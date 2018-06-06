Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria VS Gambia: Women's Cup Of Nations Qualifiers - 1 - 0 (Live) (7791 Views)

8' Nearly! Penda Bah heads wide a good opportunity for Gambia off a brilliant cross as Nigeria escape conceding an early goal



0-0

Our women are winning this

12' Another chance! Oshoala's header finds Ordega in front of the area but the latter's efforr goes inches wide from close range



0-0

Gambia vs Nigeria not the other way round

if super eagles will not make us proud, you girls should. 2 Likes

19' Goal! Okoronkwo Amarachi scores from nearly 25 yards



Gambia 0-1 Nigeria 6 Likes

Why is the score still 0-0 and not the usual 4-0

Lets spell GAMBIA and add any amount of "S" to it I thought as MUCHLets spell GAMBIA and add any amount of "S" to it

22' Game halt!



Gambia's goalkeeper Aminata Gaye on the ground and receives treatment



Gambia 0-1 Nigeria 4 Likes

Shey we for carry this babes go play world cup for us? Abi how wuna see .. Cos I no understand this loosing so. We needed to win today's match in other to bust our winning spirit, after loosing to 2 some weird teams we going to face Croatia, mind you Croatia are watching our games... I weak 4 nija sha 3 Likes

24' Back on! Oparanozie attempts a header but goes into goalkeeper Gaye. The Gambian falls yet again to receive medical attention



Gambia 0-1 Nigeria

Our female team always make us proud 3 Likes

Falcons should replace Super Eagles at Russia 2018 ASAP.



They're better. 3 Likes

28' Yellow! Desire Oparanozie gets first caution of the game for a rough challenge on Metta Sanneh



Gambia 0-1 Nigeria

abeg where are they showing the match....is it on supersport

Are those girls or boys I am seeing in the pictures.

this girls play pass our world cup supper chickens

Ah swear these girls go beat dat Czech republic wen trash those amplified baboons

please which station is showing it

32' Gambia 0-1 Nigeria - Okoronkwo Amarachi's long range effort seperate both sides here in Bakau, Gambia

bettter pikins.

36' Chance! Ordega misses in front of goal



Still Gambia 0-1 Nigeria

I nor no why women footbal dey sweet me pass men

What if we decide to mix our squad with some of these ladies at the Russia World Cup ? 4 Likes

The only eagles I recognise .... ....

GOFRONT:

I nor no why women footbal dey sweet me pass men

Where u dey watch am Where u dey watch am

40' Gambia 0-1 Nigeria

Ajoboss:

Ah swear these girls go beat dat Czech republic wen trash those amplified baboons

2 Likes

45' Two minutes added time at Bakau's Independence Stadium



Gambia 0-1 Nigeria