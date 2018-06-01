Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / How Wizkid Took Another Man's Girlfriend In Front Of The Boyfriend -Twitter User (10660 Views)

See his tweets below!





Gossip From Ebiwali--

http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/man-reveal-how-he-watched-wizkid-take.html Recalling some unforgettable moments of his life twitter user Kelvin Odanz has revealed one of his major inspirations to make it life, According to him it was after he watched Wizkid take another man's girlfriend during a performance, while the guy watched helplessly, live and direct, He said the matter happened in OAU..See his tweets below!Gossip From Ebiwali-- 1 Like 1 Share

..........and the girl later had a baby for him and they live happily for a while before he moved on.



That is the end of the story! 44 Likes 1 Share

Lol..Don't blame wizkid...blame the bitch...it's not all dog you call with muht-muht (Nigerian way of calling der dogs)..that will respond....Try calling a Rottweiler that way... 19 Likes

It's better to date your fellow man than Nigerian University girls...

Girls that prefer cultists and yahoo boys to decent young men that even their own brothers look up to...

Girls that prefer to date and sleep with their lecturers...

Girls that will date a guy from year one to final year and issue him her wedding card on their final exam day... 69 Likes 4 Shares

Lol,this story big o 2 Likes

Lol 1 Like

what would you expect when many deluded donkeys are knowingly/gladly dating undercover ashawos?!



is it not in Nigeria that most men would say:"make money and the babes will come"?! thats exactly the type of babes that men (thinking in such a foul way) will get. animals women who go for the highest bidder!



lets celebrate the fact that this man NOW knows the type of hoe he was foolishly spending life/time/money on... BWAAAAAH!



btw success is NOT the option nor solution here... finding a PROPER/TRUSTWORTHY/FAITHFUL/CLASSY/HONEST/UNDERSTANDING woman is the key! 25 Likes 1 Share

That's why you should make money first and get rich. With money , na girls go dey pursue you up and down and not you pursuing them. 4 Likes

The guy should be thankful he knows how useless his girl is.

BTW many girls would jump at the offer to get intimate with rich and popular guys if they know no one is watching them. 6 Likes

there will always be a richer man out there to take away the type of babe you are seeking for.... money is not the issue here, and if you think it is then it is only golddigging oloshos you will attract.



if you are not attractive to a babe when you are poor, then she certainly has no business being in your life when you hopefully make it. there will always be a richer man out there to take away the type of babe you are seeking for.... money is not the issue here, and if you think it is then it is only golddigging oloshos you will attract. 41 Likes 2 Shares

The guy na sharp guy jare. Both of them go share the money wizkid give her na 2 Likes

I witnessed this first hand no hearsay....

This Story never left those who witnessed it that night and those newbies who met the story still see it like a soap opera...

Terrible night for that niccur 13 Likes



poverty stinks failure aint an option...poverty is a diseasepoverty stinks 1 Like

Terrible night for that niccur I was also at dat show NUGA games.

Apparently, one of my skool broda's GF was among the girls dat were taking away dat nite tho my bro wasn't at dat show Buh trust guys Na immediately we got back 4rm d party he was already told by his' friends dat his'GF went away with Wizkid

The fumny thing was the girl came str8 to mY bro's hostel wen she left d hotel.



Since dat time till my bro graduated he was called OKO CELEB (CELEB'S HUSBAND) since d girl went with wizzy and he was still with her. I was also at dat show NUGA games.Apparently, one of my skool broda's GF was among the girls dat were taking away dat nite tho my bro wasn't at dat show Buh trust guys Na immediately we got back 4rm d party he was already told by his' friends dat his'GF went away with WizkidThe fumny thing was the girl came str8 to mY bro's hostel wen she left d hotel.Since dat time till my bro graduated he was called OKO CELEB (CELEB'S HUSBAND) since d girl went with wizzy and he was still with her. 6 Likes

Situations like diz makes u wanna make it by all means,even it means getting in d wrong side of d law..





bt my striving 4 success is gonna kum 4rm within nt bkuz one bitch ditch me bkux of a rich nigga

The power of money. 2 Likes

ok





Don’t hate the player, hate the game. A higher bidder just came along and of course every sensible seller would sell to the highest bidder.



Hustle harder and make lots of moiney if you don’t want star boy to steal your girl



Watch as all these broke and angry boys come out and call the girl “olosho” when she’s only doing the wise thing, tryna make her life better. Secure the coins. Secure your future. Say no to poverty and struggling boyfriends.



It’s only a useless and a bad belle boyfriend that’d be upset with the girl for doing this. This should serve as a motivational for him to hustle harder and hit jackpot. He should be happy that at least his girl has moved on to a better option and isn’t shackled to poverty with him anymore.



Besides having sex with wizzy wouldn’t even increase her body count because of his tiny prick and so sleeping with him doesn’t count. So it’s a win win situation for the girl.



If you no get money, hide your faceDon’t hate the player, hate the game. A higher bidder just came along and of course every sensible seller would sell to the highest bidder.Hustle harder and make lots of moiney if you don’t want star boy to steal your girlWatch as all these broke and angry boys come out and call the girl “olosho” when she’s only doing the wise thing, tryna make her life better. Secure the coins. Secure your future. Say no to poverty and struggling boyfriends.It’s only a useless and a bad belle boyfriend that’d be upset with the girl for doing this. This should serve as a motivational for him to hustle harder and hit jackpot. He should be happy that at least his girl has moved on to a better option and isn’t shackled to poverty with him anymore.Besides having sex with wizzy wouldn’t even increase her body count because of his tiny prick and so sleeping with him doesn’t count. So it’s a win win situation for the girl. 2 Likes

Might be arrangement by both parties

Hunger in Canaan land 1 Like

K

Wizkid said it already, if he fcuks your gf then forget her

Simple: a very stupid Materialistically girl with inferiority complex issues

They will still beat that boy one day

twitter lairs or twitter stories