Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement
by kahal29: 8:34pm
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PARLIAMENTARY SUPPORT GROUP
PRESS STATEMENT
1- The Parliamentary Support Group of the Senate and House of Representatives is aware of the joint Executive session of the National Assembly held today and wish to state as follows:
2- That almost all the members and senators that spoke at the Executive session are of the PDP while members of the APC declined joining the discussion to avoid a rowdy confrontation as the entire session could easily pass for a PDP Executive session.
3- That it is commendable that the Speaker tactically refused to make any comment at the session even after the Senate President took time to explain the issues which are mostly personal
4- That it is disturbing and raised many questions of pre determined intentions that a known ally of the Senate President from Kwara State Hon Rasak Atunwa drafted what was adopted as the resolution and without voting against standard parliamentary practice.
5- That most of the issues raised concerning the fight against corruption, insecurity and the rule of law has been severally discussed in the Senate and the House and various resolutions passed.
6- That we commend the efforts of Mr President in the fight against corruption, tackling of the insecurity challenges and respect for rule of law and democratic institutions. Mr President is known for his non interference policy.
7- That every Senator or Member of House who has corruption or criminal allegation against him or her should clear his or her name without dragging the entire institution of the National Assembly into the matter
8- That the National Assembly should as well look in ward and address the issue of suffocating Senators and members with dissenting or contrary opinion through coercion or extra legal means
9- That the PDP should recall how it members in the 7th Assembly sat comfortably in the chamber and watched a sitting Speaker, Tambuwal locked out of the National Assembly and all his security personnels withdrawn while APC members had to scale the fence to gain entrance into NASS.
10- That we must exercise caution at this delicate period not to over heat the polity with statements that are capable of dividing the country, embarrassing us before the watching world and creating friction between the legislature, Executive and specifically Mr President.
11- We wish to reaffirm our support to Mr President as he works assiduously towards dealing with the challenges of our country.
Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin
For Parliamentary Support Group
Senate and House of Representatives
https://mobile.twitter.com/AbdulAbmJ/status/1004072397119647744
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by Mynd44: 8:36pm
Jibrin has found his voice.
This is why a Nigeria president can't be impeached.
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by Bossontop(m): 8:37pm
Sometimes i just sit down and wonder d type of politics goibg on in nigeria.......izit really politics or something else entirely because ayam not understanding again o...if care is not taken this present government will jus implode....government full of incompetent and self centered asshöles....mtcheeww
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by onside: 8:38pm
Nigerians should not be carried away with NASS latest session. Be that as it may, NASS cannot get 2/3 votes to impeached Buhari.
I am realistic and straight on material. Buhari is a Muslim and of Northern extraction. Northern Muslims are more united when it comes to power and politics.
If you Understand, you know.
And Buhari will still deal with anybody that stand his way. Again if you know, you understand
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by omogin(f): 8:38pm
Impeach the idiot and Fulani herdsmen sponsor immediately
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by OrestesDante(m): 8:39pm
☣ ☠
∆ These people are toothless bulldogs.
They can only bark but nothing can apun ∆
☣ ☠
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by pennywys: 8:39pm
I rush in
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:39pm
And one joker, who is seeking online relevance from irrelevant riff-raffs of a faceless forum was busy spewing trash on the other thread.
I am ashamed of the level of reasoning on this forum and Nigeria at large.
Any Legislator who has a case to answer should go and clear his or her name, and stop dragging the Legislative into their battle.
My ideology, with that of the President does not tally, but most of you who insult him do that out of bitterness and foolishness.
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by paulchineduN(m): 8:39pm
Oh my God!!! How did we arrive here? I sleep and wake up every morning pondering what made us up as a country. A particular section of a supposed country always want to lord it over the rest of the country even when they can't boast of human or mineral resources. Mark my words; Nigeria will never make any headway so long we are still forcefully 'yoked' with these people from the North. Hon. Abdulmumin Jubrin my foot.
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by itiswellandwell: 8:39pm
Hmmm
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by inoki247: 8:39pm
d way i c tinz. Buhari is not fighting any corruption is just a game. d reason pipul are thinking iz exposing pipul iz dey realize dt tru out dere 4years dey haven't done anything all dey just av to du is start fighting anyone dey suspect az a stealing issue nd iz not on dere board just to win anoda 4yrs... i just pray e clear for pipul eye very soon dat iz not fighting any corruption for uz is fighting it to win d next election so dey can com out nd say dey exposed d big wings.. i know we ar going to chop d suffer for anoda 4yrs cos pipul av bin blinded with dat game. cos if iz not a game how come we dont av anything to show for d corruption fight so far..
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by Trapnews: 8:39pm
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by Kingcesar: 8:39pm
Like play like play this guys will break nigeria presidental impeachment record with bahuri. Saraki always finds his way in Nigerian politics, eg the way he became the senate president alone with tell you the man is very intelligent (If you have seen house of cards, Saraki is mr underwood of that series)
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by tempest69: 8:39pm
Ajekuiya iya ni won oje. Nass are doing a final with Nigerians. We would so chew their ass. Since there's vote of no confidence on IGP,he should help us withdraw their security details. Na public beating go follow.
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by Caseless: 8:40pm
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by dafemnet: 8:40pm
I'm enjoying this soap opera
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by besticality: 8:40pm
Let the fight begins
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by dyn1800: 8:40pm
They need to be cautious about there impeachment move
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by NORSIYK(m): 8:40pm
They should impeach this mass murderer and nepotist champion as fast as possible
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:41pm
Matters arising
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by pejuakinab: 8:41pm
Idotic honorable
I mean a deranged honorable signed that write up
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by MartinCorridon: 8:41pm
Mynd44:
If only PMB backs his supporters like Jibrin, Ndume at al., the likes of Saraki won't bully him so much.
But in trying to form Mr Neutral, he throws his supporters under the bus when the heat is on.
I want APC to witch-hunt PDP as they are claiming. In future when PDP seizes power, they too would have the chance.
Gradual persecution of looters would be welcome
YES, a Nigerian President can't be impeached. GEJ was the weakest of all and even then the Senators wouldn't dare.
PMB, was at a nadir when bedridden in London and even then they couldn't take him out
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by ekestic1976: 8:41pm
Who shall succeed President muhammadu Buhari if the vultures in the National Assembly "impeach" him, Saraki?
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by brixton: 8:41pm
This is why Nigeria can not move fwd! Sycophancy abounds in all corners of the country, we need more men of honor with patriotic spirit in all instead.
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by babyfaceafrica: 8:41pm
You can never impeach a Nigerian president
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by nnachukz(m): 8:41pm
Seems things like this was the bargain for the recent Judgement this man got.
Sing on Jibrin.
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by pode(m): 8:41pm
Nonsensical
I don't think I understand this country anymore
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by DeOTR: 8:42pm
I've lost hope in this entity called Nigeria.
If you very well, why the executive is probing the legislative arm of government, you'll see self-interest written all over it.
Buhari is only trying to secure his 2019 ambition, while dissenting voices in the national assembly are also doing the same. No people's interests at all.
Like I once said, Buhari is the last president, and that's a good thing.
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by Kayus4real: 8:42pm
Ordinary Magu you can't impeache, Hamid Ali you can't impeach, IGP you can't impeach, then you want try the Lion King PMB?
The man you are threatening to impeach is unperturbed. He has all the powers to shut down the national assembly and ask all of you to go home and do. Monkey punishment. This is the third impeachment threat and no movement.
You are all cowards for daring to say it without moving it. No condition will be met and you are all wailing and wasting your your time.
SAI BUHARI for life.
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by ebami007(m): 8:43pm
Mynd44:you know this
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by GavelSlam: 8:43pm
Saraki who has been fingered as a sponsor of armed robbers cannot even try it.
Re: Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement by lustychima: 8:43pm
Lol
Some people who can't differentiate their left from their right was busy jumping here and there with the news of purported impeachment
I just pity for your lot,
NASS is just a house of rogues and will reap their reward in due course no matter d victim and sympathy card they are playing
Buhari has failed I agree, but don't have any personal interference with the senate. Reason he allowed the senate and house of rep choose their leader without interference.
Not the impunity days of PDP, when 16 is greater than 20 and speaker of the house being hunted like a grass cutter
Buhari is a tribal bigot, but his integrity is far above that of NASS
Nigeria Senate Reads Riot Act To Mali Coup Plotters. Considers Military Action. / The Yorubas Today - A Nation Within Nigerian
