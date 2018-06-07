₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,207 members, 4,283,124 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 08:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment (5477 Views)
Matthew Urhoghide & Chikwuka Utazi, Senators Who Moved For Buhari's Impeachment / Senators, Reps Collecting Signatures To Impeach Buhari - The Cable / Senators Call For President Buhari’s Impeachment Over $496m Tucano Aircraft (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by gr8keeng: 4:22am
*Again, Jibrin summoned to face House panel over comments
There was a dramatic twist on Wednesday as members of the House of Representatives denied any plan to initiate impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari.
Members also said the claim of signatures being collected for the purpose of achieving the alleged impeachment was imaginary and did not exist.
The House, which was presided over by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, resolved to investigate the impeachment claim by directing the Committee on Ethics/Privileges to look into it.
The twist started when two members accused of being the ringleaders of signature collection, rose to address the House, dismissing the allegation.
One of the members, Mr Nicholas Ossai, told the House that he was in shock on Tuesday when he heard a colleague from Jigawa State, Mr Mohammed Gudaji-Kazaure, saying that signatures were being collected.
Incidentally, Ossai, who is from Delta State, is the Chairman, Committee on Ethics/Privileges.
Ossai stated that before he would contemplate collecting signatures to impeach the President, he would have to first consult his constituents.
He added, “I am surprised that Kazaure would raise such an allegation.
“I am not collecting any signature; why does he want to tarnish my image?
“My constituents will even ask why I did not consult them before collecting signatures. But, there is no truth in this because I am not collecting signatures.”
Ossai begged the leave of the House to step aside as the chairman of the committee so that the investigation would be thoroughly conducted without interference by him.
“Mr Speaker, I don’t want to be a judge in my own case,” he said.
The Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Kingsley Chinda, who was also linked with the reported signature collection, dissociated himself from it.
Chinda said though impeachment was a legislative duty that would be carried out whenever it became necessary, in the extant situation with Buhari, it had not been contemplated.
“I will rather say that we should not bother ourselves with that allegation, even though it is a legislative duty,” he added.
The House also took another decision on the comments of its former Chairman, Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin.
It summoned Jibrin to appear before the Committee on Ethics/Privileges to clarify his statement that the resolutions passed by a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday were influenced by the Peoples Democratic Party.
Recall that the Senate and the House held a closed-door session on Tuesday and came up with a 12-point resolution.
The joint session had called on Buhari to stop the killings by herdsmen in the country, harassment of political opponents and not to be selective in the fight against corruption.
It added that if the President did not comply with the resolutions within a reasonable time, the National Assembly would invoke its constitutional powers against the executive.
Gudaji-Kazaure immediately interpreted the threat of invoking constitutional powers to mean impeachment and vowed not to support it.
He had also alleged that signatures were being collected.
As the session rose, Jibrin too issued a statement saying that only PDP lawmakers spoke at the meeting, while members of the All Progressives Congress kept mute because they did not want to be confrontational.
Jibrin, who claimed that he spoke for ‘The Parliamentary Support Group’, alleged that the executive session dwelt more on matters personal to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and had nothing to do with the entire National Assembly.
A member from Kogi State, Karimi Sunday, had raised Jibrin’s claim under matter of privilege, urging the House to summon him to face the Committee on Ethics/Privileges.
He noted, “Jibrin went to the media to raise issues that contradicted our discussions at the executive session.
“He spoke on things that were not even mentioned at all. He also lied that only PDP members spoke.
“Mr Speaker, this is a lie and it is very unfortunate the way we are going.”
Reacting to the development, Dogara expressed surprise over Jibrin’s statement.
He said it was more disturbing that a member, who did not attend the executive session, was the one writing about issues that were not discussed by senators and members.
“I will refer Ossai’s issue and the issue raised by Kirimi to the Committee on Ethics/Privileges for investigation,” the Speaker ruled.
A third member linked to the alleged signatures, Razak Atunwa, also disowned Gudaji-Kazaure’s claim.
Speaking with The PUNCH, Atunwa, who is the Chairman, Committee on Justice, said, “It is absolute nonsense.
“The point is, the word impeachment was never mentioned throughout the period of the executive session.
“No signatures are being collected and nobody is collecting signatures.”
Commenting on the plan by the National Assembly to invoke its constitutional powers against Buhari, the President of the National Council of Tiv Youths, Chief John Akperashi, in an interview with The PUNCH, stated, “His (Buhari) desperation for a second term has obliterated his consciousness for decorum, decency and leadership virtues. His advisers have sufficiently rubbished his integrity.”
Akperashi, however, said that any impeachment move against Buhari would “heighten the tension in the country”
Also, the President of the Middle Belt Youth Council, Emma Zopmal, said, “Harassment of opposition is a dictatorial tendency. This regime has real plans to plunge Nigeria into a one-party state by all means. What’s happening now is characteristic of Nazism, fascism, and of a tyrant communist state.”
But the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership and the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights cautioned the National Assembly against harassing the executive arm and standing in the way of the police investigations of Saraki. They noted that criminal investigations must be allowed to follow the due process.
The CACOL Director, Debo Adeniran, said, “The Senate should not be found to be harassing the executive because of investigations involving their members. As long as the name of the Senate President was mentioned in criminal cases, he needed to answer to the police. The National Assembly may want to blackmail the executive into submission.”
Also, the CDHR President, Malachy Ugwummadu, said, “The members of the National Assembly cannot push that a criminal investigation should not be investigated properly because it involves a high member of the legislature. That is an abuse of their powers.”
APC dismisses N’Assembly’s threat
Meanwhile, supporters of the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of the APC Grassroots Youths for Change have dismissed the impeachment threat against the President.
The group’s National Coordinator, Henry Manuchimso, said proponents of the threat lacked the capacity to muster the number of legislators required to impeach Buhari.
Source: http://punchng.com/reps-angry-deny-collecting-signatures-for-buharis-impeachment/
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by mysteriousman(m): 4:26am
Government at all levels in this country is a joke sadly enough poverty will not allow Nigerians liberate themselves from self inflicted harm by voting the right people cos they will rather collect peanuts and vote someone not credible and claim they have collected their share or vote incompetent people cos they are of the same ethnic or religious group. I weep for this country
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by modsfucker: 4:37am
The most confused and incompetent upper + lower chamber combo, since 1999
5 Likes
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by hakimi1974(m): 5:01am
saraki's senate of confusion vs dogara's house of commotion, which will be interesting?. because, from the preview i have seen so far, any time the senate and house cough, the lead actor also known as the executive will sing their go to sleep chorus. "whooo aaaah whooo aaaah i got ya all in check".
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by ayusco85(m): 7:41am
Cowards
1 Like
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:41am
*Quote* “The point is, the word impeachment was never mentioned throughout the period of the executive session.
“No signatures are being collected and nobody is collecting signatures
He said it was more disturbing that a member, who did not attend the executive session, was the one writing about issues that were not discussed by senators and members
.”
*Unquote *
And the children of hate were busy dancing shoki on top impeachment news.
Bunch of losers.
WAILERS ARE LIARS!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by Lalajeje11: 7:42am
. Ake them go rest abeg
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by Factfinder1(f): 7:42am
They will keep denying it until their plans is mature and strong enough
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:42am
modsfucker:Most YEYE Senate ever since Democracy
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by Buhari2019: 7:43am
Buhari till 2023. Join the movement for a better Nigeria.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by NwaAmaikpe: 7:43am
There must always be asslickers and saboteurs in every gathering.
They can come and collect my signature to replace that of those who claimed not to have signed.
Let's all protest against this non-performing government because the Igbos have a proverb that says,
"It is only when we pee together that it will foam".
With that said,
Is it just NwaAmaikpe or did the rest of you notice that baba can not spell out his own name properly?
I saw "BUHAIR" or is my eye paining me?
9 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by seekier(m): 7:43am
Everybody don dey dodge
3 Likes
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by chivera018(f): 7:43am
With or without their signature, Buhari must go back to daura in 2019 riding his cow.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by Kennitrust: 7:43am
Hmmm no direction at all
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by edonks1: 7:43am
Fela a prophet
1 Like
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by alienvirus: 7:44am
Another jab. Buhari enemies will be drinking H2SO4 to quench their thirst.
4 Likes
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by Kennitrust: 7:44am
Our leaders missing their ways
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by MartinCorridon: 7:45am
Fear of PMB is the beginning of wisdom...especially for the Northern politicians.
The President has been a failure, but he still has a lot of goodwill in the North. Oppose him openly and you might not be "electable"
By the way, people accuse Atiku of being a political prostitute. Buhari is just as desperate otherwise he wouldn't have contested FOUR times.
When he enters in 2019, and he will, you would see the Fulani vindictiveness. He would be ruthless with his opponents because he has nothing to fight for again.
Let APC persecute PDP...when PDP seizes power, they should repay them in their own coin.
Set a thief to catch a thief. It's good for Nigeria. Let them deal with themselves
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by Kennitrust: 7:45am
Confused people
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by nuti(m): 7:45am
If they like let them tie themselves to a pillar
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by ohiku4every1(m): 7:46am
they don dey go.... one by one
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:46am
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by Paperwhite(m): 7:47am
Bunch of useless NASS.
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by agbadamal: 7:47am
Hmmm!!! It has started again. Click on the first link on my signature if you want to go into export business.
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by Kennitrust: 7:48am
Hmm
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by mu2sa2: 7:48am
See how Saraki, a certified criminal, is using these mumu Nass members to shore up his battered image.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:49am
Some have eyes but cannot see!
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by PUSH1(m): 7:50am
Their hands are dirty
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by Almaiga: 7:52am
IPOB's right now
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reps Angry, Deny Collecting Signatures For Buhari’s Impeachment by santopelele(m): 7:53am
#IMPEACH THE JUBRIL FROM SUDAN# MY STAND#
1 Like
PDP Is Dead In Nigeria - Watch APC Rally In The Market In Benin Today / Amnesty International Researcher Disgraces Nigerian Military Spokesman On TV / Adams Oshimole Governor Of Edo State : Kudos To The Learned Judges
Viewing this topic: sankolo84, Jaideyone(m), Esperooke(m), stambakky, diego2015(m), Splendid007, tunjiajayi, somto811(m), jolak5(m), frankwyte, ebbo(m), Hmajeed(m), prixm, obawale(m), ife2ray, Ekob(m), Robbin7(m), frankson1(m), cutezain(f), malabite3, veraiyke(m), jayraster(m), omotee123, Adeyinka123, Billionaire999, ultimate121 and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12