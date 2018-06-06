₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,664 members, 4,281,137 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 10:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months (7138 Views)
|FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by teddynaijaboy: 8:35am
The Federal Government of Nigeria has increased maternity leave from three to four months, the government also barred employers from sacking married women.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made this known at the ongoing International Labour Conference (ILC), in Geneva, Switzerland, yesterday. He said;
“Employers of labour (in Nigeria) are, by regulation, requested to provide workplace crèches for nursing mothers for ease at work place. In the public service, government recently increased the period for maternity leave from 12 to 16 weeks; to allow enough recuperation for both baby and mother, especially in the area of breast feeding.
“In addition, all disciplinary proceedings against any female staff, which might have been taken during the period of her maternity leave shall be put in abeyance till the expiration of the leave.
“Employers of labour are also barred from removal of women from work due to their marital or maternity status, illegal labour migration, contract staffing and labour casualisation which affects most women, are being reformed through policies and regulations at national, bilateral and multilateral levels.”
“The ratification, domestication and implementation of the Maternity Protection Convention No. 186 are conscious efforts to ensure that more women enjoy maternity protection in the country…”
The Minister also said that a lot needed to “be done in terms of putting in place appropriate legislation, policies and practices to deal with the gender gaps that inhibit greater participation of women in the labour force.”
He added that the most effective method of eliminating gender inequality from the workplace lies in vigorous opposition to employers’ discriminatory conducts, policies and harassment in all forms wherever and whenever they occur.
To address gender inequality and youth unemployment in Nigeria, Ngige told delegates that the federal government drew up and has been implementing an Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).
Source: https://lailasnews.com/fgn-increases-maternity-leave-to-4-months/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by mustmust(m): 8:38am
tommorrow now mr ngige you will say the poloicy has not taken effect but waiting for the recommendation to be submited just as you recently said about the new national minimum wage...Ngige ndiara take your time ..
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by NextGovernor(m): 8:41am
If you like add Mestrual leave. 2019 is a sure year of going back home...
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by Chloe88(f): 8:41am
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:41am
OH YEAH!
God will continue to bless this man all the days of his life.
Our wives, sisters, mothers and SANE women in the country generally; CONGRATULATIONS!
Enjoy your MATERNITY LEAVE more and more.
We will get there.
I LOVE MY PRESIDENT.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by ojmaroni247(m): 8:42am
Nice one
I have a sound 2010 Ford Ranger pickup truck 4x4 diesel engine going for 1.5m in Port Harcourt.
Click for pics and contact : http://www.nairaland.com/4530653/reg-ford-ranger-2010-4x4
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:42am
NextGovernor:.....in your wildest dream child of hate!
Good news taste like Alomo bitters to them always.
Smh!
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by Okoroawusa: 8:42am
NextGovernor:Haters
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by OhiOfIhima: 8:43am
NextGovernor:
Mr man, stop ranting on Nairaland, let your PVC decide for you..
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by Inricash(m): 8:43am
WILL JUST MAKE EMPLOYERS REFUSE TO EMPLOY WOMEN
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by Funnicator: 8:43am
na only achievememt buhari get be dis.
1 Like
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by MrBigiman: 8:43am
Female workers are taking advantage of this. Imagine a staff pregnant every year, to the past 3 years and asking for full salary during the absence.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by Profkomolafe(m): 8:44am
Make am one year na.
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by MaziOmenuko: 8:44am
They wont give paternity leave!
Bloody hypocrites!!
1 Like
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by DonFreshmoney(m): 8:44am
Maternity women take this news with a pinch of salt. If u like spend 4 months instead of three. Your sack letter awaits u at the end.
He announced it in faraway Switzerland nt in Nigeria. So it's not a law yet.
Vote Buhari/PYO 2019.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by san316(m): 8:44am
That is nice
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by streamsofjoy(f): 8:44am
NextGovernor:
Hahahahaha some people mouth sha
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by RealAdewole(m): 8:45am
We dey look
The fear of 2019 is the beginning of wisdom
Police recruitment
Prison service recruitment
Fire service recruitment
FRSC
Not too young to run
Now Maternity leave
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by okomile(f): 8:45am
Whatever.
Come and see women in govt offices, the moment they get pregnant, no more working. They will come and sit down. Send messengers food and Tom tom
I am an example years ago
1 Like
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by kolafolabi(m): 8:46am
We also need paternity leave..atleast one month is ok
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by kalu61(m): 8:46am
Good one for our women but a situation where we hear that it is being waited for Mr President signature for months to years is dead policy
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by miceroms: 8:46am
Why are we hearing it in Geneva and not Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by Nairalandmentor(m): 8:46am
Nice one PMB.
*No advanced payments required. Get a reliable & clean website design ASAP! Check my portfolio
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by Thegamingorca(m): 8:49am
MrBigiman:
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by missrock(f): 8:49am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
lol some women are even complaining that three much is too much for them because where they work is where they get money
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by Ellabae(f): 8:49am
This is a good development
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by Ellabae(f): 8:50am
kolafolabi:Leave to do what exactly?
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by shevon: 8:51am
After I don born finish!
We will not take it!
2 Likes
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by HolyBranches: 8:51am
I want Paternity Leave.
|Re: FG Increases Maternity Leave To 4 Months by flyca: 8:52am
And this statement was made in Switzerland?
Why? Because it's not true!
It is not a law. Just a speech. Random talk as usual. It will be denied when he get's back home.
Has Ngige finished implementing the new minimum wage yet?
Dubious government!
Flying Bird Turned Into A Beautiful Girl In Broad Daylight / Youngest Grandad Ever! (picture) / My Step Mother Is A Bit*ch!
Viewing this topic: Olamercy884(m), Kenad, missrock(f), Anonymous1900, Esbeejayou(f), SoftP(m), ststyreal(f), Yinkame123(m), MacShiff, fred900(m), oyelekeabo, harabey, shudex, kingPhidel(m), pgodson7(m), kingsjeroneyah, dahmie2013 and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6