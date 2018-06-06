₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,913 members, 4,281,902 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 03:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage (8261 Views)
Breaking! Carabao Cup: The Gunners Pulled Off A Comeback Against Chelsea / 2018 World Cup: Maduka Okoye To Join Super Eagles / Egypt Qualifies For 2018 World Cup, The Very First Time In 28 Years! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by cheapgoals(m): 12:42pm
The breakdown of the cash prize for each team that qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been revealed. A total sum of $400 million will be appropriately distributed among the 32 nations that will participate in the Mundial and as every country advances they more they earn from World football governing body FIFA
The prize money available for dissemination at the 2018 FIFA World Cup has increased from $358 million in Brazil 2014 to $400 million according to Statista.
Here’s how much each team could win:
• 16 teams eliminated after the Group Stage will receive $8 million [/b]each
• 8 teams eliminated after the Round 16 receive [b]$12 million each
• 4 teams eliminated in the Quarter Finals receive $16 million each
• The team finishing fourth will receive $22 million
• The team finishing third will receive $24 million
• The runner-up will receive $28 million
• The winner of the prestigious World Cup will take home a whopping sum of $38 million
Aside from the sum that the teams would win, every one of the 32 qualifying countries will get a preparation fee of $1.5 million each.
http://cheapgoals.com/2018-world-cup-the-breakdown-of-cash-prize-for-each-stage/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by chuks34(m): 3:01pm
FTC on a money thread, money biko locate me.
Nigeria should please come back with anything, nothing is too small in this Buhari regime
8 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by cyborg123(m): 3:01pm
Cool...but how is this money sourced?
3 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by Itzogunsakin(m): 3:01pm
See money
Hey I have two newly approved UK and Naija adsense. Check my signature if you need one or contact me on WhatsApp via 090-64-176042
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by jegz25(m): 3:01pm
Not bad after all
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by Intrepid01(m): 3:01pm
wow!
1 Like
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by philcz(m): 3:01pm
So Nija will only get $8m. Cool though.
6 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by cromele: 3:01pm
Wow. Great improvement from the last edition of the World Cup. Too much money in football these days. For live matches in HD, see my signature or profile.
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by Oyetboy(m): 3:02pm
Money!!!
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by DaM4(m): 3:02pm
Nigeria for top 4!!!
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by benratigan3: 3:02pm
na only three games naija go play and na $9.5million dem go receive, chai
#theseAreHardTimesBeingAKogiCivilServant na
1 Like
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by Factfinder1(f): 3:02pm
Na wah oo
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by wittyt98(m): 3:02pm
Nigeria and $8 million be like Bread and Beans
5 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by wwwtortoise(m): 3:02pm
So it is $8 million that super eagles will even receive.
Fair enough.
3 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by Beedoc: 3:02pm
Bayo See money...Let’s us pick it..
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by kevoh(m): 3:03pm
$8 million dollars is already sure for the Super Chickens!
1 Like
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by Mac2016(m): 3:03pm
.
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by nwakibie3(m): 3:03pm
i
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by zombieHUNTER: 3:03pm
Money must be diverted in the glass house
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by kindnyce(m): 3:03pm
Nothing pays than getting paid to do what you love most.
That's the beauty of soccer
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by papistickz(m): 3:04pm
wao...
money is already in their bags already, just hope Nigeria go far because they have lost all their friendlies and DAT is so tiring.
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by vickzie(m): 3:04pm
what if Zuckerberg decides to give Dem a cheque of $500m for them to cancel the world cup
2 Likes
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by PRYCE(m): 3:04pm
$8m for group stage? Chai!
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by Daniel058(m): 3:04pm
Atleast $8m don sure for supper eagle
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by PheezyLee(m): 3:04pm
Glad to know NFF is $8m richer!
1 Like
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by OChimex: 3:04pm
Good. But watch NFF steal that money. I bet you the 23 comedians that call themselves super eagles will lack everything necessary during this tournament, then finally their allowances won't be paid. Imagine fulfilling a promise after 22 years to give Bonfire Joe that parking store they call a house. What a shame as a nation.
What is really wrong with Nigerians? Corruption is everywhere we know, but chop your own and give others what is due to them.
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by senatorshegsy5(m): 3:04pm
na 4 naija 2 come home wt d cup.
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by MONITZ: 3:04pm
Those idiots at NFF re surely going to loot our own share of this windfall...
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by tuoyoojo(m): 3:05pm
deep down we all know Nigeria would not go more than the first round going by how are playing right now
8m dollars is no small money
make dem enjoy
|Re: 2018 World Cup: Cash Prize Breakdown For Each Stage by Harrynight(m): 3:05pm
I can confidently say We are Guaranteed of $12m
1 Like
Pastor Adeboye's Prediction For Super Eagles "All Shall Be Well" - TB Joshua's / PHCN Begs Abeokuta Residents To Switch Off Appliances During Eagles Match / Photos: Reasons Why You Cant Hate Soccer
Viewing this topic: beeblack, tonero263(m), FancyTeekay, hamdallah4u, bola555(f), seunH, Timothy3113(m), Positivemind1, Gaddafithe2nd(m), fidalgo19, Alfredbabs(m), proudlyND(m), tommykiwi(m), ugsams(m), wendyberry(m), yaksdavirus, Sheikwonder(m), gracefoundmme(m), singua123(m), Fash20, josef1(m), zanebaddo(m), daps1, LamiHandsome(m), doublestrika, tmann626(m), Artixmentor(m), Hydronium(m), 00Ademi(m), WAACUT(m), seunowokade(m), Dawdy(m), sinorte, kuchenpio583(m), Meritbaba(m), tkpoint2(m), BestChoiceTutor(m), Virtualaccounts, hceejay, justsmile(f), Adebayo4christ, funbamby(m), obongitiad(m), swagenity(m), thespokenword, Jeferious, Dhaboy001(m), McGg(m), mcdreeezy, newsheriffintown, bikaka17, kells4u, much123456, adedking(m), bjhere2009(m), Firstgentleman1(m), miracle4(m), CHIMCO(m), tipwill(m), ekaidem10(m), SleakBuzzPR, Adejunwonlo94, apankay(m), hartland(m), VampireeM(f), habbyy03, Hardeybaryor(m), sundayolowo(m), rickieflamez, dayooye(m), bigdot1759(m), Triton1996(m), bamdyoppa, politeboy, whisperofGod(m), Archangel15, oz4real83(m), Ogenking, Charisman, dejavuh0007, Proffbonjo(m), sanniabiola(m), youngwarlork, jabarry, theuniqueone(m), Estrada(m), Heartfelt33, demolaprof(m), adegoks1234(m), blacid and 145 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7