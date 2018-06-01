Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Meet The Mother Of Sam Okwaraji: "FG Has Abandoned" (Photos) (11361 Views)

Sam Okwaraji who died while on international duty for the country on August 12, 1989. Okwaraji slumped and died while playing for the Super Eagles against Angola at the National Stadium, Lagos in FIfa World Cup qualifier that ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria.



Emmanuel took to Facebook to share details of the visit as he wrote;



I led a team to Sam Okwaraji's home~ His mother cried while appreciating us~ We lost a HERO and forgot him(Nigerian government forgot all my son sacrificed she said)~ I am pushing for his sick mother to be looked after and for Sam to be immortalised. Sam Okwaraji is the most patriotic Nigerian recorded~ May 19th 1964 to August 12th 1989~ The Lawyer~Footballer died playing for Nigeria against Angola.



The government haven't shown concern for the living talk less of the dead. Mama no vex should have cried out much much earlier. 35 Likes 1 Share

Its a pity

I hope PMB can compensate this woman.



RIP Sam Okwaraji 6 Likes 1 Share

Buhari's government is a listening government.



I'm very sure something would be done about this shortly. 9 Likes 1 Share

Am just here to read comments 1 Like

nigeria dnt like celebrating heroes... instead dey embak on unnecessary Project

rip Big sam 4 Likes

GavelSlam:

Buhari's government is a listening government.



I'm very sure something would be done about this shortly. This your comment,will even make sai barbar to forget that his name is Buharia,listening government ko,deaf and dumb government nii. This your comment,will even make sai barbar to forget that his name is Buharia,listening government ko,deaf and dumb government nii. 20 Likes 2 Shares

I know buhari,he will do something about it immediately

Mama Sam Okwaraji should open Twitter account and drop her account number I sure say within one week Nigerian Twitter community will bless her above One million Mama Sam Okwaraji should open Twitter account and drop her account number I sure say within one week Nigerian Twitter community will bless her above One million 8 Likes 1 Share

3 Likes 1 Share

We shouldn't always depend on Govt, how about his other siblings are they not hustling? 9 Likes 1 Share





Respect to Sam Okwaraji, his mum and the family!







That being said:

So the family ain't picked up since then?

Its been almost 20yrs the guy passed on, the family members couldn't Carter for themselves and the mother since then?



tell me why I should blame dele Ali and others who refused to represent Nigeria in any sport 10 Likes 1 Share

If the FG could pay pension to the Biafran soldiers and their cowardly leader who ran off to Abidjan dressed like Bobrisky, I believe Sam Okwaraji is a patriotic hero who deserves more. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Too bad.

Something should be done to this our fallen hero.

RIP Dr Sam!

GavelSlam:

Buhari's government is a listening government.



I'm very sure something would be done about this shortly.

This Buhari Yahoo Squadron is so sure something will be done shortly. This Buhari Yahoo Squadron is so sure something will be done shortly. 4 Likes

You should have cried out Earlier,

I hope the government hear you Now with all the troubles Everywhere. .



God bless U.S.A,bless Nigeria

GavelSlam:

Buhari's government is a listening government.



I'm very sure something would be done about this shortly. Unless its for campaign. Unless its for campaign. 2 Likes

As if our FG cares about Fallen Heroes...even the Standing Heroes are not bn recognised, not too talk of d dead...D little they try to recognise is mainly for political reasons...whoever tries to die for dis country does so at his or her peril.



Continue to RIP Sam...We remember and celebrate u and ur contributions to Nigerian football...I hope someone remembers ur family someday.

lj

Nigeria is not a country to die for

I thought we were told he died playing against India and the match ended 99- 1. nairaland people please was my uncle lying or we have two okparagie 1 Like

What else does this woman want FG to do for her? Click on the first link on my signature if you want to go into export business.

The labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain! Dis has neva been smooth in nigeria instead we celebrate demons

400billionman:

Mama Sam Okwaraji should open Twitter account and drop her account number I sure say within one week Nigerian Twitter community will bless her above One million Trust me Twitter is the best social network. The other day someone asked people to drop their account details , lots of other people started sending money and the peowho dropped their account details testified. 1 Like

Rubbish. Gov has done more than enough already for them. The junior brother Francis is a rich man in Leuven in Belgium. He's more than capable of taking care of his mum. The government completed his uncompleted building when he died, and paid money to the family many times. 3 Likes

mama....sorry u hearing this



but this government of buhari doesn't care about the living....rather he murders them on cold blood....





I pray u channel ur plead to the state government....it will favour u more





the government of fulani oligarchy are happy when u kit and kin are dying and can send python any moment to unleash mayhem.....



many have died and still counting........



RIP Sam okwaraji......



rest on coz u might hv died of heart attack seeing what Nigerian and her football team has been turned into......since 1996. 2 Likes