He also provided reasons he believes the team fell 2-1 to England at Wembley last Saturday.



West also spoke on what may be the performance of coach Gernot Rohr’s men when they file out against the Czech Republic this afternoon.



According to the former Eagles star, the team will put up a better performance against the Czech Republic in Austria on Wednesday.



Taribo, who represented Nigeria at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, said the Nigerian squad would have learnt from their mistakes against England, saying he expects a more assured outing against the Czechs.



“In the first half, the Eagles had so much respect for the English and weren’t coordinated in the middle and sometimes at the back, but all that changed after the coach made some changes and we saw what the team could do. The Czech game would be different, I expect to see a better Eagles side on Wednesday,” Taribo told Punch.



He also backed the team to do well at the World Cup in Russia despite questions over the team’s ability to advance from Group D, which includes two-time world champions Argentina , Croatia and Iceland.



“This team will surprise bookmakers and people who have written them off. I had a chance meeting with some members of the squad in Abuja before they headed for London and I can see the spirit of the 1994 set in them. I believe they will do well in Russia.”



Wait, remind me again, wasn't the team of 1994 booted out in the second round? 9 Likes

izombie:

Wait, remind me again, wasn't the team of 1994 booted out in the second round? YES!!! But still the best team ever provided by Nigeria and one of the best team to ever represent Africa at the world cup. 20 Likes 1 Share

The great West! And his 6, Uche Okechukwu! 3 Likes 1 Share

Defenders are hardly remembered.



But not Ramos. 11 Likes

The only positive thing about super eagles for this 2018 World Cup is our overhyped jersey..



Every other things are just write off..



It's my opinion and I'm entitled to it..



Please don't quote me...



Thanks 4 Likes

chuksjuve:

The only positive thing about super eagles for this 2018 World Cup is our overhyped jersey..



Every other things are just write off..



It's my opinion and I'm entitled to it..



Please don't quote me...



Thanks and if I do? and if I do? 3 Likes

iluvdonjazzy:

and if I do?

I will respond I will respond 2 Likes

You learn a lot about people when they don't get what they want.

X

I Can Feel It. We're Bringing The World Cup Back Home!!

Good, thanks baba Taribo.

Only time wee tell

hmmm

1994 ko 1999 ni.una carry d World Cup nonsenses

Our team should go and make us proud. Hopefully, we don't have to hear about another Asian paying our team money that Pinnick & co. should give the lads.

izombie:

Wait, remind me again, wasn't the team of 1994 booted out in the second round? I'm sure you didn't watch any of the matches and may likely be commenting based on what you read. We were the most entertaining team in the game. I'm sure you didn't watch any of the matches and may likely be commenting based on what you read. We were the most entertaining team in the game. 1 Like 1 Share

baba don shave him head

We would win today 3:1





Live stream Czech Republic Vs Nigeria today on Is it respect we came to the field for? Anyways our Jersey we trend after our departure. I remain optimistic thou.Live stream Czech Republic Vs Nigeria today on http://nairatv.com ,free pop corn and henekeen in the chat room

That's a very good analysis coming from the great Taribo West. I am optimistic that the Super Eagles will perform wonders at the world cup. Are you interested in starting non-oil export business? Click on the first link on my signature. 1 Like

They just have to play well, I don't care if they qualify to the next round or not.. Just be bold and play some beautiful football..

Primebuilders:

Garri dey waste still dey alive? still dey alive? 1 Like