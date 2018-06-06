₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by aminulive: 4:43pm
@POLITICSNGR
Former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah representing Anambra North has dumped the PDP for APGA.
Source:
https://politicsngr.com/breaking-senator-stella-oduah-dumps-pdp-apga/
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by FortifiedCity: 4:44pm
APGA is not a hiding place for bullet proof car thieves. Stella take note
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by Alejoc(m): 4:48pm
Where is our money Madam?
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by SamuelAnyawu(m): 4:48pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by buhariguy(m): 4:49pm
See hypocrisy,
So the jobless lazy ones of Biafra are now calling her thief because she dump their useless party.
But before now.
The lazy idiotic pigs of Biafra said she is not a thief.
Alejoc:
FortifiedCity:
Alejoc:
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by binsanni(m): 4:59pm
Waiting concern us now
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by QTEST007(m): 5:21pm
and the PORTING continues......
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by yarimo(m): 5:30pm
Good for her before it's too late.
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by Biglittlelois(f): 6:06pm
She should continue cleansing herself by changing parties, we havent forgotin that she stole.
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by Omeokachie: 6:06pm
At least APGA is not made up of wicked people that don't flinch when people are killed, or make excuses for the killers.
Wish you all the best ma'am.
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:07pm
It won't stop her from voting Senator Ahmed Makarfi...
Bit God help PDP
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by Biglittlelois(f): 6:07pm
buhariguy:
See this one, is APGA not also a Biafra party? nobody ever said she is not a thief so stop confusing yourself shouting Biafra and Igbo about
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by iamleumas: 6:07pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by teamsynergy: 6:07pm
its like Nigerian politicians have a lawma degree cos the way dey parties ehn...no be here
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by austinegreat: 6:07pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by enemyofprogress: 6:08pm
That's how she has been dumping small childrens that sleep with her
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by Sijo01(f): 6:08pm
Election is approaching; the season political prostitutes shows their real colors.
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by Kcfresh2103(m): 6:08pm
Season for potting
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by shadeze: 6:09pm
Anywhere her bread will be buttered
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by jegz25(m): 6:09pm
Watch as ipob pigs will come for her for dumping their satanic party
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by Hollman(m): 6:10pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by yemmight(m): 6:10pm
She is not relevant anywhere.
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by continentalceo(m): 6:10pm
buhariguy:
This Ade guy is a Foolish sadist, who concours?
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by EweduAfonja(f): 6:10pm
Next Anambra guber election on her Mind
If u know u know...
Anambra is Apga, Apga is Anambra...
Pdp will never Give her ticket.
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by blowjob: 6:10pm
DIS THIEF,STILL DEY REPRESENT.... ..NAIJA...
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by eddyslim(m): 6:11pm
Stella Odua.. That name rings a bell
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by eazydon(m): 6:11pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by Nairalandmentor(m): 6:11pm
|Re: Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APGA - PoliticsNGR by Horlaboy51: 6:11pm
Mmmm. Well, that should happen for sane politicians sha
