The said Usiomoifo Micheal was mercilessly brutalized by the Police because he demanded to know the rationale behind his unjust arrest and was subsequently taken to the Command alongside others.



The attention of the State Commissioner of Police was drawn to the brutalization meted on the man. According to Kola Edokpayi, the ComPol was not happy with the way the police brutalized the man.



He ordered for his immediate release and the man is presently receiving treatment in the hospital.



This country don kuku finish .







We never had it bad like this. 5 Likes

Naija police again no comment b4 they transmission my life 3 Likes







Only in Nigeria will a police mercilessly brutalized or kill a suspect just a suspect ooh. Only in Nigeria will a police mercilessly brutalized or kill a suspect just a suspect ooh. 6 Likes

we need anoda name for dis country 5 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmmmmmmm.no b small mata

Na wa,naija police matter don tire person

Chei Sorry...



But is the hospital in the last picture the building on the left or right? 5 Likes

Police is ur friend

Our police force is fukked..

Our system is fukked..



What is the job of NDLEA?

How can police be jack of all trade when they see innocent citizens but master of none when they see criminals..



I was in India for 6 months but I never saw a police man with gun while our own goes with AK47 intimidating people..

Mtcheèew 4 Likes

chisos chisos

NPF

Most corrupt institution in this poo hole country 5 Likes

Sad

Oga ooo

EEYAA. SORRY SIR. ACTUALLY NEXT TIME KEEP AWAY FROM THE poo.

[/b]Doctor's Driver..



Or Doctor...??



Please be specific



Nigerian Police tho

Smh, i dont even know what to say about them

They dont disappoint with their lawnessless [b] 2 Likes 1 Share





I will personally vote Buhari to pay back those who brought him in



Buhari till 2023



They picked Akanni up one morning

Beat him soft like clay

And stuffed him down the belly

Of a waiting jeep.



What business of mine is it

So long they don’t take the yam

From my savouring mouth?



They came one night

Booted the whole house awake

And dragged Danladi out,

Then off to a lengthy absence.



What business of mine is it

So long they don’t take the yam

From my savouring mouth?



Chinwe went to work one day

Only to find her job was gone:

No query, no warning, no probe -

Just one neat sack for a stainless record.



What business of mine is it

So long they don’t take the yam

From my savouring mouth?



And then one evening

As I sat down to eat my yam

A knock on the door froze my hungry hand.



The jeep was waiting on my bewildered lawn

Waiting, waiting in its usual silence. Hehehehe I just dey laugh. When we told them, they ignored us. They said it's non of their business. Now, it's happening to themI will personally vote Buhari to pay back those who brought him inBuhari till 2023 4 Likes 1 Share

This issue of police and SARS brutality is really getting too much. This will continue if we don't fight for our right but we are too scared in this country. Instead of picking our phones to record, I believe if 20-30 people comes out to demand what someone been brutalised did . Things might or will change. Let's support one another and fight for our right. It's getting too much. But the question is, who wants to take such initiative. 2 Likes 1 Share

But is the hospital in the last picture the building on the left or right? right na shrine. They treat spiritual attacks right na shrine. They treat spiritual attacks 2 Likes

what exactly cuz I'm tired of being tired because of tiredness what can be done to cleanse diz countrywhat exactlycuz I'm tired of being tired because of tiredness

Don't be fast to condemn police, try to hear from police too, he went to buy candle stick and suddenly he appeared at marijuana joint. Is Marijuana joint a provisional store where one can buy any other stuffs?

Nigerian police.

Nigerian police again

They can't flaunt their power on herdsmen and Boko Haram.

This is what they know how to do best. 1 Like

From the comments above , u can say that none of d people above bothered to read the news before rushing to judge and comment.

So this is what happens on nairaland. Is that why most commentators talk out of point?

the headline is badly misleading. The story is about the driver of a dr being beaten after being arrested around a marijuana joint. Nothing to do with the dr 1 Like