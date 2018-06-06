Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omoyele Sowore And Charly Boy Pictured Together (3475 Views)

See photos below







Gist from praize news





See more photos here >>> Nice one>>> http://www.praizenews.com/adorable-photos-of-omoyele-sowore-and-charly-boy/

Nice photo 2 Likes

These two ugly guys.



That sowore guy that secretly embezzled joint administration fund, the same guy that have low self esteem, the same guy that bad mouthed Jonathan's administration, dey contest, nah you won't win



imagine a presidential contestants having a mutual relationship with this notorious thug 4 Likes















Its unbelievable and sad to know that sowore at his age cannot drive bike, he had to go to Charly Boy, to learned him bike.



And to think this is a presidential aspirant makes it more sad. Its unbelievable and sad to know that sowore at his age cannot drive bike, he had to go to Charly Boy, to learned him bike.And to think this is a presidential aspirant makes it more sad.

Sowore is wasting his time. Not after publishing malicious lies to become trendy. 2 Likes

All this visitation won’t help your political ambition everything appears to me that all politicians are the same young or old this sowore has been jumping up and down it’s well 2 Likes 1 Share

charly boy the cultist, pls kill davido and chioma

Us this not the same "boy" sorry "man" dat got disowned by his father

Sorry na him disown him papa

Anigreat:















Its unbelievable and sad to know that sowore at his age cannot drive bike, he had to go to Charly Boy, to learned him bike.



And to think this is a presidential aspirant makes it more sad.



which village do you emanate from?, ur english sef which village do you emanate from?, ur english sef 4 Likes 1 Share

Choosing between Buhari and this Sowore guy in the 2019 elections would be like making a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea.

And from the look of things, since the depth of the sea cannot be estimated, Nigerians might run to the devil.

Charly Boy please distance your self from that dubious and hypocritic element. 2 Likes

Small thief to replace big thieves Wetin sowore sabi 2 Likes

Next plz

In as much as i want a younger mind @ the helm of affairs, the role Sowore played in denting the image of the past administration is enough reason i won't even consider him as an option.





He'll need to put more efforts before someone my kind will consider him.

Vote for me if u don't like d way this country is advancing nd lets kukuma finish is off!!

The Sowore guy has really got what he wanted to have... Presidential Aspirant, Otoor

presidential aspi watin?? with all those his falsehood news?? a beg naija can't afford this set of rubbish.. 2 Likes

SOWORE / CHARLY BOY for president and vice president

this sowore cannot win







Birds of a feather.

Remaining Denrele and Bobrisky .

So Sowore is gay and a cultist too? 2 Likes

TWO ATTENTION SEEKING NARCISSISTS

SOWORE IS A BLACKMAILER AND OPPORTUNIST 3 Likes