harm comes to them and they are found Asap
It's gone so bad that we can't entrust our kids to neighbors, cause they can't be trusted anymore
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by Tallesty1(m): 7:44pm
EniHolar:Which animal do you think that a hunter who used elephant as a bait will catch?
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by unbitchable(m): 7:47pm
EniHolar:haahaahaa... dedicated to abelejayan polishing and shinning your Congo. what a wicked world, Lol.
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by EniHolar(f): 7:47pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Are there different types?
|Re: Tenants Vanish With Landlord’s Children In Edo by Stranac: 7:55pm
SleakBuzzPR:stop lying,lai mohammed reject him as role model
