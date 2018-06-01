₦airaland Forum

Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by FlirtyKaren(f): 3:29pm
A 24-year-old woman, Olamide Akinbobola, who allegedly stabbed her husband to death in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, was on Wednesday remanded in Kirikiri Prison on the orders of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Olamide, a school teacher, appeared on a charge of murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Komolafe, who gave the ruling, said the accused should remain behind bars pending advice from the State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy forwarded to the DPP for advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin alleged that the woman committed the offence on May 30 at No. 1, Olupebi Abijo St., Gbaga, off Ijede Road, Ikorodu.

Omisakin had told the court that the accused stabbed her husband, Dare Akinbobola, 28, on his neck to death with a kitchen knife.

The woman however made a plea and claimed that she only stabbed her husband in self defence as he was fond of maltreating her.

According to her, she couldn't escape from him as he had bolted the door pinned her down while throwing blows at her.

The offence contravened Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The offence attracts death penalty.

The case has been adjourned until July 12.

https://lailasnews.com/school-teacher-who-stabbed-husband-to-death-remanded-in-prison/

1 Share

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Drniyi4u(m): 3:51pm
....let the law take its course undecided

1 Like

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by thesicilian: 3:57pm
Killer wives now everywhere.

3 Likes

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Bossontop(m): 8:30pm
undecided
As for me i must learn dis move fest ooo to avoid stories dat touch.....imagine after dem don kill me my spirit will now be ly: chaiii... I for don learn dis tin tey tey fa

5 Likes

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Speakdatruth: 8:31pm
Sometimes when you're enduring in marriage, don't endure life or death situations.

This man must have been torturing this woman emotionally maybe physically sef. Just one retaliation put am for life trouble.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Blamtom(f): 8:31pm
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by overdrive(m): 8:32pm
More like self defence.a good lawyer can spring her free.

4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by tunjijones(m): 8:32pm
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Trendinghelm: 8:32pm
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by joseh08: 8:33pm
Women learn to control yourself when you are angry

2 Likes

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by amendara1: 8:33pm
Wicked world, RIP to the dead
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by abdulyaro66(m): 8:33pm
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Ellabae(f): 8:34pm
No one has the right to take another's life. But it might be self defense after all.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Celestyn8213: 8:34pm
Na hotel dem go put her before?

3 Likes

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by sollybaby(f): 8:35pm
She's fine sha
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by DukeNija(m): 8:36pm
overdrive:
More self defence.a good lawyer can spring her free.

Lol. You think this is America abi?

2 Likes

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by slawomir: 8:36pm
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by agbadamal: 8:36pm
Women have become very dangerous these days.
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by amanikondo: 8:36pm
Amarabae:
Her tears breaks my heart.
She was a victim of domestic abuse and then the frustration pushed her into this.
cry cry cry
If it doesn't work out, divorce o.
Divorce is better than "had I known"
Where is your broken heart? I will mend it.
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:37pm
I pray she gets a good lawyer

1 Like 3 Shares

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by troublemakea(m): 8:37pm
this is unfair to the woman embarassed

is it coz she has no money? is it coz she cant afford a SAN?

comeon let the woman pay bail n let her go

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Deyalright(m): 8:37pm
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by sean1000x: 8:37pm
Afonja people and murder. Just by looking them, you know they are afonjas because they look different from Biafrans.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by gwama: 8:38pm
Speakdatruth:
Sometimes when you're enduring in marriage, don't endure life or death situations.

This man must have been torturing this woman emotionally maybe physically sef. Just one retaliation put am for life trouble.

Was she forced to stay in this marriage that was wrong? She had the choice to leave angry angry

1 Like

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by L0NGFELLOW1(m): 8:39pm
Salutations,

1 Like

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by veacea: 8:40pm
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Speakdatruth: 8:41pm
gwama:


Was she forced to stay in this marriage that was wrong? She had the choice to leave angry angry
you're still buttressing my point
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by ednut1(m): 8:41pm
Very disgusting how women are supporting this killer. Oriyintidaru
Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by Donchukz: 8:42pm
Lets wait and see how d court will judge the case,according to the law of self defence,one needed to defend him self with the exact weight of the weapon your attacker is using,if you fail to do so;then,you are liable but,in this case,the woman made use of a kitchen knife that's more higher and destructive than the man's hands,as it stand now,am afraid,she might face d hang man's noose.

1 Like

Re: Teacher Who Stabbed Husband To Death In Lagos Remanded In Prison by jaxxy(m): 8:42pm
Wat kind of self defense is dat?? Why didn't she leave instead of killing him. No sign of marks or bruises on her face. Any previous report of domestic violence? No... This woman is a... Exactly!

1 Like

