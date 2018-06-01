₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by BloggersNG: 6:52am
Recalling some unforgettable moments of his life twitter user Kelvin Odanz has revealed one of his major inspirations to make it life, According to him it was after he watched Wizkid take another man's girlfriend during a performance, while the guy watched helplessly, live and direct, He said the matter happened in OAU..
See his tweets below!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:53am
..........and the girl later had a baby for him and they live happily for a while before he moved on.
That is the end of the story!
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by espn(m): 6:54am
Lol..Don't blame wizkid...blame the bitch...it's not all dog you call with muht-muht (Nigerian way of calling der dogs)..that will respond....Try calling a Rottweiler that way...
19 Likes
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by eezeribe(m): 6:55am
It's better to date your fellow man than Nigerian University girls...
Girls that prefer cultists and yahoo boys to decent young men that even their own brothers look up to...
Girls that prefer to date and sleep with their lecturers...
Girls that will date a guy from year one to final year and issue him her wedding card on their final exam day...
69 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by oceanized25(m): 6:55am
Lol,this story big o
2 Likes
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by itspzpics(m): 6:56am
Lol
1 Like
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by MrGist: 6:56am
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:57am
what would you expect when many deluded donkeys are knowingly/gladly dating undercover ashawos?!
is it not in Nigeria that most men would say:"make money and the babes will come"?! thats exactly the type of babes that men (thinking in such a foul way) will get.
lets celebrate the fact that this man NOW knows the type of hoe he was foolishly spending life/time/money on... BWAAAAAH!
btw success is NOT the option nor solution here... finding a PROPER/TRUSTWORTHY/FAITHFUL/CLASSY/HONEST/UNDERSTANDING woman is the key!
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by NwaChibuzor060: 6:58am
That's why you should make money first and get rich. With money , na girls go dey pursue you up and down and not you pursuing them.
4 Likes
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by Olalan(m): 7:01am
The guy should be thankful he knows how useless his girl is.
BTW many girls would jump at the offer to get intimate with rich and popular guys if they know no one is watching them.
6 Likes
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:05am
NwaChibuzor060:
there will always be a richer man out there to take away the type of babe you are seeking for.... money is not the issue here, and if you think it is then it is only golddigging oloshos you will attract.
if you are not attractive to a babe when you are poor, then she certainly has no business being in your life when you hopefully make it.
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by farano(f): 7:07am
The guy na sharp guy jare. Both of them go share the money wizkid give her na
2 Likes
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by marvelli(f): 7:19am
oceanized25:its very possible o. You're underestimating the power of money on girls
1 Like
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by Israeljones(m): 7:29am
I witnessed this first hand no hearsay....
This Story never left those who witnessed it that night and those newbies who met the story still see it like a soap opera...
Terrible night for that niccur
13 Likes
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by niggi4life(m): 7:37am
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by Cowbuhari: 8:23am
failure aint an option...poverty is a disease
poverty stinks
1 Like
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by oluwayimika123: 8:48am
Israeljones:I was also at dat show NUGA games.
Apparently, one of my skool broda's GF was among the girls dat were taking away dat nite tho my bro wasn't at dat show Buh trust guys Na immediately we got back 4rm d party he was already told by his' friends dat his'GF went away with Wizkid
The fumny thing was the girl came str8 to mY bro's hostel wen she left d hotel.
Since dat time till my bro graduated he was called OKO CELEB (CELEB'S HUSBAND) since d girl went with wizzy and he was still with her.
6 Likes
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by williamdeluxe(m): 9:09am
Situations like diz makes u wanna make it by all means,even it means getting in d wrong side of d law..
bt my striving 4 success is gonna kum 4rm within nt bkuz one bitch ditch me bkux of a rich nigga
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by ndy87(f): 9:14am
The power of money.
2 Likes
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by cutefergiee(m): 9:16am
ok
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by KillaBeauty(f): 9:17am
If you no get money, hide your face
Don’t hate the player, hate the game. A higher bidder just came along and of course every sensible seller would sell to the highest bidder.
Hustle harder and make lots of moiney if you don’t want star boy to steal your girl
Watch as all these broke and angry boys come out and call the girl “olosho” when she’s only doing the wise thing, tryna make her life better. Secure the coins. Secure your future. Say no to poverty and struggling boyfriends.
It’s only a useless and a bad belle boyfriend that’d be upset with the girl for doing this. This should serve as a motivational for him to hustle harder and hit jackpot. He should be happy that at least his girl has moved on to a better option and isn’t shackled to poverty with him anymore.
Besides having sex with wizzy wouldn’t even increase her body count because of his tiny prick and so sleeping with him doesn’t count. So it’s a win win situation for the girl.
2 Likes
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by Hotzone(m): 9:17am
Might be arrangement by both parties
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by Hotzone(m): 9:17am
Might be arrangement by both parties
Hunger in Canaan land
1 Like
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by handsomeclouds(m): 9:17am
K
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by agbadamal: 9:17am
I wonder what is so spectacular about that wizkid. Are you interested in export business? Click on the first link on my signature.
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by oceanized25(m): 9:18am
marvelli:I would think that her love for one minute fame or little money won't outweigh the emotional ties she's had with the guy n won't be the reason why she will leave the guy standing there embarrassed, but these days things are not as they should be anymore.
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by Neemeg: 9:18am
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:18am
Wizkid said it already, if he fcuks your gf then forget her
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by Milonis(m): 9:18am
Simple: a very stupid Materialistically girl with inferiority complex issues
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by Chloe88(f): 9:18am
They will still beat that boy one day
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by priceaction: 9:18am
twitter lairs or twitter stories
|Re: How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User by Omololu007(m): 9:19am
H
