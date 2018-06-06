Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR (3027 Views)

Former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah representing Anambra North has dumped the PDP for APGA.



PoliticsNGR gathered that Oduah formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) today.



She was led to the APGA National secretariat by Senator Victor Umeh and received by the APGA National Chairman, Dr Victor Oye. It's currently unclear her reasons for leaving the party.



Her defection thus brought the number of APGA Senators to two, apart from the six House of Representatives members in the National Assembly.

https://politicsngr.com/breaking-senator-stella-oduah-dumps-pdp-apga/

APGA is not a hiding place for bullet proof car thieves. Stella take note 7 Likes 1 Share

Where is our money Madam? 4 Likes





So the jobless lazy ones of Biafra are now calling her thief because she dump their useless party.



But before now.

The lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra said she is not a thief. Alejoc:

Where is our money Madam? FortifiedCity:

APGA is not a hiding place for bullet proof car thieves. Stella take note Alejoc:

Where is our money Madam? See hypocrisy,So the jobless lazy ones of Biafra are now calling her thief because she dump their useless party.But before now.The lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra said she is not a thief. 10 Likes

Waiting concern us now

and the PORTING continues......

Good for her before it's too late.

She should continue cleansing herself by changing parties, we havent forgotin that she stole.

At least APGA is not made up of wicked people that don't flinch when people are killed, or make excuses for the killers.





Wish you all the best ma'am. 3 Likes

It won't stop her from voting Senator Ahmed Makarfi...





Bit God help PDP

buhariguy:

See hypocrisy,



So the jobless lazy ones of Biafra are now calling her thief because she dump their useless party.



But before now.

The lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra said she is not a thief.



See this one, is APGA not also a Biafra party? nobody ever said she is not a thief so stop confusing yourself shouting Biafra and Igbo about See this one, is APGA not also a Biafra party? nobody ever said she is not a thief so stop confusing yourself shouting Biafra and Igbo about 3 Likes

Ok

its like Nigerian politicians have a lawma degree cos the way dey parties ehn...no be here

That's how she has been dumping small childrens that sleep with her

Election is approaching; the season political prostitutes shows their real colors.

Season for potting

Anywhere her bread will be buttered

Watch as ipob pigs will come for her for dumping their satanic party

Lolz

She is not relevant anywhere.

buhariguy:

See hypocrisy,



So the jobless lazy ones of Biafra are now calling her thief because she dump their useless party.



But before now.

The lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra said she is not a thief.

This Ade guy is a Foolish sadist, who concours? This Ade guy is a Foolish sadist, who concours? 3 Likes

Next Anambra guber election on her Mind



If u know u know...



Anambra is Apga, Apga is Anambra...

Pdp will never Give her ticket. 2 Likes

..NAIJA... DIS THIEF,STILL DEY REPRESENT......NAIJA...

Stella Odua.. That name rings a bell







