At a closed door meeting, which lasted for over three hours, the two major figures in the face-off, OGD and Kashamu, discussed all the issues and resolved them.



According to reports, they agreed to work together in the interest of the party and the good people of Ogun State.



It was resolved that given OGD's pedigree as the only former Governor produced by the PDP in Ogun State as well as a two-term Governor of the state, he would lead the party in the state to victory.



Informed sources say that immediately the news of the meeting filtered to the authentic leadership of the State chapter of the party, Engr. Adebayo Dayo, it hailed the move, describing it as "a welcome development that will gladden the heart of all and sundry".



See. Mediocre



This is the best way to tackle Nigeria politician issue. 4yrs is a long time to be waiting for, there should be bill passed that all political posts should be subject to review a year after swearing in, and such post holder can only continue after at least 30% of his campaign promises has been delivered.

Nigerians think that's we really need, period of four years waiting to decide is never going to work anymore. Do not be a mediocre. 2 Likes

so we shuld Fry Cocaine abi.. or we shuld go nd apply For USA Visa in Buruji Kashamu Name...

dainformant:

inoki247:

nice move

How will a Man be that fat

Kashamu get belle for back nih? haaa! aye oh!

chris4gold:

nice move

Same kashamu they called all ugly names

From drug Addicts to political never do well



Now here they are hugging, their online e-rats are not carried along



I pity all this kids all over nairaland fighting for their paid masters, the day of peace accord u will not be remembered for all your useless e war



To the ones dat are busy registering new account to fight and insult their elders coz of politics, u will be out of job soon



Politicians only care about their interest



Fayose/fayemi

Wile/Amaechi

NASS/EXECUTIVE



Its all interest

Cool initiative from PDP.



Thank you for your patronage



Somebody should check on Omojuwa, i heard he is headed for the lagoon, this has been a very bad week for Omojuwa

kpaofame:

you dey wicked o. smiles you dey wicked o. smiles