Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by Amagite3: 10:02am
Nollywood screen diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has joined the WCW bandwagon, to pour encomium on her younger self.
She shared the above photo and wrote;
"My #Wcw . Never did this cause I thought it was narcissistic but today I will. It’s Okay. This lady right here ... It’s crazy how you sometimes look back and see things differently isn’t it. You sometimes wish someone showed you then clearly what you now see today. Dear lady in this picture, I don’t know how you did it, but thanks. Thanks for laying a good foundation that I enjoy today. Thanks for being so strong, so resilient , so focused. You were young but not reckless, sweet but not available , sometimes confused but never wandered . You had your own battles but fought them with grace... and Won. Even today, when I feel weak, I look at you and draw strength from you... it’s crazy ! Thank you . You’re my #WCW . #Lettertoayoungerme "
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by MrGist: 10:07am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by SIMPLYkush(m): 12:25pm
omotola the ugly glorified milf, we know of ur incompetence in bed and how all those nollywood celebs fvckwd ur asshole and pussy... so dont come here spwwing thrash....
meanwhile davido is a bastard an a ritualist with his ugly gf chioma
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by Factfinder1(f): 12:25pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by MrCork: 12:26pm
Amagite3:
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by IdenticalGoblin: 12:26pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by Riogeese(m): 12:26pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by Sirpaul(m): 12:26pm
WHO CARES.......
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by Tolubae1(f): 12:26pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by statrboiTolu(m): 12:28pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by manu1: 12:28pm
HEIGHT OF JOBLESSNESS
HYPOCRITES WHO SAY ONE THING AND THEIR LIVES REFLECT ANOTHER
DANGOTE HAS A LOT MORE TO SAY... MORE AUTHENTIC
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by barallanee(f): 12:35pm
Issit necessary? Wen der see dat dey r nt trending again,der will jux b looking 4 things to trend abt
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by PANDA2: 12:35pm
manu1:
DANGOTE will know more than that bleaching husband of hers.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by blowjob: 12:36pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by Dintest: 12:49pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by Ellabae(f): 1:00pm
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Writes Letter To Her Younger Self by wisdomkid: 1:07pm
SIMPLYkush:
Mehn, your hatred can fill 11,000 litres.'
Calm down bro. Nobody block your shine, na your hateful self and jealous mind dey block you.
Jeez, wonder who would want to be your friend.
