|Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by Rachelsblog(f): 5:17am
Every beauty queen has pet projects, this one's own is to share eye lashes, And so After doing the things of a True Beauty Queen, Miss Culture South South, has proudly shared photos of a successful project she carried out, the said beauty queen shared photos of eye lashes she gave to young girls, as part of her contributions to rapidly empower the society.. see more photos below!
Gossip From Ebiwali--
http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/beauty-queen-shares-eye-lashes-to-young.html
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:32am
WHAT A PROJECT!
WHAT A GOWN!!
WHAT A CROWN!!!
WHAT A under the STAIRCASE!!!
WHAT A
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:34am
'MISS CULTURE SOUTH SOUTH'
IT IS FINISHED!!!!!
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by pyyxxaro: 5:39am
Which one be the beauty queen for there ??/
See as there be like ghost for the pix
you nor seee better thing share naaa , eyelash
You for kukuma share HIV give them so that we go know say Bomb de ur head
15 Likes
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by DaHrNn(m): 5:53am
Eleyi don madt o.... She for add mascara.. See as she look like ghost herself... No brain
1 Like
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by Riogeese(m): 5:55am
Op I know say na auto correct change the Beast Queen wey you intend to write to Beauty Queen
6 Likes
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by mcnuel001(m): 6:02am
Omg see as she be like masquerade, haba na condom she for share na, oniranu
5 Likes
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:08am
Lol@Catfish peppersoup!!
Oya take, just finished preparing this!
Keep ya money!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by dominique(f): 6:18am
Which kain yeye beauty pageant be this?
2 Likes
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by muckross(m): 6:22am
dominique:
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by torin: 6:22am
ha
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by Olalan(m): 6:35am
What sort of empowerment is this? The only thing this would do is to help those girls prostitute more with a better package.
1 Like
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by malificent(f): 8:09am
Can't stop laughing
I don't see any beauty queen or contestants in these pictures, all I see are clowns. Empowerment with eyelashes? Someone shoot me please
5 Likes
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by folake4u(f): 8:37am
Faux eyelashes so that they'll be blind abi
As for the beauty Queen .
Singing "Dry bones shall rise again ".
3 Likes
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by Houseofglam7(f): 8:39am
Why do they all look severely malnourished
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by olafunny(m): 9:30am
See as them ugly
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by HoodBillionaire: 9:30am
hiv patients
what a damn shame
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by sinaj(f): 9:30am
The girls look funny
1 Like
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by Chloe88(f): 9:30am
Where's the beauty?
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by EsotericMonk: 9:31am
I get irritated whenever I see ladies wearing such lashes. Its an immediate turn off and makes her lose credibility in my eyes.
2 Likes
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by IJOBA2: 9:31am
MANNABBQGRILLS:LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,IT IS NOW CRYSTAL CLEAR THAT THIS DUDE IS JOBLESS
1 Like
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by omooba969(m): 9:32am
Lol why do these girls look so dry...
Celebs & vanity are like...
1 Like
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by itiswellandwell: 9:32am
Ohhh boy! It's finished!!
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by wildcatter23(m): 9:33am
That girl needs to sell those eye lashes and buy sense
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by Darkseid(m): 9:33am
Queen wey be like stockfish.
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:34am
All of them are fckuing ugly...hiiaaaan spits
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by skales67: 9:34am
Sharing Eyelashes to empower society?....
I am done!
3 Likes
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by Dyt(f): 9:34am
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by njokuuche77(m): 9:34am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
The [/b]WHaT[b] seems endless bro
|Re: Gold Kakereye Shares Eye Lashes To Miss Influential Queen Contestants by 1shortblackboy: 9:34am
pyyxxaro:sorry na. D eyelashes were for pageant contestants na so they need it
