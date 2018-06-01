₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by dainformant(m): 9:24am
Three chieftains and national leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), namely ex-Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel (popularly known as OGD); Senator Buruji Kashamu and Senator Ben Bruce met yesterday in Abuja with a view to resolving the issues that have rocked the Ogun State chapter of the party over the years.
At a closed door meeting, which lasted for over three hours, the two major figures in the face-off, OGD and Kashamu, discussed all the issues and resolved them.
According to reports, they agreed to work together in the interest of the party and the good people of Ogun State.
It was resolved that given OGD's pedigree as the only former Governor produced by the PDP in Ogun State as well as a two-term Governor of the state, he would lead the party in the state to victory.
Informed sources say that immediately the news of the meeting filtered to the authentic leadership of the State chapter of the party, Engr. Adebayo Dayo, it hailed the move, describing it as "a welcome development that will gladden the heart of all and sundry".
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/pdp-senator-buruji-kashamu-hugs-gbenga-daniel-after-their-peace-meeting-in-abuja.html
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by Exwizard: 9:28am
See. Mediocre
This is the best way to tackle Nigeria politician issue. 4yrs is a long time to be waiting for, there should be bill passed that all political posts should be subject to review a year after swearing in, and such post holder can only continue after at least 30% of his campaign promises has been delivered.
Nigerians think that's we really need, period of four years waiting to decide is never going to work anymore. Do not be a mediocre.
2 Likes
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by inoki247: 9:54am
so we shuld Fry Cocaine abi.. or we shuld go nd apply For USA Visa in Buruji Kashamu Name...
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by kpaofame: 9:55am
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by mykkel(m): 9:55am
dainformant:okay...
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by muckross(m): 9:55am
inoki247:
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by chris4gold(m): 9:55am
nice move
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by Chloe88(f): 9:57am
How will a Man be that fat
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by edgeP(m): 9:58am
Kashamu get belle for back nih? haaa! aye oh!
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by MadeInTokyo: 9:59am
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by Sobowane(m): 9:59am
chris4gold:
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by lustychima: 9:59am
Lol
Same kashamu they called all ugly names
From drug Addicts to political never do well
Now here they are hugging, their online e-rats are not carried along
I pity all this kids all over nairaland fighting for their paid masters, the day of peace accord u will not be remembered for all your useless e war
To the ones dat are busy registering new account to fight and insult their elders coz of politics, u will be out of job soon
Politicians only care about their interest
Fayose/fayemi
Wile/Amaechi
NASS/EXECUTIVE
Its all interest
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by miqos02(m): 10:02am
Cool initiative from PDP.
Thank you for your patronage
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by MadeInTokyo: 10:02am
Somebody should check on Omojuwa, i heard he is headed for the lagoon, this has been a very bad week for Omojuwa
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by Abeyjide: 10:03am
kpaofame:you dey wicked o. smiles
|Re: Buruji Kashamu Hugs Gbenga Daniels After Their Peace Meeting In Abuja by princemillla(m): 10:06am
old man
