From; Amagitesblog.com



Nollywood screen diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has joined the WCW bandwagon, to pour encomium on her younger self.



She shared the above photo and wrote;



"My #Wcw . Never did this cause I thought it was narcissistic but today I will. It’s Okay. This lady right here ... It’s crazy how you sometimes look back and see things differently isn’t it. You sometimes wish someone showed you then clearly what you now see today. Dear lady in this picture, I don’t know how you did it, but thanks. Thanks for laying a good foundation that I enjoy today. Thanks for being so strong, so resilient , so focused. You were young but not reckless, sweet but not available , sometimes confused but never wandered . You had your own battles but fought them with grace... and Won. Even today, when I feel weak, I look at you and draw strength from you... it’s crazy ! Thank you . You’re my #WCW . #Lettertoayoungerme "



Old glory

..who is the fat thing? (No ofeense )

Welldone ma