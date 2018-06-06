₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by Mrop(m): 10:11am
Presidential Aspirant Omoyele Sowore was spotted with Charly boy at his residence.
See photos below
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by Mrop(m): 10:11am
Nice one
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by Uchihaitaci: 10:12am
Nice photo
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:18am
These two ugly guys.
That sowore guy that secretly embezzled joint administration fund, the same guy that have low self esteem, the same guy that bad mouthed Jonathan's administration, dey contest, nah you won't win
imagine a presidential contestants having a mutual relationship with this notorious thug
4 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by Anigreat: 10:37am
Its unbelievable and sad to know that sowore at his age cannot drive bike, he had to go to Charly Boy, to learned him bike.
And to think this is a presidential aspirant makes it more sad.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by Munzy14(m): 10:41am
Sowore is wasting his time. Not after publishing malicious lies to become trendy.
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by anuoluwapo884: 12:28pm
All this visitation won’t help your political ambition everything appears to me that all politicians are the same young or old this sowore has been jumping up and down it’s well
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by SIMPLYkush(m): 12:28pm
charly boy the cultist, pls kill davido and chioma
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by AfricAryan: 12:28pm
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by aliyuthayo: 12:29pm
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by Ajoboss(m): 12:29pm
Us this not the same "boy" sorry "man" dat got disowned by his father
Sorry na him disown him papa
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by DaBillionnaire: 12:29pm
Anigreat:
which village do you emanate from?, ur english sef
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by flexyrule(m): 12:29pm
Choosing between Buhari and this Sowore guy in the 2019 elections would be like making a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea.
And from the look of things, since the depth of the sea cannot be estimated, Nigerians might run to the devil.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by Cornerstone2020: 12:29pm
Charly Boy please distance your self from that dubious and hypocritic element.
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by madone: 12:29pm
Small thief to replace big thieves Wetin sowore sabi
2 Likes
Next plz
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by Swingking(m): 12:30pm
In as much as i want a younger mind @ the helm of affairs, the role Sowore played in denting the image of the past administration is enough reason i won't even consider him as an option.
He'll need to put more efforts before someone my kind will consider him.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by dynicks(m): 12:30pm
Vote for me if u don't like d way this country is advancing nd lets kukuma finish is off!!
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by OhiOfIhima: 12:30pm
The Sowore guy has really got what he wanted to have... Presidential Aspirant, Otoor
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by jumper524(m): 12:30pm
presidential aspi watin?? with all those his falsehood news?? a beg naija can't afford this set of rubbish..
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by yarimo(m): 12:31pm
SOWORE / CHARLY BOY for president and vice president
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by SleakBuzzPR: 12:31pm
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by Iseoluwani: 12:31pm
this sowore cannot win
rabbit for sale my signature
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by phreakabit(m): 12:32pm
Birds of a feather.
Remaining Denrele and Bobrisky .
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by FileTent: 12:32pm
wetin concern me, na world cup wey naija won win dey my mind, people wey need better streaming app from playstore download moko stream app
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by petenweke: 12:33pm
So Sowore is gay and a cultist too?
2 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by PANDA2: 12:33pm
TWO ATTENTION SEEKING NARCISSISTS
SOWORE IS A BLACKMAILER AND OPPORTUNIST
3 Likes
|Re: Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together by IdenticalGoblin: 12:33pm
Cool
