₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,968 members, 4,282,226 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 06:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) (7791 Views)
Nigeria Vs South Africa 2019 AFCON Qualifiers: 0 - 2 (Full Time) / African Women’s Cup Of Nations: Nigeria Vs Mali 6 - 0 (Full Time) / Nigeria’s 21-player List For Women Cup Of Nations Released By CAF (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by naptu2: 5:17pm
@NGSuper_Falcons ·
8' Nearly! Penda Bah heads wide a good opportunity for Gambia off a brilliant cross as Nigeria escape conceding an early goal
0-0
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by Speakdatruth: 5:19pm
Our women are winning this
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by naptu2: 5:20pm
@NGSuper_Falcons ·
12' Another chance! Oshoala's header finds Ordega in front of the area but the latter's efforr goes inches wide from close range
0-0
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by femi4: 5:25pm
Gambia vs Nigeria not the other way round
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by Tintinnoty(m): 5:26pm
if super eagles will not make us proud, you girls should.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by naptu2: 5:26pm
19' Goal! Okoronkwo Amarachi scores from nearly 25 yards
Gambia 0-1 Nigeria
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by oshe11: 5:28pm
Why is the score still 0-0 and not the usual 4-0
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by oshe11: 5:30pm
naptu2:I thought as MUCH
Lets spell GAMBIA and add any amount of "S" to it
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by naptu2: 5:30pm
22' Game halt!
Gambia's goalkeeper Aminata Gaye on the ground and receives treatment
Gambia 0-1 Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by kingPhidel(m): 5:33pm
Shey we for carry this babes go play world cup for us? Abi how wuna see .. Cos I no understand this loosing so. We needed to win today's match in other to bust our winning spirit, after loosing to 2 some weird teams we going to face Croatia, mind you Croatia are watching our games... I weak 4 nija sha
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by naptu2: 5:33pm
24' Back on! Oparanozie attempts a header but goes into goalkeeper Gaye. The Gambian falls yet again to receive medical attention
Gambia 0-1 Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by Adefemiaderoju1: 5:33pm
Our female team always make us proud
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by GeeString: 5:35pm
Falcons should replace Super Eagles at Russia 2018 ASAP.
They're better.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by femi4: 5:35pm
naptu2:Good that the goal came from one of the new comers
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by naptu2: 5:37pm
28' Yellow! Desire Oparanozie gets first caution of the game for a rough challenge on Metta Sanneh
Gambia 0-1 Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by timiasala: 5:37pm
abeg where are they showing the match....is it on supersport
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by RaptorX: 5:37pm
Are those girls or boys I am seeing in the pictures.
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by Kenneth4u205(m): 5:38pm
this girls play pass our world cup supper chickens
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by Ajoboss(m): 5:39pm
Ah swear these girls go beat dat Czech republic wen trash those amplified baboons
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by timiasala: 5:42pm
please which station is showing it
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by naptu2: 5:42pm
32' Gambia 0-1 Nigeria - Okoronkwo Amarachi's long range effort seperate both sides here in Bakau, Gambia
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by TITOBIGZ(m): 5:43pm
bettter pikins.
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by naptu2: 5:43pm
36' Chance! Ordega misses in front of goal
Still Gambia 0-1 Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by GOFRONT(m): 5:44pm
I nor no why women footbal dey sweet me pass men
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by abiodunalasa: 5:45pm
What if we decide to mix our squad with some of these ladies at the Russia World Cup ?
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by BruncleZuma: 5:47pm
The only eagles I recognise....
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by chilex9: 5:48pm
GOFRONT:
Where u dey watch am
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by naptu2: 5:48pm
40' Gambia 0-1 Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by eleojo23: 5:51pm
Ajoboss:
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by naptu2: 5:52pm
45' Two minutes added time at Bakau's Independence Stadium
Gambia 0-1 Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) by Uchihaitaci: 5:54pm
Meanwhile the super chickens can't score a goal
I have told you all bet against all the matches Nigeria will play in the world cup.for their opponents to win and smile as you cash out
2 Likes
Predict The Caf 2012 Nations Cup Matches. / Abeke Odegbami Is Dead! Segun Odegbami Loses Mother / Who Is The Smartest Footballer?
Viewing this topic: Malakh, alhacq(m), Fidelmalek(m), Pharmchy, Greatpoet(m), piice, Niyinficient(m), itzprezy, Owotomo, djpriopry(m), Science4me(m), shayoor(f), Divepen1(m), myprevail(m), ireneidiva(f), SAJA, drjay1(m), payne4real(m), Onosbillions(m), olaolaking(m), helinues, Chiadikaobi(m), Fabemlola, holuwakore(m), keleants(m), Forzap(m), hrykanu231(m), emvuatt, largeman4u(m), Maiconyoung(m), bopm, olarid01, mamagee3(f), chrisley(m), Hemjayy, naptu2, khunz, klexycole(m), jonbellion(m), bukas15(m), Haklam, abuhson(m), ladymoy5(f), lalasticlala(m), maticdamian(m), blazer2018, happen2, Edoloaded, guruzmarstk(m), olafresh(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28