Mansur Dan Ali also said there was to reduce tension in Benue and Taraba States by suspending the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law while also negotiating safe routes for the herders.



The minister who made the recommendations at the Security Council meeting held at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday disclosed that the special security outfit will be similar to Operation Safe Haven in Jos.

The minister also disclosed that in continuation of military operations to clear Boko Haram insurgents from the Lake Chad Basin area, the Multinational Joint Task Force has rescued 296 hostages from the terrorists hideouts in Lake Chad fringes.



A statement by Colonel Tukur Gusau, Spokesman of the Defence Minister entitled ‘Minister of Defence Intervention at the Security Council Meeting held at the state House, Abuja on 5th June 2018’ said, “The minister drew the attention of the council to the incessant killings and kidnappings by armed bandits and criminal activities across the North West which is becoming alarming and worrisome



“He mentioned the Abuja-Kaduna expressway as a source of concern as there were still recorded incidences of kidnappings within the period under review.



“He also stated that the upsurge in incidents of security concern in Zamfara state is quite disturbing and calls for more robust approach to tackling the threat.

“The situation is characterized with killings and kidnappings by armed bandits and criminal elements predominantly in Anka, Maru, Kaura Namoda and Talata Mafara LGAs of the state.



“In the North Central, the incidents of herdsmen-farmers clashes in Benue and Taraba states have reduced considerably. Several arrests have been made in connection with the killings and destruction of properties by own troops in conjunction with other security agencies.



“While in the North East, the Boko Haram terrorist’s activities have been contained as there is significant improvement in security situation in the zone.



“The Nigerian Army has launched ‘Operation Last Hold’ to flush out the insurgents from their hideouts in the Lake Child Basin and free the communities to enable IDPs to return to their homes. The operation is to last till end of August 20, 2018.



“Similarly, the MNJTF is currently engaged in Operation to dislodge Boko Haram terrorists in the fringes between Niger Republic and Nigeria. The Task Force has so far dislodged the insurgents from Arege, Kangarwa, Metele and few other Islands on the Lake Chad.



“So far, 296 persons have been rescued and are undergoing profiling. The number is envisaged to increase as troops intensify clearance operations.

“In the South-South and South West, the situation of illegal oil bunkering, militancy, pipeline vandalism is on a decline in Niger delta following the effort of the federal government to engage stakeholders in dialogue.

“Similarly, Operation Awatse has continued to dislodge militants and pipeline vandals from Arepo and other areas in Lagos and Ogun states.



“The council was also informed by the minister that the United States conveyed to the government of Nigeria information about the implementation of countering America’s Adversaries through sanctions Acts Section 231.



“It is pertinent to state that the award of contract for the procurement of the Mi-35 helicopters was completed before the act was signed into law in August 2017.

“In conclusion, the minister suggested to the council the need for Defence Headquarters to launch a Joint Task Force operation similar to Operation Safe Haven in Jos to cover Zamfara and Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna state with headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara state.



“The need to employ other channels with the affected states to reduce tension by suspending the implementation of the anti-open grazing law while also negotiating safe routes for the herders.

“The urgent need for the Nigerian Police and DSS to prosecute all the suspects arrested in the states.

“The need to hasten the establishment of a National Commission on the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria.



“The need to engage diplomatic channels to ensure US sanctions does not affect Nigeria.”



We now know where the problem lies. Borno state government is busy demolishing hotels/ bet9ja shops allover the state and no one is complaining, Kano state government is running a parallel constitution yet no one bats an eyelid, now Benue sets up a law to protect her citizens and FG is hellbent on arm twisting them. From alleged move to convert Chiefdoms in southern kaduna to Emirates down to establishment of Cattle route/suspension of grazing law(for libyans)in Benue, all I can say is Benue and middle beltans, una good morning. MUMURIC will not see this anomaly.

This call may encourage those who do not like a law legitimately set up to resort to violence to arm twist the government into rescinding it.



The simple solution is to let those aggrieved challenge it in law courts or through lobbying their compatriots.



Government should not be seen as being awed. My 2 cents. 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is killing innocent people in benue state with his terrorists brothers..





No going back on anti open grazing law. 13 Likes 1 Share

If the Minister and the President cannot fulfill their number one constitutional duty (Protecting lives and properties) they should resign.



The people of Benue can decide if they want people roaming with animals or not. 18 Likes 2 Shares

This government has failed terribly.!



Can you imagine a defence minister trying to repel a proper constitutional act by the representatives of the people?



We warned you Nigerrians! Now see where your hate for Jonathan has taken you. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Nonsense!



Benue and Taraba people must not capitulate!!



To hell with herdsmen!!! 11 Likes 1 Share

Devilish Fulani's, they have made Nigeria a real shiithole to behold. Terrorist's in the helms of affairs in Nigeria. 14 Likes 3 Shares

The wicked despicable govt keeps implicating itself all the time , just yesterday they accused the Benue Livestock guards of being behind the killings and even mischieviously charged some of them the court and now they are claiming the it's the anti grazing law that is causing the tension ...My question for the blind minister of defense is " the chicken and the egg ,who came first? Likewise the The herdsmen killing and the anti grazing law , which came first? Was it not the the uncontrollable herdsmen killings that necessitated the anti grazing bill in the first place ? .. well by now every reasonable person should know those backing the killer herdsmen .. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Campusity:

This call may encourage those who do not like a law legitimately set up to resort to violence to arm twist the government into rescinding it.



The simple solution is to let those aggrieved challenge it in law courts or through lobbying their compatriots.



Government should not be seen as being awed. My 2 cents.

There is nothing to challengevin any court ....was it not the uncontrollable killings the necessitated the law in the first place ? If the Fulanis dont want anti grazing law then they should stop killing their benevolent host and stop trying to take their land There is nothing to challengevin any court ....was it not the uncontrollable killings the necessitated the law in the first place ? If the Fulanis dont want anti grazing law then they should stop killing their benevolent host and stop trying to take their land 6 Likes

The laws made by Borno state to preserve Islam and promote Sharia is made to stand....







But the law made by Benue state to protect her citizens should be shelved aside to allow the Fulani herdsmen access to all parts of the country





God punish Devil 17 Likes 1 Share

God punish all terrorists and their supporters





God punish APC



God punish Buhari and marauding Fulani herdsmen 8 Likes 1 Share

They are simply fueling the anger of people (that are not even from the affected regions) to double their resolve to kick the administration out, come 2019 6 Likes 1 Share

When T.Y Danjuma said the army was conniving (taking sides) with the killers killing (and raping) innocent people,

they said it was a lie.



Now what further investigation does the world need, to know that this is true.



People brazingly violate the country's laws (by killing people) and instead of bringing them to book,



you suggest that new laws that should keep them from killing should be suspended.



How can we even begin to accommodate the insult on all Nigerians, even those who do not live in herdsmen affected areas? 19 Likes 1 Share

Well, before the law was created, it went through a thorough law-making process within Benue state, effected by the members of the house of assembly of that state.



For a law to be changed, the process for changing and/or modifying a law will have to be followed (if the people of the state see the need to).



So do these people feel that we are living in the Federal Kingdom of Nigeria as opposed to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where laws can appear and disappear (or get suspended) on the irresponsible whims of people whose whims should not matter in the first place? 5 Likes 1 Share

So the killing of Christians by Fulani muslim terrorists is just to blackmail them for passing anti grazing bill ?



Buhari is a heartless terrorist. 9 Likes 1 Share

The Defence Minister has no power to do this.



This is a law passed by State Assemblies and they are well in their right to do so



The Anti-Grazing law is only an extension of protection of the lives and properties of Nigerians guaranteed by the Nigeria constitution



If the Defence Minister want to challenge this section of the constitution he should sponsor a bill to NASS and ask for the law guaranteeing the security of Nigerians to be repealed! 6 Likes 1 Share

Ladies and gentlemen

This is the consequence of one single point of view in the National Security Council. The views of trespassing Fulani herdsmen/Libyans has become the number 1 priority of Nigeria’s security chiefs. This is why we warned when Buhari was appointing only his kinsmen to top security offices. 7 Likes 1 Share

...and those that attended the security meeting at Aso rock are;



1. Muhammad Buhari

2. Mansur Dan Ali

3. Ibrahim Idris

4. Muhammad Babagana Monguno

5. Ahmed Abubakar

6. Lawal Daura



..their recommendation; suspend a legally enacted law to appease the Fulani herdsmen.....In order words, the above mentioned m.orons have inadvertently implied that they are incompetent for they cannot protect citizens they swore to protect, rather the law has to be bent to comply with the wishes of the murderers!



Nigeria is indeed a weird country, how else can one explain the fact that the 6 characters mentioned above are products of quota system, yet they are our very best (according to Buhari) that sit in a security meeting to superintend over our security affairs??



ONE NIJIRIYA I HAIL 11 Likes 2 Shares

Miyeti Allah killers called for suspension of Benue's anti open grazing law or blood will flow, now defense minister is saying the same thing? Is this govt now the spokesmen of killer herdsmen that killed thousands of lives in the last 3 months alone in Benue? This country is in very DEEP trouble with this govt in power!!!! 5 Likes 1 Share

JohnyBleck:

Miyeti Allah killers called for suspension of Benue's anti open grazing law or blood will flow, now defense minister is saying the same thing? Is this govt now the spokesmen of killer herdsmen that killed thousands of lives in the last 3 months alone in Benue? This country is in very DEEP trouble with this govt in power!!!!

It is now clear there was/is an agenda......the killings are being used as blackmail to stop the anti grazing laws!



Like I said in another thread, "if you call yourself a Buharist, kindly do us a favor and hide your face in a Boko Haram pit latrine" It is now clear there was/is an agenda......the killings are being used as blackmail to stop the anti grazing laws!Like I said in another thread, "if you call yourself a Buharist, kindly do us a favor and hide your face in a Boko Haram pit latrine" 5 Likes 1 Share

DrGoodman:

This government has failed terribly.!



Can you imagine a defence minister trying to repel a proper constitutional act by the representatives of the people?



We warned you Nigerrians! Now see where your hate for Jonathan has taken you. Is really Terrible Is really Terrible

It is now clear there was/is an agenda......the killings are being used as blackmail to stop the anti grazing laws!



Like I said in another thread, "if you call yourself a Buharist, kindly do us a favor and hide your face in a Boko Haram pit latrine" Plateau state has no anti open grazing law yet fulani herdsmen are killing there on a daily bases. This govt is the worst govt I have ever seen! Plateau state has no anti open grazing law yet fulani herdsmen are killing there on a daily bases. This govt is the worst govt I have ever seen! 4 Likes 1 Share

The president is appeasing and rewarding his Fulani terrorist brothers and non of them is standing trial for all the atrocities committed nationwide. 2 Likes 1 Share

They should first suspend Sharia law....



Enough is Enough 4 Likes 1 Share

CyynthiaKiss:

So the killing of Christians by Fulani muslim terrorists is just to blackmail them for passing anti grazing bill ?



Buhari is a heartless terrorist.

it can't be since it was the killings that even gave rise to the anti grazing bill in the first place .. it can't be since it was the killings that even gave rise to the anti grazing bill in the first place .. 1 Like

it can't be since it was the killings that even gave rise to the anti grazing bill in the first place ..

clearly the quota system lead Federal Government has no solution to the herdsmen crisis........removing the solution now becomes the solution



lalasticlala, ishilove,mynd44 clearly the quota system lead Federal Government has no solution to the herdsmen crisis........removing the solution now becomes the solutionlalasticlala, ishilove,mynd44 2 Likes

These guys are mafians and vampires. 3 Likes 1 Share

That what you see in banana republic, of contraption called Nigeria is one, how can fg change over turn a law made by state to solve their immediate problem.



Free Biafra

All hail Biafra 1 Like 1 Share



HAVE IT AT THE BACK OF YOUR MIND THAT THOSE CALLING FOR THE SUSPENSION OF GRAZING LAWS PROPERLY INSTITUTED BY SOME STATES GOVT ARE THE SPONSORS OF THE GENOCIDE CURRENTLY GOING ON IN MIDDLE BELT!

I said it several times and I will say it again, VICTIMS OF FULANI HERDSMEN ATTACK MUST ORGANIZE THEMSELVES AND DRAG BUHARI TO ICC IN 2019. HE MUST PAY FOR THE LIVES LOST TO HIS TERRORIST BROTHERS!



Take a moment and Reflect on the Post below:

saaron:

If Bornu, Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto state governments can destroy people's personal businesses based on "SHARIA LAW" they enacted against the Nigerian Constitution's right to property and businesses, then Benue state and every other state have EVERY RIGHT TO IMPLEMENT THE BAN ON OPEN GRAZING BASE ON "ANTI OPEN GRAZING LAW TO PROTECT LIVES AND PROPERTIES!" What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. I guess "Anti Open Grazing Law" was also the cause of fulani herdsmen attacks in Enugu, Edo, Delta, Plateau, Zamfara, Southern Kaduna, Niger, Nassarawa, Oyo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Kogi and many others.I said it several times and I will say it again, VICTIMS OF FULANI HERDSMEN ATTACK MUST ORGANIZE THEMSELVES AND DRAG BUHARI TO ICC IN 2019. HE MUST PAY FOR THE LIVES LOST TO HIS TERRORIST BROTHERS!Take a moment and Reflect on the Post below:What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. 3 Likes 1 Share