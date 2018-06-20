₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by 4Ebiscoo: 9:39am
A former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West has stated that he saw the spirit of the US ’94 in the current national team side when he visited their camp.
He also provided reasons he believes the team fell 2-1 to England at Wembley last Saturday.
West also spoke on what may be the performance of coach Gernot Rohr’s men when they file out against the Czech Republic this afternoon.
According to the former Eagles star, the team will put up a better performance against the Czech Republic in Austria on Wednesday.
Taribo, who represented Nigeria at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, said the Nigerian squad would have learnt from their mistakes against England, saying he expects a more assured outing against the Czechs.
“In the first half, the Eagles had so much respect for the English and weren’t coordinated in the middle and sometimes at the back, but all that changed after the coach made some changes and we saw what the team could do. The Czech game would be different, I expect to see a better Eagles side on Wednesday,” Taribo told Punch.
He also backed the team to do well at the World Cup in Russia despite questions over the team’s ability to advance from Group D, which includes two-time world champions Argentina , Croatia and Iceland.
“This team will surprise bookmakers and people who have written them off. I had a chance meeting with some members of the squad in Abuja before they headed for London and I can see the spirit of the 1994 set in them. I believe they will do well in Russia.”
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/06/2018-world-cup-what-i-saw-in-super.html
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by izombie(m): 9:42am
Wait, remind me again, wasn't the team of 1994 booted out in the second round?
9 Likes
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by spartanman007(m): 10:00am
YES!!! But still the best team ever provided by Nigeria and one of the best team to ever represent Africa at the world cup.
izombie:
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by flamingREED(m): 10:08am
The great West! And his 6, Uche Okechukwu!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by flamingREED(m): 10:13am
Defenders are hardly remembered.
But not Ramos.
11 Likes
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by chuksjuve(m): 10:27am
The only positive thing about super eagles for this 2018 World Cup is our overhyped jersey..
Every other things are just write off..
It's my opinion and I'm entitled to it..
Please don't quote me...
Thanks
4 Likes
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by iluvdonjazzy: 12:19pm
chuksjuve:and if I do?
3 Likes
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by iluvdonjazzy: 12:20pm
4Ebiscoo:uncle Taribo west how are you
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by chuksjuve(m): 12:22pm
iluvdonjazzy:
I will respond
2 Likes
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by Sirpaul(m): 12:29pm
You learn a lot about people when they don't get what they want.
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by AfricAryan: 12:29pm
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by SwaGUnLimiTeD(m): 12:30pm
X
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by Benjaniblinks(m): 12:30pm
I Can Feel It. We're Bringing The World Cup Back Home!!
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by boolet(m): 12:31pm
Good, thanks baba Taribo.
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by Ajoboss(m): 12:31pm
Only time wee tell
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by Blessynokoro: 12:31pm
hmmm
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by kennosklint(m): 12:31pm
1994 ko 1999 ni.una carry d World Cup nonsenses
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by Primebuilders(m): 12:32pm
1 Like
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by KrystosCJ(m): 12:32pm
Our team should go and make us proud. Hopefully, we don't have to hear about another Asian paying our team money that Pinnick & co. should give the lads.
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by meedx: 12:32pm
izombie:I'm sure you didn't watch any of the matches and may likely be commenting based on what you read. We were the most entertaining team in the game.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by piagetskinner(m): 12:33pm
baba don shave him head
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by Swiftlee(m): 12:33pm
We would win today 3:1
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by Naijal: 12:33pm
Is it respect we came to the field for? Anyways our Jersey we trend after our departure. I remain optimistic thou.
Live stream Czech Republic Vs Nigeria today on http://nairatv.com ,free pop corn and henekeen in the chat room
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by agbadamal: 12:33pm
That's a very good analysis coming from the great Taribo West. I am optimistic that the Super Eagles will perform wonders at the world cup.
1 Like
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by Goodnuel(m): 12:33pm
They just have to play well, I don't care if they qualify to the next round or not.. Just be bold and play some beautiful football..
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by KrystosCJ(m): 12:34pm
Primebuilders:
Who will guarantee you?
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by okolet(m): 12:34pm
Garri dey waste still dey alive?
1 Like
|Re: Taribo West On 2018 World Cup And Super Eagles by hardeyborwarley: 12:35pm
Before the second round of the competition the super Eagles will be tipped as the favourite to win the world cup. My opinion
