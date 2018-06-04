₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,511 members, 4,280,542 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 11:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today (12828 Views)
Meeting Between Buhari, APC Governors Ends In Deadlock / President Buhari's Remark At The Meeting With The Executives Of APC And PDP / Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by emekabros2: 9:00pm
House of Representatives and the Senate on Tuesday held a meeting which lasted for some hours.They listed conditions for peace between the legislature and the executive arms of government and also threatened to invoke their constitutional
powers should the President fail to adhere to their resolutions.
Here are photos from their meeting
Source: http://9jaggist.blogspot.com/2018/06/photos-from-meeting-between-house-of.html?m=1
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by emekabros2: 9:01pm
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by emekabros2: 9:02pm
emekabros2:more
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by abokibuhari: 9:02pm
Saraki had the chance to destroy that cow of a president but was busy licking that cow's yansh
Useless senators
30 Likes
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by Greyworld: 9:44pm
Democracy... Dictatorship of the a MINORITY enabled by the MAJORITY against the MAJORITY.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by chriskosherbal(m): 9:50pm
What was really the outcome of thier joint session that lasted for hours ?
Well just asking ..
Colourful photos tho
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by handsomeclouds(m): 9:52pm
Buhari You have your flaws
For now I won't be voting for you come 2019 Insha Allah
But on the one.... I leave you with this verse
حَسْبُـنا اللهُ وَنِعْـمَ الوَكـيل
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by boolet(m): 9:52pm
On a lighter note...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by muckross(m): 9:53pm
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by DrGoodman: 9:53pm
The impeachment process should start by tomorrow pls.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by IsaacBuchi(m): 9:53pm
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by boolet(m): 9:54pm
muckross
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by iammdshola: 9:55pm
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by BodmaxGift: 9:57pm
Great, for the fact that u av it on your mind. It's your first step
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by allanphash7(m): 9:58pm
K
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by DATABOSS: 9:58pm
This is just crap.. what is our business.. We will still have a useless president and a very useless currency
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by Badmus20(m): 9:58pm
useless
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by Abeyjide: 9:59pm
Buhari not perturbed about their threat
4 Likes
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by ogbujajnr: 9:59pm
Observing
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by teebaxy(m): 9:59pm
Pls get the Bastard out of Aso Villa
6 Likes
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by abbaapple: 9:59pm
This mofo's are confused! Bunch of stereotipical mofos! Spits on there dirty balls
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:00pm
No comment
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by DrGoodman: 10:01pm
Abeyjide:
True, he will never be perturbed even if herdsmen kill all of us in Benue and Taraba states.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by saintol: 10:01pm
All I am only seeing are noise makers.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by rickyboss333: 10:02pm
OK. so that means fuel is now 65 naira ba? otherwise it was simply mere waste of information.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by Newpride(m): 10:03pm
Very weak and shallow minded set of criminals occupying the hallowed chamber....
A person of integrity among them is as rare as a white falcon..
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by laraemi(f): 10:03pm
I am tired of Nigeria. Let me go back to my village
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by yeyerolling: 10:03pm
Those soldiers going to borno to die like fowl shud do d needful. Storm this house and behead of them. Den the NAF shud nuke aso rock with bubu in der
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by aston406: 10:05pm
Till buhari arrests all the lawmakers.lol
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by naijacentric(m): 10:08pm
DATABOSS:scammer go find work na
1 Like
|Re: Photos From The Meeting Between House Of Reps And Senate Today by PHILipu1(m): 10:08pm
abokibuhari:I million Sarakis can not even try Buhari.
Buhari And Nigerian Professionals In New York Meet (photos) / Buhari A Corrupt Liar: His Daughters School Fee At Surrey University Is £16,000 / Goodluck Jonathan's Speech At Oxford University (Video)
Viewing this topic: Mohderry(m), Moyanbe(m), Nanimandy, autonomous22, cashcity, Emmychem(m), Obinwenite(m), Atro(m), divinevie, MPESA(m), Macdav(m), whyniel, nkemdi89(f), lion042(m), riodejanerio, Charly17(m), whiteboyswag and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26