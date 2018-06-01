Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison (6221 Views)

Olamide, a school teacher, appeared on a charge of murder.



The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Komolafe, who gave the ruling, said the accused should remain behind bars pending advice from the State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).



She directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy forwarded to the DPP for advice.



Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin alleged that the woman committed the offence on May 30 at No. 1, Olupebi Abijo St., Gbaga, off Ijede Road, Ikorodu.



Omisakin had told the court that the accused stabbed her husband, Dare Akinbobola, 28, on his neck to death with a kitchen knife.



The woman however made a plea and claimed that she only stabbed her husband in self defence as he was fond of maltreating her.



According to her, she couldn't escape from him as he had bolted the door pinned her down while throwing blows at her.



The offence contravened Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).



The offence attracts death penalty.



The case has been adjourned until July 12.



....let the law take its course

Killer wives now everywhere. 3 Likes



As for me i must learn dis move fest ooo to avoid stories dat touch.....imagine after dem don kill me my spirit will now be ly: chaiii... I for don learn dis tin tey tey fa

Sometimes when you're enduring in marriage, don't endure life or death situations.



This man must have been torturing this woman emotionally maybe physically sef. Just one retaliation put am for life trouble. 13 Likes 1 Share



She was a victim of domestic abuse and then the frustration pushed her into this.



If it doesn't work out, divorce o.

She was a victim of domestic abuse and then the frustration pushed her into this.

If it doesn't work out, divorce o.

Divorce is better than "had I known" Her tears breaks my heart.







More like self defence.a good lawyer can spring her free.

Women learn to control yourself when you are angry 2 Likes

Wicked world, RIP to the dead

K

No one has the right to take another's life. But it might be self defense after all. 1 Like 1 Share

Na hotel dem go put her before? 3 Likes

She's fine sha

overdrive:

More self defence.a good lawyer can spring her free.

Lol. You think this is America abi? Lol. You think this is America abi? 2 Likes

isoright

Women have become very dangerous these days.

Amarabae:

Her tears breaks my heart.

She was a victim of domestic abuse and then the frustration pushed her into this.



If it doesn't work out, divorce o.

Where is your broken heart? I will mend it.

I pray she gets a good lawyer 1 Like 3 Shares





is it coz she has no money? is it coz she cant afford a SAN?



is it coz she has no money? is it coz she cant afford a SAN?

comeon let the woman pay bail n let her go this is unfair to the woman

Baby

Afonja people and murder. Just by looking them, you know they are afonjas because they look different from Biafrans.

Speakdatruth:

Sometimes when you're enduring in marriage, don't endure life or death situations.



This man must have been torturing this woman emotionally maybe physically sef. Just one retaliation put am for life trouble.

Was she forced to stay in this marriage that was wrong? She had the choice to leave 1 Like

Hmmmm

gwama:





you're still buttressing my point

Very disgusting how women are supporting this killer. Oriyintidaru

Lets wait and see how d court will judge the case,according to the law of self defence,one needed to defend him self with the exact weight of the weapon your attacker is using,if you fail to do so;then,you are liable but,in this case,the woman made use of a kitchen knife that's more higher and destructive than the man's hands,as it stand now,am afraid,she might face d hang man's noose. 1 Like