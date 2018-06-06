Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months (7138 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made this known at the ongoing International Labour Conference (ILC), in Geneva, Switzerland, yesterday. He said;



“Employers of labour (in Nigeria) are, by regulation, requested to provide workplace crèches for nursing mothers for ease at work place. In the public service, government recently increased the period for maternity leave from 12 to 16 weeks; to allow enough recuperation for both baby and mother, especially in the area of breast feeding.



“In addition, all disciplinary proceedings against any female staff, which might have been taken during the period of her maternity leave shall be put in abeyance till the expiration of the leave.



“Employers of labour are also barred from removal of women from work due to their marital or maternity status, illegal labour migration, contract staffing and labour casualisation which affects most women, are being reformed through policies and regulations at national, bilateral and multilateral levels.”



“The ratification, domestication and implementation of the Maternity Protection Convention No. 186 are conscious efforts to ensure that more women enjoy maternity protection in the country…”





The Minister also said that a lot needed to “be done in terms of putting in place appropriate legislation, policies and practices to deal with the gender gaps that inhibit greater participation of women in the labour force.”



He added that the most effective method of eliminating gender inequality from the workplace lies in vigorous opposition to employers’ discriminatory conducts, policies and harassment in all forms wherever and whenever they occur.



To address gender inequality and youth unemployment in Nigeria, Ngige told delegates that the federal government drew up and has been implementing an Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).



Source: The Federal Government of Nigeria has increased maternity leave from three to four months, the government also barred employers from sacking married women.Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made this known at the ongoing International Labour Conference (ILC), in Geneva, Switzerland, yesterday. He said;“Employers of labour (in Nigeria) are, by regulation, requested to provide workplace crèches for nursing mothers for ease at work place. In the public service, government recently increased the period for maternity leave from 12 to 16 weeks; to allow enough recuperation for both baby and mother, especially in the area of breast feeding.“In addition, all disciplinary proceedings against any female staff, which might have been taken during the period of her maternity leave shall be put in abeyance till the expiration of the leave.“Employers of labour are also barred from removal of women from work due to their marital or maternity status, illegal labour migration, contract staffing and labour casualisation which affects most women, are being reformed through policies and regulations at national, bilateral and multilateral levels.”“The ratification, domestication and implementation of the Maternity Protection Convention No. 186 are conscious efforts to ensure that more women enjoy maternity protection in the country…”The Minister also said that a lot needed to “be done in terms of putting in place appropriate legislation, policies and practices to deal with the gender gaps that inhibit greater participation of women in the labour force.”He added that the most effective method of eliminating gender inequality from the workplace lies in vigorous opposition to employers’ discriminatory conducts, policies and harassment in all forms wherever and whenever they occur.To address gender inequality and youth unemployment in Nigeria, Ngige told delegates that the federal government drew up and has been implementing an Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).Source: https://lailasnews.com/fgn-increases-maternity-leave-to-4-months/ 3 Likes 1 Share

tommorrow now mr ngige you will say the poloicy has not taken effect but waiting for the recommendation to be submited just as you recently said about the new national minimum wage...Ngige ndiara take your time .. 11 Likes 1 Share

If you like add Mestrual leave. 2019 is a sure year of going back home... 24 Likes 3 Shares

OH YEAH!

God will continue to bless this man all the days of his life.



Our wives, sisters, mothers and SANE women in the country generally; CONGRATULATIONS!



Enjoy your MATERNITY LEAVE more and more.

We will get there.



I LOVE MY PRESIDENT. 7 Likes 3 Shares





I have a sound 2010 Ford Ranger pickup truck 4x4 diesel engine going for 1.5m in Port Harcourt.



Click for pics and contact : http://www.nairaland.com/4530653/reg-ford-ranger-2010-4x4 Nice one

NextGovernor:

If you like add Mestrual leave. 2019 is a sure year of going back home... .....in your wildest dream child of hate!



Good news taste like Alomo bitters to them always.

Smh! 8 Likes 4 Shares

NextGovernor:

If you like add Mestrual leave. 2019 is a sure year of going back home... Haters Haters 4 Likes 2 Shares

NextGovernor:

If you like add Mestrual leave. 2019 is a sure year of going back home...

Mr man, stop ranting on Nairaland, let your PVC decide for you.. Mr man, stop ranting on Nairaland, let your PVC decide for you.. 8 Likes 1 Share

WILL JUST MAKE EMPLOYERS REFUSE TO EMPLOY WOMEN 5 Likes 2 Shares

na only achievememt buhari get be dis. 1 Like

Female workers are taking advantage of this. Imagine a staff pregnant every year, to the past 3 years and asking for full salary during the absence. 1 Like 2 Shares



Make am one year na. Make am one year na.





Bloody hypocrites!!







They wont give paternity leave!Bloody hypocrites!! 1 Like

Maternity women take this news with a pinch of salt. If u like spend 4 months instead of three. Your sack letter awaits u at the end.



He announced it in faraway Switzerland nt in Nigeria. So it's not a law yet.



Vote Buhari/PYO 2019. 3 Likes 1 Share

That is nice

NextGovernor:

If you like add Mestrual leave. 2019 is a sure year of going back home...

Hahahahaha some people mouth sha Hahahahaha some people mouth sha

We dey look



The fear of 2019 is the beginning of wisdom



Police recruitment

Prison service recruitment

Fire service recruitment

FRSC

Not too young to run

Now Maternity leave



Come and see women in govt offices, the moment they get pregnant, no more working. They will come and sit down. Send messengers food and Tom tom

I am an example years ago Whatever.Come and see women in govt offices, the moment they get pregnant, no more working. They will come and sit down. Send messengers food and Tom tomI am an example years ago 1 Like

We also need paternity leave..atleast one month is ok

Good one for our women but a situation where we hear that it is being waited for Mr President signature for months to years is dead policy

Why are we hearing it in Geneva and not Nigeria. 1 Like





*No advanced payments required. Get a reliable & clean website design ASAP! Check my Nice one PMB.*No advanced payments required. Get a reliable & clean website design ASAP! Check my portfolio

MrBigiman:

Female workers are taking advantage of this. Imagine a staff pregnant every year, to the past 3 years and asking for full salary during the absence.

MANNABBQGRILLS:

OH YEAH!



God will continue to bless this man all the days of his life.



Our wives, sisters, mothers and SANE women in the country generally; CONGRATULATIONS!



Enjoy your leave more and more.

We will get there.



I LOVE MY PRESIDENT.

lol some women are even complaining that three much is too much for them because where they work is where they get money lol some women are even complaining that three much is too much for them because where they work is where they get money

This is a good development

kolafolabi:

We also need paternity leave..atleast one month is ok Leave to do what exactly? Leave to do what exactly?

After I don born finish!

We will not take it! 2 Likes

I want Paternity Leave.