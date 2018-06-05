₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,459 members, 4,280,373 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 09:04 PM

Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot (9006 Views)

Tboss Or Anto Lecky: Who Rocked The Egyptian Look Better? / Tboss Wows In Wedding Themed Photoshoot / Anto Lecky: Meet BBNaija 2018 Housemate, Biography & Profile (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by infonews3: 6:02pm
BBnaija 2018 star Antoinette Munirat Lecky looks stunning in these just released photo. The new turned celebrity who clicked in Tolu in the just concluded Big Brother Naija 2018 took to instagram to share these photos.

source; https://www.infonewsnigeria.com/discussion/763/bbnaija-star-antolecky-wows-in-new-photoshoot#latest

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by Houseofglam7(f): 7:30pm
Beautiful!!!!!

7 Likes

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:39pm
Happy wowing!

6 Likes

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by jerrybakermillz(m): 7:39pm
Hmmm....can she cook?

Cause a broda wanna come back home to eat good meal after chasing d mula all day

8 Likes

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by Coldfeets: 7:39pm
The wonderful works of Saclux paint.

12 Likes

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by Akosxxx(m): 7:39pm
Anto s really beautiful

6 Likes

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by SleakBuzzPR: 7:39pm
The way I wee fvck you ehn...

Your family will sue me for multiple entry.

16 Likes

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by GoodBoi1(m): 7:39pm
And this is news?

1 Like

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by H2Ossss(m): 7:40pm
quest to stay relevant

1 Like

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by FortifiedCity: 7:40pm
sad

Anto the only lady her hairline started in the middle of her head

2 Likes

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by FortifiedCity: 7:41pm
SleakBuzzPR:
The way I wee fvck you ehn...

Your family will sue me for multiple entry.
Didinrin Aridin

9 Likes

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by salbis(m): 7:41pm
Makeover is a bitch!

1 Like

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by adewale9050: 7:41pm
AFTER I LISTEN TO THIS YOUNG TALENTED GUY SONG ON OLAMIDE AND WIZKID KANA BEAT. I NOW SEE DAT NIGERIA GOT TALENT. DIS BOY KILLED THE bleeping BEAT. GO FOLLOW HIM AND SPREAD THE VIRUS ON INSTAGRAM. @WALECOBOY

1 Like

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by SleakBuzzPR: 7:41pm
FortifiedCity:
Didinrin Aridin

Olorikori Ewure Jatijati

6 Likes

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 7:41pm
*parks tricycle*
Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by lawrence35(m): 7:42pm
Fine girl... Her Americano side is too pronounced.


One of the surest way to make money online is through ecommerce... Learn how you can start today.

http://www.nairaland.com/4505379/what-dropshiping-how-make-huge

1 Like

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by ogaJona(m): 7:42pm
saclux paint, okacha mma

1 Like

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by last35(f): 7:42pm
make up meant for 1 month....
Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by seunshrek(m): 7:43pm
She’s cute
Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by pweshboi(m): 7:44pm
Photoshoot or Photoshopped

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by NwaChibuzor060: 7:44pm
SleakBuzzPR:
The way I wee fvck you ehn...

Your family will sue me for multiple entry.
People that make noise like you end up lasting less than 2min and instead of you to cover your face in shame, you beet yourself for a job well done.

1 Like

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by FortifiedCity: 7:46pm
SleakBuzzPR:


Olorikori Ewure Jatijati
grin

Aja dudu

Pomo kika

3 Likes

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by wj26584(m): 7:46pm
SleakBuzzPR:
The way I wee fvck you ehn...
Your family will sue me for multiple entry.
Igbo at work
Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by jaxxy(m): 7:47pm
That reminds me wats going on with #Loto?
Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by SleakBuzzPR: 7:47pm
FortifiedCity:
grin

Aja dudu

Pomo kika

Obukor oshi...

Aforfun gbemu

2 Likes

Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by PierreAbutu(m): 7:47pm
This Muslim girl, Brother Tolu was smooching in d house
Smh....and one MURIC Nitwit would be angry over hijab video angry
Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:48pm
grin
Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by Segunade10: 7:48pm
Wow! Davido To Perform With Cardi B, Nicki Minaj,Migos,Miguel At One Music Fest



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LNrefYwmz8
Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by SleakBuzzPR: 7:48pm
NwaChibuzor060:

People that make noise like you end up lasting less than 2min and instead of you to cover your face in shame, you beet yourself for a job well done.

Bring your sister na....or your gf.

They will limp back home.
Re: Anto Lecky Wows In New Photoshoot by wj26584(m): 7:49pm
osas3030:
believe and become rich or remain poor call or whatsapp the number below


Stop all this advert bro...........Go to betting section and do that

(0) (1) (Reply)

Forget About Oge Okoye's Camel Toe & Check Out This Kim Kadashians Camel Toe Pic / Iman Shumpert's Body Though / Baby Smoking Cigarrette Whose Photos Went Viral Clocks 9 - See How He Looks Now

Viewing this topic: Agentwatts(m), pinkybutter(f), Seadesh, Nathpray, Rollnd(m), lovesky1, divineRx(f), inception101(m), kayodedada1(m), Princesteve7248, saipn, Tayeni(m), chimexi42(m), Equalizer(m), ascendo(m), wildwalker(m), setomifunmi, jjclagosbanker, geloorrrrdd(m), omotoyin007, Mrssier, iphyodih(f), prewtyjulie(f), hAlexandro(m), Emekaudeme, Meenion, Topleague(f), Bossmd, Rapture07, ogbolu0147(m), LBlessing(f), frontlinePM, dansolution, teajays(m), obongitiad(m), Jacobx007, sauceEEP(m), KAYSANTOS, ksington, TheSuperNerd(m) and 75 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.