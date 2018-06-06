₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by donsimoniiblog: 12:49pm
The Former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday formally bowed out of office with a special valedictory session held in his honour. President Muhammadu Buhari led other members of the Federal Executive Council to bid the Ekiti State governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress farewell at a brief event held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The session was held before the start of the weekly meeting of the FEC presided over by Buhari. Describing Kayode Fayemi as a man valor and sound intellect , the President noted that the minister’s contributions helped the present administration to achieve success, especially in the solid minerals sector of the economy.
The President again made a case for voter education so that people would get the Permanent Voters Card to elect candidates of their choice at all levels.
Fayemi’s former colleagues in the cabinet expressed the belief that he has what he takes to rescue his state. The former minister thanked Buhari and his colleagues for the honour.
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by FortifiedCity: 12:52pm
From Buhari's cabinet straight to his village house.
Make una no let his leg tough Ekiti government house gate
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by Authoreety: 1:04pm
If he likes, he bows-down for bubus cabinet
All my fvcks are securedly intact!
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:05pm
All the BEST.
May the best candidate win the election.
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by Slim101(m): 1:05pm
Way to go
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by reantv(m): 1:05pm
Everyone un-following either the President or his Party.
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by Omeokachie: 1:05pm
He waited to collect his last salary before leaving to go play baba Ijebu with it in the name of politics.
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by moyinoluwabun(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by Kingkamba: 1:05pm
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by lollmaolol: 1:06pm
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by boolet(m): 1:06pm
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by TheUbermensch: 1:06pm
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by nairavsdollars(f): 1:07pm
|Re: Fayemi Bows Out Of Buhari's Cabinet by Lenadiva(f): 1:07pm
