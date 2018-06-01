₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 7:16pm On Jun 05
Some Policemen from Edo State Command Headquarters raided a Marijuana joint at Ogbesasa Street, Off Sokponba Road and arrested some persons in connection with Marijuana. According to reports, one Usiomoifo Micheal, a driver of Dr. David Iyamu, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Christ Medical Center close to the joint and the Doctor's Cousin were innocently arrested where they went to buy candle sticks because of power outage.
The said Usiomoifo Micheal was mercilessly brutalized by the Police because he demanded to know the rationale behind his unjust arrest and was subsequently taken to the Command alongside others.
The attention of the State Commissioner of Police was drawn to the brutalization meted on the man. According to Kola Edokpayi, the ComPol was not happy with the way the police brutalized the man.
He ordered for his immediate release and the man is presently receiving treatment in the hospital.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/detained-victim-of-police-brutality-granted-bail-and-admitted-in-the-hospital.html
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by Metuh: 9:30pm On Jun 05
This country don kuku finish .
We never had it bad like this.
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:01pm On Jun 05
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by devigblegble: 10:02pm On Jun 05
Naija police again no comment b4 they transmission my life
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by Harrynight(m): 10:02pm On Jun 05
Only in Nigeria will a police mercilessly brutalized or kill a suspect just a suspect ooh.
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by Badmus20(m): 10:02pm On Jun 05
we need anoda name for dis country
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by ozo13(m): 10:02pm On Jun 05
Hmmmmmmmm.no b small mata
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by lamideee(f): 10:03pm On Jun 05
Na wa,naija police matter don tire person
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by cana882(m): 10:03pm On Jun 05
Chei Sorry...
But is the hospital in the last picture the building on the left or right?
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by asawanathegreat(m): 10:03pm On Jun 05
Police is ur friend
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by LastSurvivor11: 10:03pm On Jun 05
Our police force is fukked..
Our system is fukked..
What is the job of NDLEA?
How can police be jack of all trade when they see innocent citizens but master of none when they see criminals..
I was in India for 6 months but I never saw a police man with gun while our own goes with AK47 intimidating people..
Mtcheèew
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by olorunosebi(m): 10:04pm On Jun 05
chisos
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by bentlywills(m): 10:04pm On Jun 05
NPF
Most corrupt institution in this poo hole country
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by Kingdolo(m): 10:04pm On Jun 05
Sad
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by intrepidjay1(m): 10:04pm On Jun 05
Oga ooo
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by NabeelAbu: 10:05pm On Jun 05
EEYAA. SORRY SIR. ACTUALLY NEXT TIME KEEP AWAY FROM THE poo.
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by TIDDOLL(m): 10:05pm On Jun 05
[/b]Doctor's Driver..
Or Doctor...??
Please be specific
Nigerian Police tho
Smh, i dont even know what to say about them
They dont disappoint with their lawnessless [b]
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by Nofav0rs(m): 10:05pm On Jun 05
Hehehehe I just dey laugh. When we told them, they ignored us. They said it's non of their business. Now, it's happening to them
I will personally vote Buhari to pay back those who brought him in
Buhari till 2023
They picked Akanni up one morning
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by yoged(m): 10:05pm On Jun 05
This issue of police and SARS brutality is really getting too much. This will continue if we don't fight for our right but we are too scared in this country. Instead of picking our phones to record, I believe if 20-30 people comes out to demand what someone been brutalised did . Things might or will change. Let's support one another and fight for our right. It's getting too much. But the question is, who wants to take such initiative.
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by yeyerolling: 10:05pm On Jun 05
cana882:right na shrine. They treat spiritual attacks
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by dahunsi12(m): 10:06pm On Jun 05
Metuh:
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by TheLoser: 10:07pm On Jun 05
cana882:Either left or right bros it's still not........
But the police are wrong sha Dr. Or no Dr
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by OvieNeo(m): 10:07pm On Jun 05
what can be done to cleanse diz country what exactly cuz I'm tired of being tired because of tiredness
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by isahsalee: 10:08pm On Jun 05
Don't be fast to condemn police, try to hear from police too, he went to buy candle stick and suddenly he appeared at marijuana joint. Is Marijuana joint a provisional store where one can buy any other stuffs?
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by Bnbello(m): 10:08pm On Jun 05
Nigerian police.
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by Bnbello(m): 10:08pm On Jun 05
Nigerian police again
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by KardinalZik(m): 10:10pm On Jun 05
They can't flaunt their power on herdsmen and Boko Haram.
This is what they know how to do best.
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by Fukafuka: 10:10pm On Jun 05
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by sankky: 10:12pm On Jun 05
From the comments above , u can say that none of d people above bothered to read the news before rushing to judge and comment.
So this is what happens on nairaland. Is that why most commentators talk out of point?
the headline is badly misleading. The story is about the driver of a dr being beaten after being arrested around a marijuana joint. Nothing to do with the dr
|Re: Doctor Brutalized By Edo Police After Being Arrested Near Marijuana Joint. Photo by tegamarro(m): 10:12pm On Jun 05
If you no get person for this country Na sorry be ya name
