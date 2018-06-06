₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by correctbae: 8:37am
Trouble seems to loom between Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson and her British baby father, Jamie Roberts.
Jamie Roberts who has loved up pictures of himself and Yvonne Nelson in his instagram page has deleted all and also unfollow her on Instagram, Yvonne Nelson has also deleted all pictures of them together and unfollow him.
Wondering what might have gone wrong between both of them.
Recalling that Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy is a romantic man as he took your social media with the handle @myeyeswide to express how he feels about the actress on valentine day. He also shared some of her photos.
In a sweet valentine message, he wrote:
"Where do I start? Being the luckiest man alive, it’s a lot of pressure to put into words JUST how happy I am to be me right now. But here goes. Since I met you we’ve shared some of the greatest moments of our lives. You’ve made me happier than I’d been made to believe was possible.
You inspire me in too many ways to count, but your strength is what defines you, your strength has even guided ME if I’ve needed it. When those pathetic dirty viruses have tried to attack what we have, you’ve been the mother of all firewalls, you are unflinching.
Thank you for being the best partner and mother to our daughter. With Intelligence, sense of humour, talent, love, kindness, caring all in abundance?.. @rynroberts has been truly blessed to be able to call you mummy.
Oh yeah... then there’s the small matter of fact that you happen to be HOT AS FU*K! �.. with that billion dollar smile and legs for centuries... I gotta pinch myself.. every. single. day.
Thank you for ALL that you do
Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful “firewall” @yvonnenelsongh �� From the luckiest man alive. ❤️"
Source: https://correctbae.ng/2018/06/06/ghanaian-actress-yvonne-nelson-and-her-baby-daddy-deletes-all-memories-unfollow-each-other-on-instagram/
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by sukerefakere(m): 8:40am
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Thegeneralqueen(f): 8:41am
She should have known better you can't find comfort in the hands of another woman's husband
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Anigreat: 8:55am
Due to fact Yvonne Nelson pusssy was too watery and smelly, flies buzz around anytime the poor husband make love to her..
It now clear why the idiot kick the idiotic Yvonne out.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Bluezy13(m): 10:25am
Anigreat:
Mr Anigreat,
Do you have a psychological disorder such as Autism and Schizophrenia, that deters your sense of reasoning in a social platform??
Please do tell us, we are here to help you.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by SoapQueen(f): 10:39am
Thegeneralqueen:
She didn't snatch someone else's husband. It was revealed that the man and his wife(who is a known runs girl) got divorced and both moved on before he got on with Yvonne.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Krizbaby: 10:43am
Make she take heart...
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by samyfreshsmooth(m): 10:48am
it's no suprise cos it was bound to happen anyway
it's no news that most celebrity relationships, marriages, baby daddy-ism and baby mama-ism do not last these days
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Divay22(f): 10:59am
They are always too quick to unfollow each other.
That's another trait of childishness.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by JasonScoolari: 11:09am
Divay22:Really? Wow!!!
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Divay22(f): 11:30am
JasonScoolari:I'm guilty also but working on it.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Anigreat: 3:03pm
Bluezy13:
Thank you.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Bluezy13(m): 4:32pm
Anigreat:
OK...
It is known as Languagyautistic Chinese-ophrenia in the field of psychology.
Please, fill the form below and proceed to Ward 2.
You need immediate stabilization.
Thank you!
Next patient please!!!
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Biglittlelois(f): 6:06pm
The institution called marriage has been soo abused to the extent that baby daddies and baby mamas is the new norm forgeting that it doesnt guatantee that both parties will stay together, hell marriage these days dont last so.................
God help us
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Navalsadiq(m): 6:07pm
I just they pity these girl when them finish work for head she go know wots up
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Flexy2vybes(m): 6:07pm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by thunderbabs: 6:07pm
That's a development
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Hunry: 6:08pm
lol, action film.
dem kukuma tell am.
. she got what she wanted though, the child iyanya couldn't give her
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by donogaga(m): 6:08pm
Nothing new.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by Uchihaitaci: 6:08pm
And this is news?
Small wonder why all the good nairalanders like Lakeside79 are all deactivating their accounts when they get banned wrongfully
Enjyl gone
Lakeside79 gone
Lestat gone
Most of the cool nairalanders I relate too are all deactivating
Next time I get banned I am gone too
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by tempest01(m): 6:08pm
I saw this coming right from when I saw her pregnancy photos and the other lady posting the kind of man he is.
Yvonne Nelson is gullible. And I did send this to her Twitter.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by austinegreat: 6:09pm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by omotoyin007: 6:09pm
I am just tired of all these people. so unfollowing each other on IG now is the new way to announce your separation or show that there is an issue abi what is even going on sef. must everything be on social media??
I am just tired of all these people. so unfollowing each other on IG now is the new way to announce your separation or show that there is an issue abi what is even going on sef. must everything be on social media??
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by slimdamatrix1(m): 6:09pm
Shey she snatched him from his wife, someone else has snatched him from her.
What goes around comes around.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by ednut1(m): 6:10pm
Thegeneralqueen:stella aboderin nko
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by oshe11: 6:10pm
correctbae:Na so....
Like Tiwa Like Nelson
OLd Oloshos
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by linearity: 6:11pm
Some people truly don’t have life!
How boring and hopeless can someone be, to the extent of stalking and painfully going through celebrities social media account periodically, to see who they are following or not?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by hulkhiharitoz(m): 6:11pm
I don't know why that use to be the first thing pple do.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by femi4: 6:11pm
Iyanya curse is working
|Re: Yvonne Nelson And Her Baby Daddy Deletes All Memories, Unfollow Each Other by eazydon(m): 6:12pm
