|Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Blue3k2: 3:19pm
INVESTIGATION: Collapse of Public Schools: Inside the first-class schools children of Akwa Ibom elite attend
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/271310-investigation-collapse-of-public-schools-inside-the-first-class-schools-children-of-akwa-ibom-elite-attend.html
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Blue3k2: 3:30pm
Private schools for politicians and wealthy families.
Note this school is owned by former governor Akpabio. #uncommontransformation
Public schools for masses. #udomisworking #udomat3
The science lab, Ntiat and Mbak 1 Comprehensive Sec Sch, Itu (Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
Pupils sleeping on cold, bare floor at Annang Peoples Primary School, Ikot Iyire, Ukpom Abak,(Photo taken by Cletus Ukpong)
Front Page: Lalasticlala
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by mybestlove(m): 3:35pm
Horribly horrible.
Better day ahead
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Blue3k2: 6:38pm
What aspect of public education is working in Akwa Ibom. Even the governors most staunch supporters dont send their children to public schools. They can only say he's trying while they fork over cash private schools owned by the same politicians who wrecked public education.
•schools are understaffed
•building in shambles
•teachers arent being paid (gratuity)
•shortage of schools
Front Page: Lalasticlala
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by GuyfawkesAB(m): 7:14pm
Akpabio werey
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by manutdrichie(m): 7:23pm
the last picture though
you mean you made those kids lay on the floor just because to want to discredit Udom Emmanuel?
i insist Udom till 2023
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by yemmight(m): 7:30pm
Let them continue to treat their fellow human like this. One thing that is very certain is that, before Almighty God over there, these people they have treated badly will leave like kings and queens. God is not human.
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Naturalobserver(m): 8:26pm
Sincerely i only viewed pictures
Write up is too long
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Oceannaagent: 8:26pm
She has her textbooks and writing materials inside her backpack. She also has bottled water, juice, biscuits, and a lunch box filled with cooked noodles to be eaten at school during break hour.
As if the reporter searched her lunch box to know whats inside.
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by angulo9: 8:26pm
money
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by chuksanambra: 8:28pm
manutdrichie:
For you to be supporting this madness, one would think your father stole money and kept for you to spend somewhere but I doubt so. Looking at your picture, I see at least 5 generations of poverty etched on your face.
With your head like that of a catfish and your neck like a funnel, I doubt if sense can enter your head again.
One would think you are one rich man or beneficiary of corruption but no, you're just a poverty-stricken young man who is hawking Thailand visa. WTF is Thailand visa? Can Akopabio's children go there? Can Udom's children go there? The way you're going, even your children won't be allowed to enter that Thailand cos they'll ban them for your foolishness.
At your age, you should learn to stand for something noble. How can you see those kids sleep out there in the cold on the icy floor and say it's to discredit Udom?
Richard Akpabuyo, big head is not sense and your case just proved that.
You just spoilt my mood tonight.
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by veacea: 8:28pm
Okay
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Buffalowings3: 8:28pm
This coumtry tire me
Watch as zombies start frothing saying at least they feed them daily
Modified
I just read the article
The situation is dire in Akwa ibom state.
1.0 trillion naira burnt as special offering. Ibomites deserve answers.
Igbos im warning you dont ever bad mouth Aregbe. Leave that to us alone.
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by SmartPolician: 8:28pm
Ok. It's a good thing that they have a good school to keep them in the state. But they should make sure they effectively eliminate Akwa Ibom-infected English accent because it sounds disgusting to the ear
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by EngrMcDon(m): 8:28pm
Too bad,
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Dave0116(m): 8:29pm
FTC
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by 1shortblackboy: 8:29pm
so we been just dey praise Akpabio for nothing? and what is that Udom Emmanuel doing there sef
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Blue3k2: 8:29pm
Naturalobserver:
Lol get a text reader app for long investigative reports like these. I recommend @voice aloud for Android. The article has plenty of good quotes.
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by SHOPPERS(m): 8:29pm
My children will be privileged.
To my unborn kids,
Don't worry guys, this is the reason I'm working so hard before settling to call you forth.
I wonder how much it will cost the various levels of government to clear up the rottenness in our educational system.
This is our future being mortgaged away. If these ones are not given the best now and eventually grow up to become irresponsible members of the society, it will still come back to hit us in the future.
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Obudupikin: 8:29pm
Premiumtimes is doing a wonderful job. I applaud them.
To the topic; this situation in Akwa Ibom is a microcosm of the Nigeria society. This pattern can be observed from the deserts of the North,where kids of the poor are actively encouraged to go to Arabic schools (if they must be educated at all) whilst the children of the elites study in Ivy colleges overseas, to the creeks of the South where the children of the poor are only good enough to be political thugs while the rich kids live flamboyant life styles in and outside the country.
The political class deliberately keep the masses poor,deprive them of basic necessities of life,so that they remain docile as the common wealth is being used to live a life of opulence by them. When questions start being asked by a few that are enlightened, this same political class use the many who lack enlightenment to cause chaos. Ironically, this many that are being used are also victims of the system. Religion and ethnic cards are brought to play to keep the people divided and distracted from the real enemy.
Until many more become enlightened, things will remain the same. And by enlightened I don't mean educated because I have seen in here a lot of educated folks who are unenlightened as I have met uneducated people who see through the facade of the shady political class.
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Damfostopper(m): 8:30pm
2 long to read....
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by CaptVerida: 8:30pm
English too much I just dy stroll down since...I neva even see d pictures yet...
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by EasterDell: 8:30pm
So make we fry beans!
.
.
.
APC and PDP will keep having foolish supporters until they fully privatize Nigeria. The black man is still too dumb!
We need recolonisation.
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by SonsOfLiverpool(m): 8:30pm
Sh*t hole
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Speakdatruth: 8:30pm
Looks like schools wey dey kano
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by sean1000x: 8:30pm
Beautiful Biafran children. You notice how they look fresh like Igbos? Because they are same people, one blood and DNA. Do they look like Afonjas to you? Do Afonjas look this fresh? We are not the same people and we should stop deceiving ourselves in One Nigeria. Afonja OP
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by neonly: 8:31pm
Too bad don't worry let push buhari out first then willl come for d governor der is power in social media
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Ermacc: 8:31pm
Blue3k2:Have you been to other Nigerian states? You will realise that their public schools are 10x worse. I've noted that all you do is paint an extremely bad image of the Akwa Ibom state government. What ever personal grievance you have with either Akpabio or the present Governor shouldn't obstruct objectivity in your thought process. Keep on shielding your dark hatred with your so called investigative reports.
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by ThatHistoryGuy(m): 8:31pm
In life its either you roll with the rich while the poor complain about you forgetting them or you stick with poverty while the rich sh!t on you.
Pick a side
Life itself is unfair .
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by tiwasiaife(m): 8:31pm
St John Paul II school is a Catholic institution and not owned by private individual.
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by neonly: 8:32pm
SHOPPERS:Me toooooo
|Re: Inside The First-Class Schools Children Of Akwa Ibom Elite Attend by Sochimaobim(m): 8:32pm
One of the major problems with Nigeria is that there is a HUGE gap between the rich and the poor. It becomes very frustrating for those who fall on the wrong side of the divide.
