|Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:25pm
Singer Jaywon is celebrating his birthday today, June 6, 2018. To mark this day, the songwriter shared some cute photos of himself via social media.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by YomzzyDBlogger: 2:25pm
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by eezeribe(m): 2:33pm
He is among the 'also ran' in the music industry...
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:35pm
Happy birthday boss oluwajuwanlo
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by itspzpics(m): 3:47pm
Hbd bro
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 3:56pm
Happy birthday to him
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by princeade86(m): 5:48pm
my age mate but I have more cash Dan him in my account
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by eazydon(m): 5:48pm
You will love this video. Watch it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GBjpuNrrcs
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by Christafarian(m): 5:48pm
32? You don't mean it.
2 Likes
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by DoTheNeedful: 5:49pm
eezeribe:
I disagree. The guy is talented. He is not just lucky enough. Many musicians that are hyped in Nigeria are the ones who usually sing rubbish.
3 Likes
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by Iambees(m): 5:50pm
Hbd to me, show me somelove nairalander's Diamond 0065185457
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by Lexusgs430: 5:50pm
Make hin no rush, hin go soon get real grey hair....
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by Cowbuhari: 5:51pm
32?
Jaywon say tha truth and it shall set you free
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by Pope22(m): 5:51pm
This old man, 32 years? How old am I?
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by Simbrixton(m): 5:51pm
Filebe
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by phreakabit(m): 5:53pm
LMAO!!
Happy 2nd 32nd birthday!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by springtech(m): 5:55pm
If this guy is 32 then i am 20 years old.
HBD to you sha.
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by Kenvalid: 5:58pm
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by femi4: 5:59pm
Bo se gbon gbon gbon gbon gbon gbon.....you go kill me orebe, orebe orebe
You go kill me....omo aye, omo aye, omo aye
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by SirdeKay: 5:59pm
Lafiaji
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by Explorers(m): 6:03pm
Lol.....
HBD bro.
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by OboOlora(f): 6:11pm
Jaywon is 32
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by tayo4ng: 6:11pm
SO MO AGE MI NI
|Re: Jaywon Celebrates His 32nd Birthday With Cute Photos by ladymoy5(f): 6:28pm
Hbd
