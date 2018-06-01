₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,913 members, 4,281,902 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 03:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) (11361 Views)
Remembering Samuel Okwaraji: 28 Years After (PHOTOS) / Stephen Keshi, Sam Okwaraji And Peter Rufai (Throwback Photo) / Nigeria Remembers Sam Okwaraji At Cup Games (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 11:35am
The mother of Nigerian football legend, late Sam Okwaraji, has revealed her unhappiness with the federal government after alleging that all her son sacrificed for the country - has been forgotten as she accused the authorities of abandoning the late hero's family. According to Emmanuel Okwuluora Okoh who paid a visit to the home of the late hero, Okwaraji's mother who is said to be sick - was emotional while appreciating them for their generosity.
Sam Okwaraji who died while on international duty for the country on August 12, 1989. Okwaraji slumped and died while playing for the Super Eagles against Angola at the National Stadium, Lagos in FIfa World Cup qualifier that ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria.
Emmanuel took to Facebook to share details of the visit as he wrote;
I led a team to Sam Okwaraji's home~ His mother cried while appreciating us~ We lost a HERO and forgot him(Nigerian government forgot all my son sacrificed she said)~ I am pushing for his sick mother to be looked after and for Sam to be immortalised. Sam Okwaraji is the most patriotic Nigerian recorded~ May 19th 1964 to August 12th 1989~ The Lawyer~Footballer died playing for Nigeria against Angola.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/sam-okwarajis-mom-laments-accuses-fg-of-abandoning-family.html
1 Share
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by PurplePatch(m): 11:40am
The government haven't shown concern for the living talk less of the dead. Mama no vex should have cried out much much earlier.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by NORSIYK(m): 11:41am
Its a pity
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:45am
I hope PMB can compensate this woman.
RIP Sam Okwaraji
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by GavelSlam: 11:49am
Buhari's government is a listening government.
I'm very sure something would be done about this shortly.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 12:01pm
Am just here to read comments
1 Like
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by profnigga(m): 12:01pm
nigeria dnt like celebrating heroes... instead dey embak on unnecessary Project
rip Big sam
4 Likes
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:09pm
GavelSlam:This your comment,will even make sai barbar to forget that his name is Buharia,listening government ko,deaf and dumb government nii.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by ruggedmallaam(m): 2:29pm
I know buhari,he will do something about it immediately
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by 400billionman: 2:29pm
Mama Sam Okwaraji should open Twitter account and drop her account number I sure say within one week Nigerian Twitter community will bless her above One million
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by Fukafuka: 2:30pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by puyol005(m): 2:30pm
We shouldn't always depend on Govt, how about his other siblings are they not hustling?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by Harrynight(m): 2:30pm
Respect to Sam Okwaraji, his mum and the family!
That being said:
So the family ain't picked up since then?
Its been almost 20yrs the guy passed on, the family members couldn't Carter for themselves and the mother since then?
No matter how much they(Govt) try to supports, they won't do it forever.
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by gabazin080(m): 2:30pm
tell me why I should blame dele Ali and others who refused to represent Nigeria in any sport
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by chuksanambra: 2:30pm
If the FG could pay pension to the Biafran soldiers and their cowardly leader who ran off to Abidjan dressed like Bobrisky, I believe Sam Okwaraji is a patriotic hero who deserves more.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:31pm
Too bad.
Something should be done to this our fallen hero.
RIP Dr Sam!
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by Maldek666: 2:31pm
GavelSlam:
This Buhari Yahoo Squadron is so sure something will be done shortly.
4 Likes
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:31pm
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by AdoredLadyvida: 2:32pm
You should have cried out Earlier,
I hope the government hear you Now with all the troubles Everywhere. .
God bless U.S.A,bless Nigeria
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by Pope22(m): 2:34pm
GavelSlam:Unless its for campaign.
2 Likes
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by blazer2018: 2:34pm
As if our FG cares about Fallen Heroes...even the Standing Heroes are not bn recognised, not too talk of d dead...D little they try to recognise is mainly for political reasons...whoever tries to die for dis country does so at his or her peril.
Continue to RIP Sam...We remember and celebrate u and ur contributions to Nigerian football...I hope someone remembers ur family someday.
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by DaBillionnaire: 2:34pm
lj
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by tunary(m): 2:34pm
Nigeria is not a country to die for
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by Paulpeterparker: 2:34pm
I thought we were told he died playing against India and the match ended 99- 1. nairaland people please was my uncle lying or we have two okparagie
1 Like
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by agbadamal: 2:35pm
What else does this woman want FG to do for her? Click on the first link on my signature if you want to go into export business.
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by naijacentric(m): 2:35pm
The labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain! Dis has neva been smooth in nigeria instead we celebrate demons
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by Amberon11: 2:35pm
Trust me Twitter is the best social network. The other day someone asked people to drop their account details , lots of other people started sending money and the peowho dropped their account details testified.
400billionman:
1 Like
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by 36STATES: 2:36pm
Rubbish. Gov has done more than enough already for them. The junior brother Francis is a rich man in Leuven in Belgium. He's more than capable of taking care of his mum. The government completed his uncompleted building when he died, and paid money to the family many times.
3 Likes
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by Mayrock: 2:36pm
mama....sorry u hearing this
but this government of buhari doesn't care about the living....rather he murders them on cold blood....
I pray u channel ur plead to the state government....it will favour u more
the government of fulani oligarchy are happy when u kit and kin are dying and can send python any moment to unleash mayhem.....
many have died and still counting........
RIP Sam okwaraji......
rest on coz u might hv died of heart attack seeing what Nigerian and her football team has been turned into......since 1996.
2 Likes
|Re: Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) by quentin06: 2:36pm
he should have stuck to his law practice.
2 Likes
Beijing 2008 Olympics - Athletics / Jose Mourinho : The Best Football Coach In The World / Rivers State Athletes Protest Over Unpaid Allowances (photos)
Viewing this topic: kapturdfutur(m), isholaraheem, charlieLegend(m), jackbaur(m), mclaaro(f), Progressive15, pdppower, jusRadical, KESO2, IamPatriotic(m), Profeme, OptimusPrime3(m), Daejoyoung, futurenix(m), MrOjay1(m), click2ceejay, LordKO(m), ADUKKY(f), Kemimarch16(f), Alonzoh(m), robinso01(m), climasautos(m), Dbiks, mamajaz(f), stagger, Teeisaac(m), eenya00, stevearagorn(m), dukia, austin55, TheGreatest1, macnino399, tinnymerit(m), Quam7even(m), Glamourboy005(m), happydude, conscienceman4, papi22(m) and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3