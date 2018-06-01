₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Islie: 5:53pm
Former Minister of Defence and respected business mogul, General TY Danjuma (Rtd) has taken his protest against killings in the North Central region of Nigeria to the United States of America.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2018/06/danjuma-taraba-governor-storm-us-insist-fulani-herdsmen-are-killing-christians/
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Omeokachie: 5:58pm
"According to Danjuma “Evidence is there that President Buhari has failed. Corruption continues and ineffective governance does not confront attacks on villages.”
Everything the man touches, he destroys.
Save Nigeria from rape by these vampires.
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by hisgrace090: 6:00pm
It seems the us is in support of what the headers are doing in Nigeria the way they're keeping quiet.
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by teamsynergy: 6:00pm
it is ery obvious that the herdsmen have a mission to kill and destroy people's properties ..... the fg clearly support them and I hope it doesn't lead to an uncontrollable crisis
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by oshe11: 6:01pm
Before Nkor!
Buhari is a FOOL
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by mailaa03: 6:01pm
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Call07034780891: 6:01pm
#TRUMP must step in right now and give Bubu the #ASSAD treatment. Bubu and his brothers are Jihadists that are killing Christians all over Nigeria. It is time for America to remove Bubu from Aso Rock.
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by themonk(m): 6:01pm
We keep pretending an expired country is still functional thereby dragging everyone back including ourselves.
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Biglittlelois(f): 6:02pm
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by iiiyyyk(m): 6:02pm
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Hollman(m): 6:02pm
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by tunjiajayi: 6:02pm
Corruption fighting back
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by elgramz: 6:02pm
Oga Danjuma, Good morning o
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by CodeTemplar: 6:02pm
Everybody knows that.
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by megamank(m): 6:02pm
Danjuma again abi.....
Though this current government under PMB has failed woefully in all areas but personality like danjuma should keep quite. These are the same people that have been ripping this country apart financially since military era....if they had done things rightly during their time we wouldn't have been where we are now....
Danjuma has oil well licences, he was given victims support funds under GEJ government and this funds is unaccounted for over the years.... So individuals in his class has no moral ground to speak about issues in Nigeria because their level of fruad has killed more Nigerians indirectly more than the current herdsmen....
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by BOOMnaija(m): 6:03pm
Hit like if u think this is an opportunistic political antic planned to be used by danjuma to dislodge the present administration and install someone to whom he will be a godfather to.(I'm not supporting buhari tho).
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Apina(m): 6:03pm
tunjiajayi:
You are not worth being qualified with the most degrading adjectives cos that would be me doing u a favor
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by continentalceo(m): 6:03pm
God bless T.Y Danjuma and God bless Governor Darius. This are true leaders, not that Otom of Benue.
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by niceprof: 6:03pm
When the likes of Danjuma and Gowon were helping the Muslim North to kill Christians in the name of Biafra war,did he run to the US to complain?They should relax and get served what they sowed.
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by chuksjuve(m): 6:03pm
Nobody is saying anything good about this buhari administration ...
His incompetence is so glaring that you pity those who still defend him !
Let's pray
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Ruddyman(m): 6:04pm
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Basitelo1(m): 6:04pm
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by 1bunne4lif(m): 6:04pm
IF I TALK NOW THEM ABOKI GO TALK SAY I BE WAILER. THANK GOD SAY NA THEM-THEM DEY TALK THIS ONE�
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Vinstel: 6:04pm
Make una loud am well well before Fulani herdsmen go wipe all of una commot
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by MadeInTokyo: 6:05pm
Buhari is a terrorist that must be wiped out like Osama Bin Laden---Donald Trump
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Kupaskeybaba(m): 6:05pm
I won't b surprise if my danjuma is link with corruption case in coming weeks mk una jst dy watch o
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by tayo4ng: 6:05pm
good news
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Temple1288(m): 6:06pm
Its their business! Them-Them
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Kcfresh2103(m): 6:06pm
May God help us
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by EsotericMonk: 6:07pm
God would always raise a voice for his people. If the shameful redeemed pastor that calls himself VP likes, let him continue to sugar coat the truth and lick the butt crack of his fulani masters, the world is aware of the atrocities being commited , thanks to TYD and AI.
I am also appalled by Adeboye and other tin gods who call themselves men of God, they have refused to speak out. Only Oyedepo who speaks up once in a while.
The Lord knows those who are his.
PS: One final Obama legacy Trump would erase is kicking out this embarrassment of a government.
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Berrilite(f): 6:07pm
This is getting out of hand. I hope taraba state governor is ready for the repercussion of this US visit.
This is getting out of hand. I hope taraba state governor is ready for the repercussion of this US visit.
|Re: Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians by Lomprico2: 6:07pm
hisgrace090:
So wat do u want them to do? Give nigerian christians sense? Have they finished paying tithe n seeds yet?
Many foolish Christians voted in the terrorist despite ALL the warnings given about him. Just because the goon they pay their life savings to told them to do so. Abeg leave the US alone. We are our problems!!
