The prize money available for dissemination at the 2018 FIFA World Cup has increased from $358 million in Brazil 2014 to $400 million according to Statista.



Here’s how much each team could win:



• 16 teams eliminated after the Group Stage will receive $8 million [/b]each

• 8 teams eliminated after the Round 16 receive [b]$12 million each

• 4 teams eliminated in the Quarter Finals receive $16 million each

• The team finishing fourth will receive $22 million

• The team finishing third will receive $24 million

• The runner-up will receive $28 million

• The winner of the prestigious World Cup will take home a whopping sum of $38 million



Aside from the sum that the teams would win, every one of the 32 qualifying countries will get a preparation fee of $1.5 million each.



Nigeria should please come back with anything, nothing is too small in this Buhari regime 8 Likes



Cool...but how is this money sourced? Cool...but how is this money sourced? 3 Likes

So Nija will only get $8m. Cool though. So Nija will only get $8m. Cool though. 6 Likes

Wow. Great improvement from the last edition of the World Cup. Too much money in football these days. For live matches in HD, see my signature or profile.

Nigeria for top 4!!!



#theseAreHardTimesBeingAKogiCivilServant na na only three games naija go play and na $9.5million dem go receive, chai#theseAreHardTimesBeingAKogiCivilServantna 1 Like

Nigeria and $8 million be like Bread and Beans 5 Likes

So it is $8 million that super eagles will even receive.



Fair enough. 3 Likes

$8 million dollars is already sure for the Super Chickens! 1 Like

Money must be diverted in the glass house

Nothing pays than getting paid to do what you love most.

That's the beauty of soccer

money is already in their bags already, just hope Nigeria go far because they have lost all their friendlies and DAT is so tiring.

what if Zuckerberg decides to give Dem a cheque of $500m for them to cancel the world cup 2 Likes

$8m for group stage? Chai!

Atleast $8m don sure for supper eagle

Glad to know NFF is $8m richer! 1 Like

Good. But watch NFF steal that money. I bet you the 23 comedians that call themselves super eagles will lack everything necessary during this tournament, then finally their allowances won't be paid. Imagine fulfilling a promise after 22 years to give Bonfire Joe that parking store they call a house. What a shame as a nation.



What is really wrong with Nigerians? Corruption is everywhere we know, but chop your own and give others what is due to them.

na 4 naija 2 come home wt d cup.

Those idiots at NFF re surely going to loot our own share of this windfall...

deep down we all know Nigeria would not go more than the first round going by how are playing right now



8m dollars is no small money





make dem enjoy