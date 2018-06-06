₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by infonews3: 2:27pm
Yemi eberechukwu alade popularly known as yemi alade aka mama africa rocks a unique african child hairstyle..The artiste earlier took to facebook owned phoro and video sharing site to share a photo of her in this hairstyle, still looking good and wonderful..
source; https://www.infonewsnigeria.com/discussion/810/yemi-alade-in-unique-african-hairstyle
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by chriskosherbal(m): 2:30pm
Hey c'mon let's be truthful here when it comes to swag specifically hair swag she got it.
Babe you are fine ..
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by infonews3: 2:33pm
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by NwaAmaikpe: 5:49pm
I've always wanted to know,
Why do we appreciate the mundane?
What's the essence of a lady's beauty of she can't be trusted?
What's the essence of a lady's beauty if she has a smelly cunt?
What's the essence of a lady's beauty if she can't be wife's?
Okay,
Yemi should first become a mother or a baby mama atleast before she even thinks herself a Mama Africa.
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by IsaacBuchi(m): 5:49pm
My wife, My wife, every other wife na counterfeit
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by eazydon(m): 5:51pm
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by Ambitionsway: 5:52pm
See the way she be like butterfly
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by NoSidonLook: 5:52pm
NwaAmaikpe:
this werey done close from im 10k per month job.
e clear
month don end you don run do mtn 1k for 1gb plan from your small salary.
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by Uchihaitaci: 5:52pm
All I see is different layers of foundation, poly filler, prima, thinner, abrasive and make.up l
She isn't ugly but she is just there
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by officialfestus(m): 5:52pm
NwaAmaikpe:you don enter her abi Na you be..... Johnny?
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by barallanee(f): 5:53pm
The hair though??
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by NoSidonLook: 5:54pm
yemi, fine girl wey i dey kpansh that year for my air-conditioned tight self con.
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by 12spices(m): 5:54pm
Yawns.... nothing special
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by Ajoboss(m): 5:54pm
Bobrisky fine pass her
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by Ajoboss(m): 5:55pm
This girl breast small o..more like peanuts
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by mhizace(f): 5:55pm
d hairstyle fine but e d twisting too big and long, I wonder how person fit sleep wit dis kyn hair
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by Hollman(m): 5:58pm
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by mailaa03: 5:59pm
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by Zanas: 6:00pm
She's beautiful
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by omoadeleye(m): 6:00pm
i love this girl
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by elgramz: 6:01pm
Mama Africa looking beautiful as always
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by uchaymart(m): 6:03pm
Is Aunty Yemi still a musician or a model I see more pictures and less songs
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by atilla(m): 6:03pm
She looks really silly
Didn't get it right this time
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by shadeze: 6:07pm
One of my favourite Nigerian music artistes, Ride on mama!!!!
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by Soljaboi44(m): 6:08pm
My celebrity girlfriend...
ride on..
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by GOFRONT(m): 6:13pm
Yemi "GOLDDIGGER" Alade
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by edeXede: 6:16pm
Isn't this the lady that couldn't spell leave or I should say she doesn't know the difference between leave and live.Mama africa
Re: Yemi Alade In Unique African Hairstyle by officialfestus(m): 6:26pm
NoSidonLook:sense full ya head
