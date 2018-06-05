Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Impeachment Threat: NASS Parliamentary Support Group Issues A Counter Statement (6284 Views)

PRESS STATEMENT



1- The Parliamentary Support Group of the Senate and House of Representatives is aware of the joint Executive session of the National Assembly held today and wish to state as follows:



2- That almost all the members and senators that spoke at the Executive session are of the PDP while members of the APC declined joining the discussion to avoid a rowdy confrontation as the entire session could easily pass for a PDP Executive session.



3- That it is commendable that the Speaker tactically refused to make any comment at the session even after the Senate President took time to explain the issues which are mostly personal



4- That it is disturbing and raised many questions of pre determined intentions that a known ally of the Senate President from Kwara State Hon Rasak Atunwa drafted what was adopted as the resolution and without voting against standard parliamentary practice.



5- That most of the issues raised concerning the fight against corruption, insecurity and the rule of law has been severally discussed in the Senate and the House and various resolutions passed.



6- That we commend the efforts of Mr President in the fight against corruption, tackling of the insecurity challenges and respect for rule of law and democratic institutions. Mr President is known for his non interference policy.



7- That every Senator or Member of House who has corruption or criminal allegation against him or her should clear his or her name without dragging the entire institution of the National Assembly into the matter



8- That the National Assembly should as well look in ward and address the issue of suffocating Senators and members with dissenting or contrary opinion through coercion or extra legal means



9- That the PDP should recall how it members in the 7th Assembly sat comfortably in the chamber and watched a sitting Speaker, Tambuwal locked out of the National Assembly and all his security personnels withdrawn while APC members had to scale the fence to gain entrance into NASS.



10- That we must exercise caution at this delicate period not to over heat the polity with statements that are capable of dividing the country, embarrassing us before the watching world and creating friction between the legislature, Executive and specifically Mr President.



11- We wish to reaffirm our support to Mr President as he works assiduously towards dealing with the challenges of our country.



Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin



For Parliamentary Support Group



Senate and House of Representatives



Jibrin has found his voice.



This is why a Nigeria president can't be impeached. 19 Likes 3 Shares



Sometimes i just sit down and wonder d type of politics goibg on in nigeria.......izit really politics or something else entirely because ayam not understanding again o...if care is not taken this present government will jus implode....government full of incompetent and self centered asshöles....mtcheeww Sometimes i just sit down and wonder d type of politics goibg on in nigeria.......izit really politics or something else entirely because ayam not understanding again o...if care is not taken this present government will jus implode....government full of incompetent and self centered asshöles....mtcheeww 5 Likes

Nigerians should not be carried away with NASS latest session. Be that as it may, NASS cannot get 2/3 votes to impeached Buhari.



I am realistic and straight on material. Buhari is a Muslim and of Northern extraction. Northern Muslims are more united when it comes to power and politics.



If you Understand, you know.



And Buhari will still deal with anybody that stand his way. Again if you know, you understand 7 Likes 2 Shares

Impeach the idiot and Fulani herdsmen sponsor immediately 10 Likes 2 Shares







∆ These people are toothless bulldogs.



They can only bark but nothing can apun ∆





I rush in 1 Like



And one joker, who is seeking online relevance from irrelevant riff-raffs of a faceless forum was busy spewing trash on the other thread.



I am ashamed of the level of reasoning on this forum and Nigeria at large.



Any Legislator who has a case to answer should go and clear his or her name, and stop dragging the Legislative into their battle.



My ideology, with that of the President does not tally, but most of you who insult him do that out of bitterness and foolishness. And one joker, who is seeking online relevance from irrelevant riff-raffs of a faceless forum was busy spewing trash on the other thread.I am ashamed of the level of reasoning on this forum and Nigeria at large.Any Legislator who has a case to answer should go and clear his or her name, and stop dragging the Legislative into their battle.My ideology, with that of the President does not tally, but most of you who insult him do that out of bitterness and foolishness. 6 Likes 1 Share

Oh my God!!! How did we arrive here? I sleep and wake up every morning pondering what made us up as a country. A particular section of a supposed country always want to lord it over the rest of the country even when they can't boast of human or mineral resources. Mark my words; Nigeria will never make any headway so long we are still forcefully 'yoked' with these people from the North. Hon. Abdulmumin Jubrin my foot.

d way i c tinz. Buhari is not fighting any corruption is just a game. d reason pipul are thinking iz exposing pipul iz dey realize dt tru out dere 4years dey haven't done anything all dey just av to du is start fighting anyone dey suspect az a stealing issue nd iz not on dere board just to win anoda 4yrs... i just pray e clear for pipul eye very soon dat iz not fighting any corruption for uz is fighting it to win d next election so dey can com out nd say dey exposed d big wings.. i know we ar going to chop d suffer for anoda 4yrs cos pipul av bin blinded with dat game. cos if iz not a game how come we dont av anything to show for d corruption fight so far..

(If you have seen house of cards, Saraki is mr underwood of that series) Like play like play this guys will break nigeria presidental impeachment record with bahuri. Saraki always finds his way in Nigerian politics, eg the way he became the senate president alone with tell you the man is very intelligent(If you have seen house of cards, Saraki is mr underwood of that series) 1 Like

Ajekuiya iya ni won oje. Nass are doing a final with Nigerians. We would so chew their ass. Since there's vote of no confidence on IGP,he should help us withdraw their security details. Na public beating go follow. 4 Likes 1 Share

They need to be cautious about there impeachment move 1 Like

They should impeach this mass murderer and nepotist champion as fast as possible 1 Like

I mean a deranged honorable signed that write up

Mynd44:

Jibrin has found his voice.



This is why a Nigeria president can't be impeached.

If only PMB backs his supporters like Jibrin, Ndume at al., the likes of Saraki won't bully him so much.



But in trying to form Mr Neutral, he throws his supporters under the bus when the heat is on.



I want APC to witch-hunt PDP as they are claiming. In future when PDP seizes power, they too would have the chance.



Gradual persecution of looters would be welcome



YES, a Nigerian President can't be impeached. GEJ was the weakest of all and even then the Senators wouldn't dare.



PMB, was at a nadir when bedridden in London and even then they couldn't take him out 3 Likes

Who shall succeed President muhammadu Buhari if the vultures in the National Assembly "impeach" him, Saraki? 1 Like

This is why Nigeria can not move fwd! Sycophancy abounds in all corners of the country, we need more men of honor with patriotic spirit in all instead. 1 Like

You can never impeach a Nigerian president 2 Likes

Seems things like this was the bargain for the recent Judgement this man got.

Sing on Jibrin. 2 Likes

I don't think I understand this country anymore

I've lost hope in this entity called Nigeria.

If you very well, why the executive is probing the legislative arm of government, you'll see self-interest written all over it.

Buhari is only trying to secure his 2019 ambition, while dissenting voices in the national assembly are also doing the same. No people's interests at all.

Like I once said, Buhari is the last president, and that's a good thing.

Ordinary Magu you can't impeache, Hamid Ali you can't impeach, IGP you can't impeach, then you want try the Lion King PMB?

The man you are threatening to impeach is unperturbed. He has all the powers to shut down the national assembly and ask all of you to go home and do. Monkey punishment. This is the third impeachment threat and no movement.

You are all cowards for daring to say it without moving it. No condition will be met and you are all wailing and wasting your your time.

SAI BUHARI for life. 4 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:

Jibrin has found his voice.

This is why a Nigeria president can't be impeached. you know this you know this

Saraki who has been fingered as a sponsor of armed robbers cannot even try it. 3 Likes