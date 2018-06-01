Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Danjuma And Ishaku In US; Insist Fulani Herdsmen Are Killing Christians (7269 Views)

Former Minister of Defence and respected business mogul, General TY Danjuma (Rtd) has taken his protest against killings in the North Central region of Nigeria to the United States of America.



Speaking at a session hosted by the International Committee on Nigeria (ICON), in collaboration with Heritage Foundation and 21 Wilberforce, he said the issue of extremism among some Fulani people has led to horrific attacks on villages that echo Boko-Haram tactics.



General Danjuma who was at the event with Taraba State Governor, Daruis Ishaku discussed implications of Nigeria’s escalating religious and ethnic violence. Representatives from the U.S. government and prominent NGOs also joined the discussion.



According to Danjuma “Evidence is there that President Buhari has failed. Corruption continues and ineffective governance does not confront attacks on villages.”



“If chaos continues in Nigeria, refugees will flood over West Africa, then Europe and eventually America – whether you build a wall or not,” warned General Danjuma.



Darius Ishaku, Governor of Taraba State (where Roman Catholic churches have been attacked by Fulani extremists in recent weeks), stated that his own leadership abilities are hampered by the structure of Nigerian governance. He said, “We do not have state or local police … Governors do not have power or influence to make changes in their own states.”



Also in attendance, Former Congressman Frank Wolf, Senior Distinguished Fellow at 21Wilbeforce, added that, “Europe can barely handle Syrian and Iraqi refugees so they’d be overwhelmed if Nigeria collapsed.”



He stated that Nigeria is the lynchpin of regional stability and a strategic partner with the US in the struggle against extremism and this matter should be tackled with all seriousness



General Danjuma and Governor Ishaku asked concerned American organizations to help Nigeria nurture its democracy.



“We need ‘civilized democracies’ like the US to help with our Nigerian democracy in ways that provide security for citizens of every religious affiliation, bring justice to perpetrators of violence, and empower civil society to confront atrocities and stand together to promote peace.



It will be recalled that President Trump in his recent meeting with Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari at the White House decried religious violence in Nigeria.



According to him “We encourage Nigeria’s federal, state, and local leaders to do everything in their power to immediately secure affected communities and to protect innocent civilians of all faiths, including Muslims and Christians.”





Everything the man touches, he destroys.

Save Nigeria from rape by these vampires. 27 Likes 1 Share

It seems the us is in support of what the headers are doing in Nigeria the way they're keeping quiet. 5 Likes

it is ery obvious that the herdsmen have a mission to kill and destroy people's properties ..... the fg clearly support them and I hope it doesn't lead to an uncontrollable crisis 8 Likes

Before Nkor!



Buhari is a FOOL 3 Likes





#TRUMP must step in right now and give Bubu the #ASSAD treatment. Bubu and his brothers are Jihadists that are killing Christians all over Nigeria. It is time for America to remove Bubu from Aso Rock. 14 Likes

We keep pretending an expired country is still functional thereby dragging everyone back including ourselves. 6 Likes

wow

....

Gat nothing to say right now!!!

Corruption fighting back 2 Likes

Oga Danjuma, Good morning o 9 Likes

Everybody knows that.

Danjuma again abi.....



Though this current government under PMB has failed woefully in all areas but personality like danjuma should keep quite. These are the same people that have been ripping this country apart financially since military era....if they had done things rightly during their time we wouldn't have been where we are now....

Danjuma has oil well licences, he was given victims support funds under GEJ government and this funds is unaccounted for over the years.... So individuals in his class has no moral ground to speak about issues in Nigeria because their level of fruad has killed more Nigerians indirectly more than the current herdsmen.... 3 Likes

Hit like if u think this is an opportunistic political antic planned to be used by danjuma to dislodge the present administration and install someone to whom he will be a godfather to.(I'm not supporting buhari tho). 3 Likes

tunjiajayi:

Corruption fighting back

You are not worth being qualified with the most degrading adjectives cos that would be me doing u a favor You are not worth being qualified with the most degrading adjectives cos that would be me doing u a favor 9 Likes

God bless T.Y Danjuma and God bless Governor Darius. This are true leaders, not that Otom of Benue. 8 Likes

When the likes of Danjuma and Gowon were helping the Muslim North to kill Christians in the name of Biafra war,did he run to the US to complain?They should relax and get served what they sowed. 8 Likes

Nobody is saying anything good about this buhari administration ...



His incompetence is so glaring that you pity those who still defend him !



Let's pray 5 Likes

Hmmmmm

Nigeria don tire me

IF I TALK NOW THEM ABOKI GO TALK SAY I BE WAILER. THANK GOD SAY NA THEM-THEM DEY TALK THIS ONE� 5 Likes

Make una loud am well well before Fulani herdsmen go wipe all of una commot

Buhari is a terrorist that must be wiped out like Osama Bin Laden---Donald Trump 2 Likes

I won't b surprise if my danjuma is link with corruption case in coming weeks mk una jst dy watch o 11 Likes

good news 2 Likes

Its their business! Them-Them

May God help us

God would always raise a voice for his people. If the shameful redeemed pastor that calls himself VP likes, let him continue to sugar coat the truth and lick the butt crack of his fulani masters, the world is aware of the atrocities being commited , thanks to TYD and AI.

I am also appalled by Adeboye and other tin gods who call themselves men of God, they have refused to speak out. Only Oyedepo who speaks up once in a while.

The Lord knows those who are his.



PS: One final Obama legacy Trump would erase is kicking out this embarrassment of a government. 2 Likes

This is getting out of hand. I hope taraba state governor is ready for the repercussion of this US visit.



